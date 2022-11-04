‘From Scratch’ Co-Creator Tembi Locke Launches New Podcast ‘Lifted’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tembi Locke is launching a new podcast titled “Lifted,” Variety has learned exclusively. The first season, consisting of eight episodes, debuts on Nov. 10.

“Lifted” is described as focusing on “the behind-the-scenes events, human stumbling blocks and eventual tools that lead to resilience, pulling back the curtain on the ‘extraordinary moment when everything changed.'” Each episode of Season 1 features a different female creative, including writers, entrepreneurs, artists and thought leaders. “Lifted” is produced by Solia Cates and available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more.

“This first season of conversations is about a community of creative women who, in different ways, are leaving an indelible mark with their work. For me, the podcast is an ideal medium for meaningful, exploratory conversations that lean into dangling questions that shape all our lives,” says Locke.

Locke is best known for writing the bestselling memoir “ From Scratch : A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home,” and going on to co-create and executive produce a “From Scratch” limited series for Netflix alongside her sister, Attica Locke. Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea star in the series, which debuted at No. 3 on the Netflix Top 10 with 32.2 million hours watched after just three days on Netflix. And with its first full week of availability on the streamer, “From Scratch” rose to the No. 1 position on the chart.

Locke is also an actor, most recently recurring as Elise Torres in Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.” She also starred as Dr. Grace Monroe in Seasons 4 and 5 of Syfy’s “Eureka.”

Listen to a teaser for “Lifted” here .