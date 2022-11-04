ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘From Scratch’ Co-Creator Tembi Locke Launches New Podcast ‘Lifted’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Selome Hailu
 4 days ago

Tembi Locke is launching a new podcast titled “Lifted,” Variety has learned exclusively. The first season, consisting of eight episodes, debuts on Nov. 10.

“Lifted” is described as focusing on “the behind-the-scenes events, human stumbling blocks and eventual tools that lead to resilience, pulling back the curtain on the ‘extraordinary moment when everything changed.'” Each episode of Season 1 features a different female creative, including writers, entrepreneurs, artists and thought leaders. “Lifted” is produced by Solia Cates and available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more.

“This first season of conversations is about a community of creative women who, in different ways, are leaving an indelible mark with their work. For me, the podcast is an ideal medium for meaningful, exploratory conversations that lean into dangling questions that shape all our lives,” says Locke.

Locke is best known for writing the bestselling memoir “ From Scratch : A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home,” and going on to co-create and executive produce a “From Scratch” limited series for Netflix alongside her sister, Attica Locke. Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea star in the series, which debuted at No. 3 on the Netflix Top 10 with 32.2 million hours watched after just three days on Netflix. And with its first full week of availability on the streamer, “From Scratch” rose to the No. 1 position on the chart.

Locke is also an actor, most recently recurring as Elise Torres in Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.” She also starred as Dr. Grace Monroe in Seasons 4 and 5 of Syfy’s “Eureka.”

Listen to a teaser for “Lifted” here .

Netflix Orders Reggaeton Comedy Series ‘Neon’ From Shea Serrano, Sets Main Cast

Netflix has given a series order to the comedy “Neon” from Shea Serrano. The streaming service has given the series an eight-episode order. Tyler Dean Flores (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “The Dark Knight Rises”), Emma Ferreira (“Transplant,” “Learn to Swim”), Jordan Mendoza (“Ziwe,” “Beavis & Butt-Head”), and Courtney Taylor (“Insecure,” “Abbott Elementary”) will star. Per the official logline, the series “focuses on three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami with the hopes of making it big in the world of reggaeton.” Flores stars as Santi, described as “a budding reggaeton artist who, with the...
Why ‘Atlanta’ Was a Frustrating, Genius Work of TV Art

“Atlanta,” which will air its final episode Nov. 10 on FX, is going out as a deeply strong and well-made show. And if it no longer quite feels like the major one it did in its early going, that suits it well, too. This observation deserves clarifying, because I don’t mean to slight the work of series lead and driving creative force Donald Glover, or collaborators including frequent director Hiro Murai. But in the time since “Atlanta” first aired in 2016 — and, crucially, the years of its extended hiatus, from when it left the air in 2018 to its return...
Variety

‘Melrose Place’ Actor Daphne Zuniga Testifies on Jennifer Siebel Newsom Telling Her About Meeting Harvey Weinstein

Daphne Zuniga, an actor best known for her roles on “Melrose Place” and “One Tree Hill,” testified in the Harvey Weinstein trial Tuesday. She was called by the prosecution as a witness related to Jane Doe #4, who was revealed to be First Partner of California, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the actor, filmmaker and wife to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Zuniga is good friends with Siebel Newsom and testified that she recalls the day she first told her about a meeting with Weinstein. Siebel Newsom has not taken the stand yet but is expected to testify in Weinstein’s case, where she will be a star...
John Leguizamo Fuels Documentary Ambitions at NBC News, MSNBC

John Leguizamo hasn’t been known in the past for his interviewing skills, but he sure likes to talk. And that may be enough. The actor and comedian may be recognized most for his theatrical work in self-conceived shows like “Mambo Mouth” and “Latin History for Morons” as well as his parts in movies such as “Carlito’s Way” and “Encanto.” Yet he may have a chance to take on a role in documentary programing previously held by people like Anthoney Bourdain, Stanley Tucci and W. Kamau Bell. Interviewing people “is not exactly what I naturally do,” Leguizamo acknowledges during a phone interview. “Luckily,...
Variety

‘Dune’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Casts Travis Fimmel

Travis Fimmel has joined the prequel series “Dune: The Sisterhood” at HBO Max. The show is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune” and is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Per the official logline, the show “follows the Harkonnen Sisters (Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.” Fimmel will star as Desmond Hart, described as “a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the...
J.K. Simmons Joined by Polly Draper, Natsuko Ohama on Cast of ‘Little Brother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Polly Draper and Natsuko Ohama are co-starring alongside Philip Ettinger, Daniel Diemer and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons in upcoming indie film “Little Brother,” written and directed by Sheridan O’Donnell. The film follows Jake (Diemer) as he drives his older brother Pete (Ettinger) home for a family intervention after his most recent suicide attempt. While on the drive, the two brothers struggle to come to terms with the past, while trying to survive and cope with the present. Draper plays Gail Duffy, mother of Jake and Pete and wife to the brothers’ demanding father Warren Duffy, played by J.K. Simmons. Ohama plays...
