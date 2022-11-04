Read full article on original website
Volunteer to clean-up before HoliDazzle
WILMINGTON — A Clean-Up Wilmington Holidazzle Event will take place between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday, November 19. Volunteers will meet in the Municipal Building parking lot at 69 N. South St. All clean-up supplies will be provided. Lunch will follow at Sugartree Ministry Center with food provided...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • East Clinton High School/FFA annual Veterans Day Assembly at ECHS Tuesday, November 8. All veterans invited — arrive at the school starting at 8 a.m. for breakfast or at 8:45 for the assembly. Program starts at 9 a.m. and lasts about an hour.
City suspends recycling through Friday
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced Tuesday that there will be no curbside pickup for recyclables effective immediately through Friday, November 11. The temporary disruption in service is due to equipment maintenance. Curbside recycling is expected to resume its regular schedule on Monday, November 14. All other trash...
WHS has a ‘Clue’ — and you’re invited
WILMINGTON — Theatre at Wilmington High School is set to present “Clue: On Stage” — and tickets are now on sale. Production dates are Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m. All seats are $10. Tickets...
WC Theatre’s ‘Urinetown’ cast features students, alumni and community members
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College Theatre will present “Urinetown, the Musical” Thursday, Friday and Saturday — November 17, 18 and 19 — at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. Urinetown is a musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization...
WCS fourth-graders learn at Fort Ancient
The entire fourth grade of Wilmington City Schools recently took a field trip to Fort Ancient Earthworks & Nature Preserve in Oregonia. This is the first field trip for many students in the last three years. A grant was awarded by the Wilmington City Schools Foundation and funded by donations...
Local realtors know local homes, market
Most new home searches start online with sites such as Zillow, Realtor, Trulia and Realtor.com. While these sites provide powerful tools for beginning a search, it is important to know how to navigate the sites to your best advantage. When you have located a property that you are interested in,...
Extraordinary nurse(s) honored at CMH
WILMINGTON – Brooke Rose, RN of Clinton Memorial Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. There were 16 CMH nurses nominated: Gabby Brinkman, Brooke Rose, Rachael...
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 9:57 p.m. on October 30, a 46-year-old female reported being...
World War I veterans remember
On Monday, November 11. 1918 the Wilmington Daily News printed a special edition. The headline was displayed in 4-inch letters and screamed “The War Is Over”. The trailer read “Armistice signed at Midnight. Hostilities cease at 5 o’clock.”. If we can dredge up a bit of...
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
It’s Election Day: Get out the vote
Tuesday is election day, and registered voters in Ohio have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballot. Shown is the polling place at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.
Struck with illness, Noszka has tough day in state cross country
OBETZ — Every goal in front of Taylor Noszka as she prepared for the state cross country meet went by the wayside just days prior to the race. Struck with an illness that left her feeling well below 100 percent, Noszka ran 22:03.4 and finished 144th in the OHSAA Division II Cross Country Championship race at Fortress Obetz, inside the I-270 loop just south of Columbus. Her previous best time was 19:58.
Wilmington wins 4th, 5th grade championships
The Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program won two Western Ohio Youth Football Conference championships on Sunday. The fourth grade team defeated Vandalia 33-16 to finish 10-1. The fifth grade was a 44-13 winner over Springfield Elite and finished unbeaten at 11-0. The games were played at the Springfield High School...
Wilmington College swimmers hammer Hiram
HIRAM, Ohio – The Wilmington College hammered Hiram Saturday afternoon. The men’s swim team won all but four events and picked up its first dual meet victory of the season 151-94. On the women’s side, Wilmington came out on top 141.5 to 105.5. “We had swimmers from...
2 die in head-on SR 73 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two motorists were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident which occurred at approximately 7:06 p.m. According to the OSHP, Danny Dunn, 72, of Germantown, was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado...
Muskies spoil Quakers Senior Day with 27-13 win
WILMINGTON, Ohio – Muskingum University scored touchdowns on its first three drives and spoiled the Wilmington College football team’s Senior Day with a 27-13 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Townsend Field Saturday afternoon. Wilmington outgained Muskingum 390-357 and ran 81 plays compared to 58 for the Muskies. The...
John Carroll wins 5th straight OAC title
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end Saturday night in the Ohio Athletic Conference championship match as John Carroll University earned a 4-1 victory over the Fightin’ Quakers at Don Shula Stadium. The four goals tied the...
Massie gets unenviable task of playing 12-0 Wyoming
Wyoming has not been challenged all season. This is as dominant as any Ohio high school football has ever been through 12 games. The Cowboys have outscored opponents 481-28, that’s an average of 40-2.3 per game. Wyoming has been scored on in just three games all season, with nine...
