Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

15 Dogs Available to Add Love to a New Home in Tyler, Texas

Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, there are 15 dogs available for adoption in Tyler, Texas right now.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Here is Your Own Piece of Paradise in Arp, Texas

Back in 2020 a census was done and found the population of Arp, Texas to be less than 1,000 people, the exact number was 892. So, if you’re looking for a private piece of paradise in East Texas this home that is currently for sale might be the perfect place for you to call home. Located only about 25 minutes from Tyler, this home just dropped in price by $10,000, the current asking price is now $979,900.
ARP, TX
CBS19

Bubba’s 33 set for grand opening on Monday with special guest

TYLER, Texas — Bubba’s 33 will hold its grand opening on Monday. Prior to officially opening, the restaurant was already giving back to the community. While training its staff, Bubba’s 33 fed local first responders and started a fundraiser on behalf of For the Silent, an organization which provides services for vulnerable and exploited youth through prevention, survivor care and community transformation programs, according to Managing Partner Lerin Pennington.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim

The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

RANT: A Separate Line for Lottery Ticket Buyers at ETX Stores, Please?

Do you think there should be a separate line for people coming into our East Texas convenience stores to buy lottery tickets?. OK, I get it. That Powerball jackpot continues to soar and people are highly motivated to buy a ticket. Right on, y'all. Go for it! At the same time, should we consider it may be helpful for the rest of us in EastTexas to not have to wait for long periods of time while lottery ticket buyers wait to make their purchases?
TYLER, TX
FireRescue1

Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, TX

Nestled in East Texas between Trinity Rivers and the Neches is Henderson County. The city of Athens is both its county seat and largest city. It’s a transitional region between East and Central Texas consisting of two lakes—Cedar Creek Reservoir (northwest) and Lake Palestine (southeast). The population of...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

First Christian Church Tyler holds 38th annual holiday bazaar

TYLER, Texas — More than 50 vendors were in attendance at Saturday's event selling a wide range of items including baked goods, paintings, baskets, jewelry, Scentsy products, holiday décor, crafts and more. “We’ve got a lot of good vendors,” said Zana Byers, who helped organize the event. “I’m...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials report a vacant building was damaged during Friday’s storms. Officials report the building at 218 E Line Street, in downtown Tyler, was heavily damaged. Crews from Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments are working Monday morning to clear the...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Longview High School, went off to become a Broadway actor, and has returned to his roots to give back to the school system that encouraged him. Dedrick Weathersby is visiting school districts between acting jobs to conduct fundraising workshops that encourage young actors....
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview road shut down after utility truck hits overpass

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic was shutdown in Longview after a utility truck hit a railroad overpass, according to the Longview Police Department. Traffic is not being allowed to pass in the 600 block of South Green Street between Nelson and Mopac. Some cement came off the overpass and onto the road so officials are […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Dump truck crash causing traffic delays in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is backing up after a dump truck crashed spilling its contents on the road at N NE Loop 323 and Hwy 31. Police report the crash involving a car and dump truck in the intersection has caused multiple lane closures.
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Portion of I-20 eastbound to be closed on November 13

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A portion of I-20 eastbound near the Harrison/Gregg County line will be closed on Sunday, November 13, from midnight until 6:00 a.m., when crews will remove a dynamic message sign from the interstate. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at exit...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19

