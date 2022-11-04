Read full article on original website
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce Christ
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For Governor
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, Texas
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022
15 Dogs Available to Add Love to a New Home in Tyler, Texas
Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, there are 15 dogs available for adoption in Tyler, Texas right now.
Here is Your Own Piece of Paradise in Arp, Texas
Back in 2020 a census was done and found the population of Arp, Texas to be less than 1,000 people, the exact number was 892. So, if you’re looking for a private piece of paradise in East Texas this home that is currently for sale might be the perfect place for you to call home. Located only about 25 minutes from Tyler, this home just dropped in price by $10,000, the current asking price is now $979,900.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Goudarzi & Young to host turkey giveaways in Longview, Gilmer
LONGVIEW, Texas — Goudarzi & Young has announced they will host two turkey giveaway events this year ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Goudarzi & Young offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.
COMING HOME: Whiskey Myers to headline music festival in East Texas
PALESTINE, Texas — East Texas country music band Whiskey Myers is coming home for a show in 2023. According to the band, they are set to headline their Wiggy Thump Festival on April 15, 2023, in Palestine. Other acts set to perform include Mark Chesnutt, Tanner Usrey and Sarah Hobbs.
Bubba’s 33 set for grand opening on Monday with special guest
TYLER, Texas — Bubba’s 33 will hold its grand opening on Monday. Prior to officially opening, the restaurant was already giving back to the community. While training its staff, Bubba’s 33 fed local first responders and started a fundraiser on behalf of For the Silent, an organization which provides services for vulnerable and exploited youth through prevention, survivor care and community transformation programs, according to Managing Partner Lerin Pennington.
Delicious! The People Raving About this Tyler, TX Spot Were Right
The people raving about this Tyler, TX restaurant were right--it's so good. I have a tendency to be skeptical about whatever it is the "crowd" is raving about-- Whether it's a movie, musical artist, and even when it comes to restaurants in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, or anywhere in East Texas.
The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim
The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?
RANT: A Separate Line for Lottery Ticket Buyers at ETX Stores, Please?
Do you think there should be a separate line for people coming into our East Texas convenience stores to buy lottery tickets?. OK, I get it. That Powerball jackpot continues to soar and people are highly motivated to buy a ticket. Right on, y'all. Go for it! At the same time, should we consider it may be helpful for the rest of us in EastTexas to not have to wait for long periods of time while lottery ticket buyers wait to make their purchases?
Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
Overturned dump truck slowing traffic at intersection of Loop 323, HWY 31 W in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — An overturned dump truck is slowing traffic a busy intersection in Tyler. According to CBS19 crews on scene, the dump truck rolled over at the intersection of Loop 323 and HWY 31 W, near Super Mercado Monterrey. Police have been called to the scene. Details concerning...
East Texas Food Bank hosting Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Friday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank is set to host its annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event on Friday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in Bergfeld Park. “The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a great way for families to kick-off the holiday season,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. The […]
15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, TX
Nestled in East Texas between Trinity Rivers and the Neches is Henderson County. The city of Athens is both its county seat and largest city. It’s a transitional region between East and Central Texas consisting of two lakes—Cedar Creek Reservoir (northwest) and Lake Palestine (southeast). The population of...
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
First Christian Church Tyler holds 38th annual holiday bazaar
TYLER, Texas — More than 50 vendors were in attendance at Saturday's event selling a wide range of items including baked goods, paintings, baskets, jewelry, Scentsy products, holiday décor, crafts and more. “We’ve got a lot of good vendors,” said Zana Byers, who helped organize the event. “I’m...
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials report a vacant building was damaged during Friday’s storms. Officials report the building at 218 E Line Street, in downtown Tyler, was heavily damaged. Crews from Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments are working Monday morning to clear the...
Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Longview High School, went off to become a Broadway actor, and has returned to his roots to give back to the school system that encouraged him. Dedrick Weathersby is visiting school districts between acting jobs to conduct fundraising workshops that encourage young actors....
Longview road shut down after utility truck hits overpass
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic was shutdown in Longview after a utility truck hit a railroad overpass, according to the Longview Police Department. Traffic is not being allowed to pass in the 600 block of South Green Street between Nelson and Mopac. Some cement came off the overpass and onto the road so officials are […]
Dump truck crash causing traffic delays in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is backing up after a dump truck crashed spilling its contents on the road at N NE Loop 323 and Hwy 31. Police report the crash involving a car and dump truck in the intersection has caused multiple lane closures.
Portion of I-20 eastbound to be closed on November 13
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A portion of I-20 eastbound near the Harrison/Gregg County line will be closed on Sunday, November 13, from midnight until 6:00 a.m., when crews will remove a dynamic message sign from the interstate. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at exit...
