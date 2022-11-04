ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Nicholl Fellowship Drama ‘Into The Deep Blue’

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter ( Emergency ) is set to star in Nicholl Fellowship winner Into the Deep Blue .

Carpenter will play Fiona, a young woman dealing with the loss of her mother, anxiety and a complicated relationship with her best friend, Nick, whom she met in grief therapy. The script, from writer and novelist Jennifer Archer, was recently selected for the 2022 Nicholl Fellowship by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Related Story

Academy Names Winners of 2022 Nicholl Fellowships In Screenwriting

Related Story

New Line Nabs YA Novel 'The Distance From Me To You' For HBO Max; Sabrina Carpenter To Star, Tiffany Paulsen To Script

Related Story

Sabrina Carpenter, RJ Cyler Star In 'Emergency' Comedy From Amazon Studios & Temple Hill

The film, to be shot in the UK next year, will be directed by Jonathan Wright (Sony acquisition Awakening The Zodia c).

Producers are Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar of Picture Perfect, Mark Vennis of UK outfit Moviehouse, and Michael Baker of Canadian firm Bunk 11 Pictures.

Carpenter, who will also take on a producing role, has starred in movies including The Short History of the Long Road , which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, Netflix’s Work It and Tall Girl 2 , Warner Bros pic Clouds and Amazon’s Emergency . Signed to Island Records, she launched her fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send , earlier this year.

Previous winners of the Nicholl Fellowship include Nicole Beckwith ( Together, Together ), Destin Daniel Cretton ( Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings ), Susannah Gran ( Unbelievable ), Terri Edda Miller ( The Equalizer ) and Ehren Kruger ( Top Gun: Maverick ).

Carpenter is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Foundation Media Partners and Volara Management. Wright is repped by Matthew Lesher at Insight Management.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Sets ‘SNL’ Return With Black Star As Musical Guest

Dave Chappelle has booked another appearance as host of Saturday Night Live. The iconic comedian will return to 30 Rock next Saturday, November 12 — being joined in his third go-round by musical guest Black Star. Chappelle’s show will be the first hosted in the wake of the 2022 midterm elections, and it certainly won’t be the first show of the sort the comic has hosted. He last appeared as host on November 7, 2020 — just a matter of days following Joe Biden’s victory in the Presidential election over Donald Trump. Related Story 'SNL': Amy Schumer's Every Move Scrutinized By Stalker...
Deadline

Nick Carter Breaks Down In Tears Remembering Brother Aaron During Backstreet Boys Concert

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, and his brother Nick Carter performed in London with the Backstreet Boys where his emotions were on full display. As the group performed the song “No Place” during their appearance at The O2 Arena, images of Nick and Aaron appeared on the big screens. After the group finished their performance, Kevin Richardson took a moment to address the audience. “That was the very last single of the ‘DNA’ album and that song is very special to us because it’s about family,” he said as the audience shouted their support for...
Deadline

Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter: “My Heart Has Been Broken Today”

Nick Carter, brother of the late Aaron Carter, has issued a message via Instagram mourning the loss of his sibling while acknowledging a “complicated” relationship. Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub Saturday at his Lancaster, Calif. home. Nick Carter is currently in the U.K. on the last leg of a tour with his group Backstreet Boys. The group is appearing tonight at the O2 arena in London. In a statement on Instagram (see below), Nick Carter began, “My heart has been broken today” alongside a photograph of the two in earlier days. “Even though my brother and I have had a...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Star Highlights Martin Bashir’s “Outsider Status” At BBC, Defends Decision To Include Diana Panorama Interview

The Crown controversy has taken another turn ahead of the arrival of Season 5 this week on Netflix.  Following the disapproval voiced by several public figures of producers’ focus on the tumultuous events within the British monarchy of the 1990s – divorces, books, interviews, leaked telephone calls with lovers and even a terrible fire destroying priceless art at Windsor Castle – one of the new season’s stars has whipped up debate in another direction.  Prasanna Puwanarajah plays Martin Bashir, the BBC journalist who landed the scoop of the decade in sitting down with Princess Diana for her only solo feature-length interview, in...
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Rocks Past $300M WW – International Box Office

Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Black Adam handily crossed $300M global this frame, landing so far at $182.3M from the international box office and $319.7M worldwide. The movie has seen some strong holds both domestically and overseas in its first weekends, down just 35% offshore this session, but will be cut short when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever starts rollout this week. Nevertheless, the Dwayne Johnson-starrer has amply, and importantly, filled out a lull. Black Adam led the international box office again in its third weekend, adding $25.4M from 76 overseas markets. Notable holds were seen in such hubs as Belgium (+30%), Sweden (+11%), Brazil (-11%),...
Deadline

Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55

Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
Deadline

ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays

ABC on Monday revealed its midseason lineup, which includes a new Tuesday night block featuring The Rookie and its spinoff The Rookie: Feds. The new block kicks off January 3 with a crossover story for both The Rookie at 8 p.m. followed by The Rookie: Feds at 9 p.m. The new new crime drama Will Trent starring Ramón Rodríguez — based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series — will follow. Related Story ‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video Related Story 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Is Really Live For Election Night Related Story 'Magnum, P.I'...
Deadline

Lin-Manuel Miranda To Play Hermes In ‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’ Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lin-Manuel Miranda is set for a key guest-starring role on Disney+’s upcoming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on Rick Riordan’s bestselling book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Walter Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Miranda, who is a fan of...
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Quitting Twitter: “As Of Tonight I’m Done”

UPDATE, with video The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg announced on the show today that she’s leaving Twitter and called Elon Musk’s week-long tenure “a mess.” Goldberg made the announcement after summarizing last week’s Twitter news – the staff firings (and some rehirings), the $8 blue check fee and, finally, the banning of comedian Kathy Griffin for using Elon Musk’s name as a parody account. “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and...
Deadline

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed Through 2025 By NBCUniversal

The Kelly Clarkson Show isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The syndicated daytime talk show has been renewed for another two seasons, which will bring it through 2025. Since its September 12 premiere, Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show has averaged about 1.34 million live + same day viewers per episode and has continued to grow its audience for the second consecutive season. The show, distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, currently airs in 211 local markets across the country. The show’s renewal chances were enhanced after it was upgraded to the time slot previously held by The Ellen DeGeneres Show starting this...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

“Complete And Utter Rubbish”: Ex-UK PM Tony Blair Adds Voice To Those Debunking ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Scenes

UK former premier Tony Blair has added his voice to those saying The Crown is using the fifth season to present events in the 1990s on screen as real, when in fact they have been invented.  Tony Blair was the country’s prime minister in the summer months of 1997 leading up to the death of Princess Diana. In the forthcoming season, he is seen holding a meeting with the then Prince of Wales – now King Charles – shortly after his May 1997 election, in which the heir to the throne is seen seeking to pave the way to marry his...
Deadline

Netflix Lands Rights To ‘Gears Of War’ With Plans For Movie And Animated Series Adaptations

Following months of negotiations, Netflix has landed rights to popular Xbox video game Gears of War. The streamer will partner with The Coalition, the video game developer behind the title, and work with them to develop a feature film adaptation as well as an animated series. As of now there are no producers, writers or directors involved, but the property is expected to be a top priority for Netflix and development should begin quickly on getting those positions filled. The game is set on a planet on the brink of societal collapse when a monstrous threat from below in the form of...
Deadline

‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video

It is now official: the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s A Million Little Things will be its last. The final chapter will premiere February 8 and will air in the serialized ensemble drama’s original time slot, Wednesday 10 p.m., where AMLT launched in fall 2018. After a stint on Thursday, the show returned to Wednesday midway through Season 3. The cast of AMLT made the announcement in a video message for fans. (You can watch it above.) Related Story ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays Related Story Family Comedy 'Moore & More' In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith...
Deadline

‘Project Artemis’: Newcomer Anna Garcia Lands Breakout Role In Greg Berlanti Apple Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Garcia (Hacks) will make her feature film debut with a sizable role alongside Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Project Artemis, the anticipated 1960s space race pic that Greg Berlanti is directing for Apple. While details as to her role are under wraps, her audition was reportedly impressive enough that it helped her secure one of the most coveted jobs in town, even in competition with a number of offer-only actresses.  Apple acquired Project Artemis for upwards of $100M when the hot package hit the market this past spring, as we told you first. Specifics as to the Apple...
Deadline

Nicolas Cage To Star In Horror-Thriller ‘Longlegs’ For C2, Automatik & Cage’s Saturn Films; ‘Sinister’, ‘La La Land’ Producers & ‘Joker’ Exec Among Team

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Nicolas Cage has been set to star in horror-thriller Longlegs for Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group. Plot details are being kept under wraps on the project, which producers say will be in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers. Osgood Perkins (Gretel & Hansel) wrote the script and will direct with C2 Motion Picture Group producing and fully financing. Filming is due to commence in 2023. Producers are Nicolas Cage along with his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Dave Caplan (The End We Start...
Deadline

Actress Willa Fitzgerald Joins Nadine Crocker Film ‘Desperation Road’

EXCLUSIVE Willa Fitzgerald has joined the cast of Nadine Crocker’s Desperation Road opposite Garrett Hedlund, Mel Gibson, Ryan Hurst, Woody McClain and Pyper Braun. Written by Michael Farris Smith, Desperation Road is set in Mississippi and follows a singular event that sets the entire town on a collision course fueled by vengeance, anger, and regret. Fitzgerald plays the role of “Maben”, a single mother with a 7 year old daughter who arrives back in the town where tragic events of the of her past collide with the people she loved and hated.  The project is being produced by Cassian Elwes (Mudbound), Walter Josten (Replicas), Smith...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Deadline

Channel 4 Welcomes ‘Fur Babies’; France’s 440Hz Launches Music Supervision Arm (Exclusive); ‘Boy From Heaven’ Bags Prizes; ZDF Boards Kids Toon ’Ernest and Célestine’ — Global Briefs

Channel 4 Welcomes Wonderhood Studios’ ‘Fur Babies’ Channel 4 has commissioned David Abraham’s Wonderhood Studios to produce a four-part doc series following Britain’s pet owners through the pregnancy and birth of their pets. In Fur Babies (working title), vet practices across the UK have been rigged to capture the initial ultrasounds and pregnancy checks, labors, complications, and the final heart-warming moments when the offspring are rehomed. Wonderhood, whose founder Abraham was once Channel 4 CEO, is producing in association with All3Media International. France’s 440Hz Launches Music Supervision Arm (Exclusive) French music rights management platform 44oHz has launched a music supervision branch aimed at...
Deadline

‘Fargo’ Adds Dave Foley As Series Regular For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall, The Morning Show) has joined the cast of FX’s Fargo for Season 5 as a series regular.  He will play Danish Graves, who serves as in-house counsel and prime advisor to self-made billionaire and business leader Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh). The latest installment is set in 2019, and asks the question: when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours? Foley will also co-star alongside previously announced Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani. David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly and Nick Gomez round out the cast. Noah Hawley (creator/writer/director), and his...
Deadline

IFC Films Acquires Mel Eslyn’s Directorial Debut ‘Biosphere’ Starring Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to the sci-fi pic Biosphere, marking the feature directorial debut of award-winning producer Mel Eslyn (The One I Love). The film is slated for release in 2023, and will stream exclusively on AMC+ following its debut in theaters. World premiering at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, Biosphere is set in the not-too-distant future, watching as the last two men on earth must adapt and evolve to save humanity. Emmy winners Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) star. Best known as the long-time president of Duplass Brothers Productions, Eslyn directed...
Deadline

Issa Rae’s Hoorae Names Raj Raghavan Head Of Talent Division At ColorCreative

EXCLUSIVE: Raj Raghavan is on board at ColorCreative Management as Head of Talent, Partner and Manager. Leaping over to Issa Rae’s Hoorae founded banner from Echo Lake Management, the ex-CAA agent will report directly to ColorCreative boss Talitha Watkins in his new gig. “We are excited to partner with Raj Raghavan to build out the ColorCreative talent division,” said ColorCreative president Watkins to Deadline today. “Raj’s entrepreneurial spirit, impeccable taste, and stellar reputation for excellence in representation align with our core values.” “I have been a fan of Issa Rae ever since I watched the first episode of Insecure,” added Raghavan. “I’m thrilled...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Deadline

139K+
Followers
39K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy