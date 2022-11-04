The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced last week that they are providing 600 free bus passes to low-income and unhoused Rhode Islanders as part of a new six-month pilot program. Under the current structure of RIPTA’s No Fare Bus Pass Program for Seniors and People with Disabilities, applicants must be age 65 or older or have a qualifying disability and must also have an income less than 200% of the poverty threshold. Applicants that meet the income threshold, but neither the age nor the disability threshold, receive no benefit under existing RIPTA programs. This new six-month pilot program is meant to address this gap.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO