3d ago
It really is a shame that the decline in Hospital Care is what it is. Greedy corporations making a hospital look pretty….pay crap…crappy benefits really makes one think twice about entering the field
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island putting federal, state funds to address housing crisis
(The Center Square) – A mixture of federal and state funding are being used to address Rhode Island’s housing situation. More than $166 million will be put to work to support the construction and preservation of affordable housing in the state, Gov. Dan McKee said. RIHousing has now opened a competitive funding round that will be used for financing those efforts throughout the state.
Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
Uprise RI
Demand for bus passes grossly outpaces supply at Mathewson Street Church
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced last week that they are providing 600 free bus passes to low-income and unhoused Rhode Islanders as part of a new six-month pilot program. Under the current structure of RIPTA’s No Fare Bus Pass Program for Seniors and People with Disabilities, applicants must be age 65 or older or have a qualifying disability and must also have an income less than 200% of the poverty threshold. Applicants that meet the income threshold, but neither the age nor the disability threshold, receive no benefit under existing RIPTA programs. This new six-month pilot program is meant to address this gap.
brown.edu
At overdose events, arrests by police and combative behavior are rare, study finds
An analysis of police reports in one Rhode Island city found few overdose situations involve safety concerns that required the presence of law enforcement. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — While police officers are often dispatched alongside other first responders when drug overdoses are reported, an analysis of hundreds of overdose events in one Rhode Island city found that there were scant incidents that actually needed involvement from law enforcement.
McKee faces Kalus in bid for full term as RI governor
Rhode Island voters are deciding Tuesday whether to give Democratic incumbent Dan McKee a full term as governor or oust him in favor of Republican newcomer Ashley Kalus.
iheart.com
RI Cities And Towns Weigh In On Pot Licenses
A majority of the cities and towns in Rhode Island are voting on Tuesday on whether to allow marijuana businesses to operate locally. The referendums are not happening in the four cities and towns where there are medical marijuana dispensaries already in the state, which are Providence, Central Falls, Portsmouth and Warwick.
RI Energy customers to begin receiving roughly $64 credits
Rhode Island Energy customers should see a one-time bill credit on their gas and electric bills soon.
ecori.org
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Electric rate hikes are long-term concern in Rhode Island
Riddled with bills and skyrocketing prices, rising electric rates are a serious concern for Rhode Islanders. “I have no idea what we are going to do,” Nick DeSimone of Cranston said. “With the price of inflation and the price of gas and the price of every other service and thing that you can go out and buy, it’s just one more thing.”
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Police: Man caught conducting gambling scam at RI Comic Con
Robert Becker had allegedly been operating the game known as "Razzle Dazzle" on other Comic Cons in Los Angeles and Colorado Springs.
Election Day: Polls now closed; track the race results here
Stay with 12 News throughout the night for in-depth coverage on air and online.
iheart.com
RHODE ISLAND GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT PREVIEWS & RESULTS
Rhode Island polling places open at 7am and close at 8pm on Election Day. Listen to NewsRadio 920 & 104.7FM all day for late breaking developments. Our live, in-depth coverage of local and national election results starts at 7pm. Listen Live on iHeartRadio. Results will be posted here as soon...
ecori.org
Ocean State’s Most Abundant Fish Slowly Finds Local Tables
Rhode Island fishermen caught more than 4 million pounds of scup last year. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Consider the humble scup. Ignored, disrespected, even feared, scup is one of the most plentiful fish in Narragansett Bay, a climate-change winner whose numbers are rising with Rhode Island’s water temperatures. Yet many Rhode Islanders have never heard of it, let alone tasted one.
GoLocalProv
RI Schools Should Reject Body Cameras for School Resource Officers, Says ACLU and Student Groups
Nine organizations in Rhode Island that advocate for the interests of students sent a letter to all school district superintendents in the state urging them not to equip school resource officers (SROs) with body cameras, citing "privacy issues and an interest in ensuring that school disciplinary issues are appropriately addressed internally and without the interference of law enforcement."
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fugitives arrested in Rhode Island after crash
Rhode Island authorities arrested two fugitives wanted out of New Hampshire. Kelvin Lewis, 32, and Melanie Diperna, 23, stole a car in New Hampshire and drove it to Hopkinton, Rhode Island, police said. Law enforcement in different states labeled differing towns for Lewis. Diperna is from Northfield. Lewis and Diperna...
ecori.org
CRMC Fines Ballard’s on Block Island for Illegal Construction
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — Ballard’s Beach Resort found itself in hot water again earlier this year when the state’s coastal regulator cited it for building “unauthorized” structures on the beach. In a notice of violation (NOV) dated Sept. 27 sent to Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi,...
GoLocalProv
Court Grants Motion to Exhume RI Woman’s Remains - Daughter Hopes Latest Tech Will Provide Answers
A motion was granted this week allowing the state to exhume the remains of Lori Lee Malloy, who died nearly thirty years ago and whose death had been ruled “natural." Her daughter Lauren Lee Malloy — who was just 18 months old when her mother died in her apartment in East Providence — has always believed it was an unsolved homicide.
GoLocalProv
DEM Stocking Eight Ponds and Lakes Ahead of Veterans Day Weekend—See Where
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is conducting a special trout and salmon stocking in advance of Veterans Day to honor veterans. Rainbow trout and Sebago Atlantic salmon will be stocked in eight ponds and lakes starting Wednesday, November 9, and continuing through Thursday, November 10. Cyanobacteria alerts will prevent stocking in some ponds and lakes.
RI education commissioner reacts to RICAS test results
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green joined 12 News at 4 Friday, where she reacted to the RICAS test score results and outlined what it means for students moving forward.
