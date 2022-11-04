ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CW33 NewsFix

Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather

UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here’s photos of storm damage from around Simms and New Boston:. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of...
NEW BOSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy