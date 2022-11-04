Read full article on original website
Alabama falls to No. 9 in most recent CFP rankings
The second College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings were just released and the Alabama Crimson Tide has dropped to No. 9 after the upset loss to the LSU Tigers. The loss led to a big hit to Alabama’s playoff chances as no team with two losses has ever qualified. It is worth noting that Alabama’s two losses both came on the road against No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 LSU.
Kansas Jayhawks expected to land three guards in men’s basketball early signing period
Chris Johnson, Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell have committed to play at KU. The week-long early signing period starts Wednesday.
Penn State moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings
After taking care of things on the road last weekend, and after some big developments around the country in Week 10, Penn State managed to inch its way up the latest rankings from the College Football Playoff according to the selection committee. Penn State moved up to No. 14 in this week’s updated playoff rankings, continuing to keep the Nittany Lions in striking distance of appearing in a New Years Six bowl game at the end of the season. The top four teams in this week’s rankings include two Big Ten teams. Ohio State comes in at No. 2 in the...
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home
Odell Beckham Jr. names four NFL teams with whom he has seemingly had contact recently. The post Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
