kgncnewsnow.com
Veterans Walk Of Honor AT WT
West Texas A&M University is having a celebration to honor veterans in the community. The Veterans Walk Of Honor goes from 11 am to 1 pm at the WT Veterans Memorial on November 11th. There will be a program, a walk of honor, and food trucks, and veterans will receive...
Missing Persons in Amarillo Verify the Info Before Sharing
Over the weekend I saw a post being shared all over Amarillo. It was about a missing man. A silver alert went out for Robert Spall. He has dementia so we needed to keep an eye out. It's good to share information when something like that happens in Amarillo. The...
The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex
Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
theprairienews.com
Why is there a dispensary advertisement in Canyon?
In the last couple weeks of October 2022, several new billboards for Everest Cannabis Co. have popped up along the Interstate 27 corridor and even coming into Canyon. This advertising campaign is promoting a specific product that is illegal in the state of Texas, marijuana. Since April 1,2022, New Mexico...
Rugs, Flags and Familiar Faces at 34th and Georgia in Amarillo
Over the weekend I had a few chores I had to make sure I got done. One of the many chores was to go and fill my five-gallon jug with water. So I headed over to 34th and Georgia in the Georgia VIllage. As I was waiting for the light...
KFDA
Early voting recap in Randall and Potter counties
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Friday we reported a low early voting turn out, but there was still time to boost the numbers. Early voting numbers are in across the state and reports show that the numbers have dropped. Austin American Statesman reports the Texas early voting turnout this year...
KFDA
West Texas A&M losses wagon wheel in stunner to Eastern New Mexico
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes lost the wagon wheel rivalry game to the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds 24-21 on Saturday night. The Buffs led 14-3 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Greyhounds mounted the comeback and took the wagon wheel back to Eastern New Mexico. The Buffs scored a go-ahead touchdown as Nick Gerber found Noah Bogardus who broke a tackle on his way to the endzone. However, the Greyhounds drove the field with no timeouts and found Tyree Cherry in the corner of the endzone with 14 seconds left to seal the victory.
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department, United Way warn drivers of the dangers of stopping in the roadway
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department and United Way are warning drivers of the dangers of stopping in the roadway and are providing better and safer ways to give to those in needs. “The need in Amarillo is real. There are people who are suffering from homelessness and hunger,...
The Amarillo Pioneer
City Council to Consider $9.5 Million in Spending, Board Appointments, and More
Amarillo City Council is set to meet on Tuesday at 1:00 pm to discuss multiple items, including board appointments, tax increment reinvestment zones, issuing certificates of obligation, applying for grants for bullet-resistant shields, and just under $9.5 million in spending items. The council will also conduct an executive session regarding the Civic Center funding lawsuit.
Potter, Randall counties report early voting totals for 2022 midterm elections
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting for the 2022 midterm election ended Friday in Texas, giving thousands of Potter and Randall Couty residents the chance to make their voices heard in various national, state and local races. According to their respective election administration websites, 42,687 total Potter and Randall County residents participated in early voting […]
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo
You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
KFDA
What to do if you win the Powerball?
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One lucky person could be a billionaire tonight, as the Powerball amount is historic: $1.9 billion. Many were seen across the country buying their tickets in hopes to win and among buyers some decided to join a pool, to increase their odds of winning. One attorney...
KFDA
Amarillo police investigating shooting near South Washington
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8:09 a.m., Randall County Deputies were called to the East parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired. The suspect was...
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
kgncnewsnow.com
Floor Furnace House Fire
A Saturday morning fire in the 2000 Block of South Washington Street is being blamed on a floor furnace. Amarillo fire crews found the two-story residence with smoke coming out the front door at 10:45. They were notified by witnesses that there was still someone inside the house and as...
1 arrested after Monday morning chase through Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Monday morning chase that ended in an arrest in north Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road around 8:58 a.m. Monday on […]
Police provide update after 2 found dead in south Amarillo
UPDATE: Nov. 8, 10 a.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released updated information on the suspect in the homicide on Canyon Drive in South Amarillo that left two dead. The suspect is a juvenile family member of one of the individuals found dead, according to APD, though officials said that no further […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Police I.D Two Bodies Found
Amarillo Police have identified the two people found dead, Monday afternoon at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. At 12:18 APD says 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead from gunshot.in a home there. They took a family member into custody for both killings and are still investigating.
Have You Seen These Beautiful Amarillo Resorts? Neither Have We.
The Internet is a treasure trove of knowledge. The whole of everything we know as humans exists online. If there's something you're looking for, you'll find it. Sometimes, though, the information you find is a little...misleading. We've seen the beaches of Amarillo, the snow covered mountains of Amarillo, and now...
