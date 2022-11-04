Read full article on original website
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
RockfordScanner.com : Couple Of Accidents Being Reported in Winnebago County
RockfordScanner.com : We are getting reports of a major scene down near the Rockford Airport.
Rockford teens arrested in stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St. “Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell […]
RockfordScanner.com : Serious Crash In Rockford Tonight, Semi Vs Sedan
RockfordScanner.com : SWAT Team has a house surrounded
RockfordScanner.com : HAZMAT Situation in Winnebago County
Rockford man dies in fatal crash with semi on S. Pierpont
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 35-year-old Christopher Vann as the victim of a crash at S. Pierpont Avenue and Estelle Drive on Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Pierpont. The coroner’s office said Vann crashed head-on into a semi […]
Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
Armed Rockford man arrested after argument, car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Lawerance Sanders, 30, and charged him with possession of a defaced firearm after he fled from police and crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers were initially called to the 300 block of North Church Street to investigate a report of an armed person who […]
RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East Side
RockfordScanner.com : Police Arrest 2 Suspects On Multiple Charges, After They Attempted To Flee In A Stolen Vehicle
Two men steal car from teen near Pope Farm Park
VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a teen had his car stolen from him Monday. Officials said the teen was returning to his car after walking at Pope Farm Park when two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him. The teen reported the suspects demanded his keys and valuables. No gun was seen,...
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into the 911 statue near the CJC in downtown Rockford
RockfordScanner.com : Two Vehicle Accident In Machesney Park
RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident In Rockford
RockfordScanner.com : Female Shot Multiple Times, On The East Side
RockfordScanner.com : Another Possible Structure Fire Reported In Rockford
Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
RockfordScanner.com : Manhunt in Stephenson County
RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Loves Park
