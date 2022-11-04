ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford teens arrested in stolen car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St. “Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Serious Crash In Rockford Tonight, Semi Vs Sedan

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : SWAT Team has a house surrounded

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : HAZMAT Situation in Winnebago County

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East Side

ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two men steal car from teen near Pope Farm Park

VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a teen had his car stolen from him Monday. Officials said the teen was returning to his car after walking at Pope Farm Park when two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him. The teen reported the suspects demanded his keys and valuables. No gun was seen,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Two Vehicle Accident In Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Female Shot Multiple Times, On The East Side

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Possible Structure Fire Reported In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Manhunt in Stephenson County

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, IL

