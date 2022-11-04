Read full article on original website
Woman dead in hit-and-run accident, Dallas police look for suspect
Florence Kelly was crossing Royal at Rosser Road just after 11 Monday morning, when she was hit by a gray Toyota Avalon, speeding eastbound on Royal. The Avalon has a Texas license plate: PKH5392.
Man shot while driving in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police have shut down eastbound lanes on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth due to a shooting on the highway Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the highway near Cooks Lane. Those eastbound lanes were still reported as closed as of 10:49 a.m. Records said units...
Third Dallas murder involving a parolee with an ankle monitor recorded in less than two weeks, police say
DALLAS, Texas — Three Dallas murders involving a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor have now been recorded in less than two weeks, according to arrest documents obtained by WFAA. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA on Monday night that he's disappointed and wants better accountability for felons...
fox4news.com
Bond set at $500K for suspect in wrong-way crash that killed Dallas officer
DALLAS - The woman accused of hitting and killing a Dallas police officer is now out of the hospital and in jail. Myra Rebollar is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the Oct. 11 crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Arellano was on his way to work when Rebollar...
Man arrested, woman rescued after car chase ends in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a domestic dispute that led to a high-speed chase in northeast Fort Worth. Police said that officers were dispatched at around 11 p.m. to the parking lot of El Rancho Supermercado on East Belknap Street. They said they got a call stating witnesses saw a man assault and restrain a woman who was screaming, "Let me go."
dallasexpress.com
Suspect Arrested in Road Rage Shooting
An arrest has been made following the road-rage killing of 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago in the early morning hours of October 29. Shardrel Damon Webb, a 25-year-old Dallas man, is facing a murder charge after Carrollton police say he allegedly fatally shot Iturriago. Officers responded to 3535 County Square Drive shortly...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Second Dallas Homicide Investigation Renews Attention on Electronic Ankle Monitoring
There were few signs Monday of the violence Dallas Police investigators say Zeric Jackson left behind at a Northeast Dallas apartment early Thursday. Jackson, 36, is accused of killing a man inside a third-floor unit in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. An arrest affidavit obtained Monday reveals Jackson is...
texasmetronews.com
Fort Worth police officer fired after being arrested on aggravated assault charges
A Fort Worth police officer was fired Thursday after being arrested in Benbrook on aggravated assault charges in May, Fort Worth police announced. Police said Friday that Benjamin Johnson was fired after an “administrative investigation” into the incident in Benbrook, a town in southwest Tarrant County. Johnson was...
Two dead in murder-suicide at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, officials say
DALLAS — Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday, officials said. The shooting took place at the facility at 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway, northwest of Downtown Dallas. A heavy law enforcement presence was on the scene following reports of an active shooter.
Man jailed in Dallas on a murder charge connected to Lake Highlands killing
A man is now locked up on a murder charge following last week’s deadly shooting in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas. Thursday, a man named Brian Dillard was gunned down on Audelia near Walnut Hill.
Arlington officer on administrative leave for firing his pistol during a traffic stop
An Arlington police officer has been put on administrative leave while Sunday’s firearm discharge is under investigation. The officer fired his pistol during a traffic stop.
Driver caught doing doughnuts in stolen car led Fort Worth police on chase, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have arrested two suspects after a car chase that traveled from Fort Worth to Arlington on Sunday night. According to police, the car they were chasing was reported stolen. Fort Worth officers say units were sent to a Hotrodders call shortly before...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a deadly hit-and-run accident occurred in Dallas on Saturday. The crash happened in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. According to the officers, the victim stepped onto the road while on his phone when he was hit by a speeding driver.
Top 10 most wanted woman in Collin County arrested, officials say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman who was on the Collin County Sheriff's Office "Top 10 Most Wanted" list has been arrested, officials said Tuesday. The Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Susan O'Connor was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding on Oct. 28.
North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise is identified, still in ICU
SANSOM PARK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, an officer with the Tarrant County city of Sansom Park was shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school. She is currently stable in an ICU, according to police. Friends of the Sansom Park officer identified her as...
Dallas Police officer recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
The unidentified officer was on his way home from work early Thursday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into him on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. Sergeant Michael Mata says the officer suffered serious injuries but is improving.
'Someone dropped the ball': North Texas police chief reacts after one of his officers was shot during a training exercise
SANSOM PARK, Texas — A North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise near an elementary school remains stable in an ICU, police said. The officer from the Sansom Park Police Department, in Tarrant County, was identified as Lina Mino. The training exercise was...
fox4news.com
Methodist Hospital shooter walked into young mother’s room before deadly rampage
DALLAS - A young mother says the man charged with killing two hospital workers last month accidentally came into her hospital room right before the shooting. She says she and the father of her child hid in a bathroom after hearing shots. A Methodist police officer shot Nestor Hernandez in...
Woman killed in Fort Worth, gunman was aiming at someone else
The gunman is still on the run in Fort Worth where a woman was killed over the weekend. Shots were fired Saturday at an apartment complex near Highway 360 and Trinity Boulevard.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. The crash happened along Skillman Street while the motorcycle was speeding.
