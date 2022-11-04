ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot while driving in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police have shut down eastbound lanes on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth due to a shooting on the highway Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the highway near Cooks Lane. Those eastbound lanes were still reported as closed as of 10:49 a.m. Records said units...
FORT WORTH, TX
Man arrested, woman rescued after car chase ends in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a domestic dispute that led to a high-speed chase in northeast Fort Worth. Police said that officers were dispatched at around 11 p.m. to the parking lot of El Rancho Supermercado on East Belknap Street. They said they got a call stating witnesses saw a man assault and restrain a woman who was screaming, "Let me go."
FORT WORTH, TX
Suspect Arrested in Road Rage Shooting

An arrest has been made following the road-rage killing of 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago in the early morning hours of October 29. Shardrel Damon Webb, a 25-year-old Dallas man, is facing a murder charge after Carrollton police say he allegedly fatally shot Iturriago. Officers responded to 3535 County Square Drive shortly...
CARROLLTON, TX
