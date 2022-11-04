Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County.

The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.

At the town’s July meeting, Maria Hernanez, who works at the restaurant, informed the board of her mission.

The board approved the resolution. It will now be up to voters on whether to legalize selling hard liquor by the drink.

“The Town agreed to send a resolution stating this intent be placed on the November ballots. The Board made a unanimous motion to recommend the referendum be put on the November 8,” a town spokesperson said.

People in Boiling Springs in Cleveland County will also vote on a similar referendum, which is the home of Gardner-Webb University.

The city’s mayor told Channel 9 a beer and wine referendum passed years ago and believes adding the mixed beverage measure will attract more local restaurants and business.

