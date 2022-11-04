Read full article on original website
In Maryland, Moore aims to be state's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrats Wes Moore and U.S. Rep Anthony Brown aimed to make Maryland history Tuesday, with Moore hoping to become the state’s first Black governor and Brown running to be Maryland’s first Black attorney general. Moore, 44, is running against Republican Dan Cox, a...
Wes Moore projected to win Md. governor's race in history-making run
Author and former nonprofit chief Wes Moore, a Democrat, defeated far-right Republican Dan Cox to become the first Black person elected governor in Maryland history, the Associated Press projected Tuesday. Moore, 44, delivered a major victory to Democrats in a tough national election cycle for the party, reclaiming the governor's...
Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday gained a second term as he defeated challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hoped to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago. DeWine prevailed in a surprisingly tight three-way primary in May as conservatives...
US Senate candidates in Nevada locked in neck-and-neck race
RENO, Nev. (AP) — For a swing state, there's been remarkably little motion in Nevada's polls. Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt have been locked in a neck-and-neck race for weeks. Both have hit hard on national party talking points, with Laxalt blaming inflation...
North Carolina swing district may affect control of US House
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Central to Democrats’ fight to fend off a red wave in the U.S. House is North Carolina, home to multiple districts with a slight political lean and one high-profile swing district that analysts have called a national bellwether for partisan control of Congress. North...
South Dakota voters to decide on Medicaid expansion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota voters on Tuesday are weighing whether to expand Medicaid health insurance to tens of thousands of low-income residents through a constitutional amendment. If Constitutional Amendment D is approved by a majority vote, it would remove South Dakota from a list of 12...
Republican Gordon wins second term as Wyoming governor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Mark Gordon has won a second term as Wyoming’s governor, beating a little-known Democrat who has never held elected office. He defeated Theresa Livingston, a retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Neither candidate campaigned extensively. Gordon ran on his efforts...
Democrat McGarvey wins Louisville-area congressional seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Morgan McGarvey won a prized congressional district in and around Kentucky’s largest city on Tuesday, keeping the Louisville-area 3rd District as the lone Democrat-held U.S. House seat in the Bluegrass State. McGarvey, the minority leader of Democrats in the Kentucky Senate, beat back a...
Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.
BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
