BLOOMINGTON – Average gasoline prices in Illinois have risen over 18 cents in the last week, averaging $4.29 a gallon. “Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO