ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Why does a lot of work go into securing elections in Texas?

HOUSTON — Keeping your vote safe and secure is a big job. So how does it work in the Lone Star State?. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission certifies all voting systems and software across the country, and here in Texas, the Secretary of State also reviews and approves the systems.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Beto O'Rourke making final push for votes

EL PASO, Texas — Beto O’Rourke was on the campaign trail Monday trying to get as many supporters as possible to the polls. O’Rourke continues to travel around Texas, and in the home stretch, he’s focusing in on young and college voters and driving up turnout in major metros.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy