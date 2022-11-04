Read full article on original website
Texas election: Patrick, Collier rematch for Lieutenant Governor
AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time, Austin voters will decide between candidates Dan Patrick and Mike Collier for lieutenant governor. Incumbent Patrick has served as Lieutenant Governor for four years. In the 2018 election, Patrick beat Collier by 5 points with 51% of the vote to Collier’s 46% of the vote.
Texas election: O’Rourke faces uphill battle against Abbott in governor’s race
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In the runup to Tuesday’s midterm elections amid global economic uncertainty and ongoing turmoil at the southern border, Gov. Greg Abbott has been firm in his messaging on these issues while his Democratic challenger has sought to find pointed attacks against the incumbent that resonate with voters.
Texas election: Comptroller race between Hegar, Dudding
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democrat Janet Dudding is challenging incumbent Republican Glenn Hegar in a race to be Texas’ next top accountant. Texas comptroller, also known as the state’s chief financial officer, is tasked with appropriating, managing and reporting Texas’ multi-billion dollar budget. The agency monitors the economy and communicates with the state legislature in planning the budget.
Beto O’Rourke hosts ‘get out to vote’ rallies at Texas colleges, a final push ahead of election
SAN MARCOS, Texas (Nexstar) — Just 24 hours before the November midterm election, Beto O’Rourke is rallying for votes on Texas college campuses. O’Rourke, running for Texas governor, has done significant outreach to younger voters. On Monday, he started at Texas A&M and will end the day...
Lawmakers eye fixes to Texas crime victim fund after KXAN investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a KXAN investigation into dysfunction in the state’s Crime Victims’ Compensation fund, Texas lawmakers say they are examining legislative fixes, including more money for the division overseeing the program. The CVC fund is administered by the Office of Attorney General. It provided over...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
TxDOT campaign honors lives lost on Texas roads since 2000
LUBBOCK, Texas — November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roads, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation. On Monday, TxDOT recognized the 22nd anniversary of this date; since then, more than 79,000 lives have been lost to fatal crashes. A flag...
Businesses, residents adjust to different time zones for El Paso, Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border residents and businesses are scrambling to adjust to being in a different time zone for the first time in more than a decade. When El Paso and most U.S. cities set their clocks back an hour early Sunday, Mexico did nothing. That left El Paso one hour behind Juarez for the first time in 12 years.
Texas single mom could be evicted from apartment complex for medical marijuana
TEMPLE, Texas (Nexstar) — A Texas single mom is in the process of being evicted from her apartment complex for possessing medical marijuana, which is legal in the state through Texas’ Compassionate Use Program. “Here’s another complaint that I have, and that’s what started all this,” said Candace...
Organizations aiding E Texas, SE Oklahoma tornado victims
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KSHV) – Homes, businesses, and schools across Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas were devastated during Friday’s storms, but you can help. These are some of the organizations helping victims of the storms. Oklahoma. The American Red Cross estimates 185 structures in Idabel were damaged, and dozens...
Texas foliage finally seeing effects of cooler temperatures
AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you’ve been waiting for autumn colors to reach the trees, now is the time. Mid-November is peak time for fall foliage in Texas, and as the days get shorter and cooler, the Texas Parks and Wildlife said the leaves have finally begun to change and drop.
Four shot as neighbors’ fight over palm fronds escalates in McAllen, PD says
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating exactly how an alleged fight that started over lawn work escalated into gunfire that injured four people Monday. Initially, palm fronds fanned the flames of anger among neighbors at the 4700 block of Jasmine Avenue on Monday evening, police indicated in...
TV celebrity ‘Bee Czar’ called in after city worker stung multiple times
SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — Beekeeper Walter Schumacher is a bit of a TV celebrity — but only as “a bee-lister,” he quips. Known as the Bee Czar, several bees seemed to follow Schumacher on Friday at the San Benito Wetlands, landing on his body “because I smell like them,” a mix of smoke and honey.
70-year-old woman claims 2 big lottery prizes in 1 day
DOVER, Del. (WFLA) — A 70-year-old woman lucked out big time after she managed to claim not just one but two big lottery prizes in a single day. The Delaware Lottery said the woman, a resident of Newark, Delaware, was excited when one of her two scratch-off tickets from the $100K ULTIMATE CASH Instant Game won her the top prize of $100,000.
