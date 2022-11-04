Read full article on original website
Trading in Your Driver's License for a REAL ID? You'll Need 5 Forms of Identification
If you're a frequent domestic air traveler, you may want to soon consider replacing your Illinois driver's license with an Illinois REAL ID. However, the process comes with a good amount of paperwork. Starting in May 2023, an ordinary driver's license or state ID will no longer be valid to...
CNET
You'll Need Real ID to Get on an Airplane Next Year
In a few months, a standard driver's license will no longer be good enough to get you through airport security. Starting in May 2023, Real ID-approved identification will be required for all domestic flights. Passed in 2007, the Real ID Act enforces more consistent and secure standards for identification used...
Can You Fly If You Don’t Have Your I.D.?
You get to the airport for your cross country trip and have done everything you can to prepare to go through X-ray as quickly and easily as possible. You’re all ready to go up to the TSA agent so you reach for your wallet to get your ID and…it’s gone. Was it stolen? Was it lost? Did you somehow leave it at home? Whatever happened to it, it doesn’t matter. The point is that it’s gone, your flight’s in 90 minutes and now you won’t be able to fly, right?
Reminder: Flyers will need REAL ID to travel starting in May
NEW YORK -- The federal deadline to upgrade your identification in order to fly within the United States is fast approaching.On May 3, 2023, your standard license or ID card will no longer be accepted at airports.REAL IDs and enhanced IDs are federally compliant and issued by the DMV. You will need them to board a domestic flight within the U.S. and to enter certain federal buildings."Make sure it has a star or a flag on it, and if it does not, get your paperwork together, go on the DMV website, take a look, see what you need," Putnam County Clerk Mike Bartolotti said."We need to know who the people are getting on our commercial flights and if the documents they provided are legitimate, thus, REAL ID," TSA federal security director Robert Duffy said.Enhanced IDs can also be used to enter Canada or Mexico by land or sea. These upgraded IDs will not be accepted for air travel between countries, however.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Now Is the BEST Time to Sign Up for TSA PreCheck
Let’s face it — flying right now can be challenging. Not only are airlines experiencing pilot shortages, numerous delays and cancellations, but some airlines are dropping flights altogether. Add that into problems with luggage and long security lines, and going to the airport can just be stressful for passengers. But there’s a way to make at least one part a little less stressful — and it now costs less!
TSA Pre✓ Enrollment Fee Reduced
The fee to either enroll or renew membership in person for five years in the TSA Pre✓ Trusted Traveler Program has been reduced by a multinational technology company called IDEMIA — which is headquartered in Courbevoie in France and is the current enrollment provider for the program — from $85.00 to $78.00, according to this official press release from the Transportation Security Administration.
The airport security shakedown: Air travel always costs me extra, one way or another
My wife and I work extremely hard, easily clocking 80-plus hours a week — no idyllic American 40-hour work week for us. We don't ignore each other or our two-year-old daughter, rather we sacrifice typical pleasantries and pastimes — like happy hours and sleep — in our efforts to earn at the level of salaries gifted to white people who have the luxury of only working one job. So when we click our workaholic heads together and say we are going to take a vacation — an international trip, where we eat and drink and sleep in multiple cities — to give ourselves a piece of that American dream of relaxation in exchange for the thousands of hours of labor we deposit a year, the last thing I want to have to worry about is airport security. But here we are.
TSA Just Quietly Changed The Price For PreCheck
If you pay attention to the media and announcements, you’ll notice a very interesting pattern. When entities want news – especially bad news – to stay a little bit under the wire, they’ll announce it on a Friday, usually during the late afternoon. So when I saw the TSA had a new national press release late Friday afternoon, I was thinking the worst.
cntraveler.com
TSA PreCheck Enrollment Is Now Less Expensive—Just in Time for Holiday Travel
Travelers looking to minimize stress at the airport got some good news on Friday: The TSA has reduced the enrollment fee for TSA PreCheck, just before the hectic holiday travel season starts to ramp up. The fee to join the program has been lowered to $78 for a five-year membership....
Jalopnik
PSA: Your Plain Old Driver's License Won't Be Good Enough to Fly in 6 Months
For a decade, American travelers have had the luxury of being repeatedly warned about Real ID checks at our nation’s airports and not having to pay any attention to them. But those years of countless delays seem to be coming an end for real this time. Starting on May 3, 2023 — that’s six months away — you’ll need either a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or a passport to fly domestically.
CAR AND DRIVER
