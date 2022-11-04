ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks up to No. 6 in College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff selection committee still has Oregon ranked the same as the AP and coaches polls. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are No. 6, the same as their ranking in the AP and coaches polls, up from No. 8 last week after beating Colorado last week. Oregon hosts No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., Fox).
The Spun

Joel Klatt Thinks Oregon Made A Big Scheduling Mistake

One of the biggest early season games of the 2022 college football season was between Oregon and Georgia. The best team from the SEC went up against the best team from the Pac-12 and it wasn't particularly close. The Bulldogs dismantled the Ducks, 49-3, and showed that it's going to take a lot more to take them down.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks optimistic sacks leader DJ Johnson, several other injured players could return against Washington

The Oregon Ducks could have several of their top playmakers back against Washington. Edge rusher DJ Johnson, who leads the Ducks with six sacks this season, receiver Chase Cota, nose tackle Taki Taimani, offensive lineman Steven Jones and running back Jordan James did not play in last week’s win at Colorado. But Oregon coach Dan Lanning is optimistic that Johnson, Taimani, Jones and James will return on Saturday when Oregon hosts Washington (4 p.m., FOX).
fishduck.com

How the Passing Game of the Huskies Can Bite the Ducks

Washington’s new coach Kalen DeBoer brings his transfer QB Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 1 passing offense in college football to Eugene to face the Ducks. What is DeBoer scheming up to attack the Ducks Cover-2 passing defense? Does Oregon’s Dan Lanning have some scheme surprises of his own? Can the Ducks slow DeBoer’s air attack down and stay undefeated in the Pac-12?
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen

Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson, Taki Taimani in pads

Multiple injured Oregon Ducks defenders are back to practicing in full pads. Edge rusher DJ Johnson and nose tackle Taki Taimani were each in full pads on a foggy Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, but receiver Chase Cota remains absent. Oregon was repeatedly playing Washington’s fight song, “Bow Down to Washington,” during the opening periods of practice and Ducks coach Dan Lanning called it “hate week” over the microphone before some drills.
The Oregonian

Oregon’s Bo Nix, Christian Gonzalez earn Pac-12 weekly honors

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and defensive back Christian Gonzales were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play during a 49-10 win at Colorado. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week for the third consecutive week and Gonzalez was named defensive player of the week, the first player for the eighth-ranked Ducks to earn that honor this season.
The Oregonian

