Oregon State Beavers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (11/7/22)
Oregon State begins its redemption season Monday night when the Beavers play Tulsa at 9 p.m. in Gill Coliseum. OSU has rebuilt its roster after last season’s 3-28 campaign. Only four of the 15 players from last year’s roster return this season. Scroll down to find live updates.
Oregon State Beavers vs Hawaii Rainbow Wahine women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (11/7/22)
Oregon State kicks off the 2022-23 women’s basketball season at 5:30 p.m. Monday with a non-conference game against Hawaii in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers unveil a roster that includes seven newcomers, including transfer guards Bendu Yeaney and Shalexxus Aaron. Scroll down to find live updates. Hawaii at Oregon State.
Pac-12 early college football lines: Oregon Ducks a double-digit favorite vs. Washington in week with huge point spreads
The Pac-12 has outperformed the Big 12 on the field this season, placing more teams in the College Football Playoff rankings and generating more serious contenders for the CFP. But the Big 12 owns an advantage in one regard: Its best teams against the point spread have fared slightly better...
Oregon Ducks up to No. 6 in College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff selection committee still has Oregon ranked the same as the AP and coaches polls. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are No. 6, the same as their ranking in the AP and coaches polls, up from No. 8 last week after beating Colorado last week. Oregon hosts No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., Fox).
Game time for Oregon Ducks’ home finale against Utah to be determined after this weekend
The kickoff time for the Oregon Ducks’ final home game will be determined after this weekend’s games. The No. 6 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-2, 5-1) Nov. 19 at Autzen Stadium. That game and USC at UCLA are each being held by the Pac-12′s television partners in a six-day window to determine time and broadcast networks.
Joel Klatt Thinks Oregon Made A Big Scheduling Mistake
One of the biggest early season games of the 2022 college football season was between Oregon and Georgia. The best team from the SEC went up against the best team from the Pac-12 and it wasn't particularly close. The Bulldogs dismantled the Ducks, 49-3, and showed that it's going to take a lot more to take them down.
An evening with Oregon State basketball: Impressions from Beavers men and women after opening night
For an opening act Monday night at Gill Coliseum, that was something, no?. The Oregon State women trailed by 10 points, led by 10 points, gave it up, then rallied to win on a last-second free throw over Hawaii 61-60. The Beavers men did one better in the nightcap. They...
Oregon State rallies from 19 points down to stun Tulsa 73-70
The heavily retooled Oregon State Beavers couldn’t have left a better impression Monday night, rallying from 19 points down to beat Tulsa 73-70 in a men’s basketball season opener at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers, trailing 41-22 late in the first half, stormed from behind during the second half...
Noelle Mannen’s last-second free throw the difference in Oregon State’s 61-60 win over Hawaii
Noelle Mannen hit a free throw with 0.4 seconds remaining, helping the Oregon State Beavers open the 2022-23 women’s basketball season with a 61-60 win over Hawaii Monday night at Gill Coliseum. Scrambling for a loose ball with the clock about to hit zero, Mannen was fouled on the...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 80-45 win over Florida A&M
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s season opener between Oregon and Florida A&M. The Ducks won 80-45 The No. 21 Ducks return three starters from last year’s team. UO will be shorthanded tonight as at least four players are out due to injuries. Kel’el Ware and Rivaldo Soares are expected to play though.
Oregon Ducks optimistic sacks leader DJ Johnson, several other injured players could return against Washington
The Oregon Ducks could have several of their top playmakers back against Washington. Edge rusher DJ Johnson, who leads the Ducks with six sacks this season, receiver Chase Cota, nose tackle Taki Taimani, offensive lineman Steven Jones and running back Jordan James did not play in last week’s win at Colorado. But Oregon coach Dan Lanning is optimistic that Johnson, Taimani, Jones and James will return on Saturday when Oregon hosts Washington (4 p.m., FOX).
fishduck.com
How the Passing Game of the Huskies Can Bite the Ducks
Washington’s new coach Kalen DeBoer brings his transfer QB Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 1 passing offense in college football to Eugene to face the Ducks. What is DeBoer scheming up to attack the Ducks Cover-2 passing defense? Does Oregon’s Dan Lanning have some scheme surprises of his own? Can the Ducks slow DeBoer’s air attack down and stay undefeated in the Pac-12?
Season isn’t finished for Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan: ‘He gets cleared, he’ll get an opportunity’
The outsider’s narrative regarding Oregon State football has gone from amazing breakout season to one position holding back the team’s progress. Those following Beavers football in 2022 have surely heard this before: 21 positions are performing for the Beavers this season. One is not. The one is quarterback....
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen
Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson, Taki Taimani in pads
Multiple injured Oregon Ducks defenders are back to practicing in full pads. Edge rusher DJ Johnson and nose tackle Taki Taimani were each in full pads on a foggy Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, but receiver Chase Cota remains absent. Oregon was repeatedly playing Washington’s fight song, “Bow Down to Washington,” during the opening periods of practice and Ducks coach Dan Lanning called it “hate week” over the microphone before some drills.
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 100-57 win over Northwestern
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s season opener between Oregon and Northwestern. The Ducks won 100-57. The No. 20 Ducks return five players from last year’s team and added five newcomers, including four freshmen. Oregon was favored by 8.5, according to Bovada. Below are live...
Freshmen Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai lead Oregon women’s basketball in blowout of Northwestern
The Oregon Ducks’ newcomers made an impressive debut in a blowout win over a Power 5 opponent. True freshmen Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai and Chance Gray had 20, 17 and 14 points, respectively, as four players scored in double-figures for the No. 20 Ducks in a 100-57 win Monday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Christian Gonzalez earn Pac-12 weekly honors
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and defensive back Christian Gonzales were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play during a 49-10 win at Colorado. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week for the third consecutive week and Gonzalez was named defensive player of the week, the first player for the eighth-ranked Ducks to earn that honor this season.
N’Faly Dante double-double leads Oregon men’s basketball past Florida A&M
Even if shorthanded, the Oregon Ducks’ core trio and supporting cast are talented enough to overmatch many teams. N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead four players in double figures as the No. 21 Ducks defeated Florida A&M 80-45 in the men’s basketball season opener Monday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
Previewing the Washington game with Seattle Times beat reporter Mike Vorel: Ducks Confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s win over Colorado and preview the rivalry matchup with Washington. Oregon handles its business against another bad opponent. Contextualizing where Oregon, Bo Nix are now and the opportunity ahead of them. Q&A with Washington beat reporter...
