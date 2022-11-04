INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

