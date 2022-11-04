ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WISH-TV

What you need to know: Election Day 2022 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election Day arrives Tuesday with polling places open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting ended at noon Monday across Indiana. Registered voters can go online and click on “voting location” to find out where to vote and to see what’s on the ballot.
cbs4indy.com

10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
FOX59

Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being […]
WTHR

RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms

INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
WLKY.com

6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball

INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
cbs4indy.com

Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
WISH-TV

Election live blog: Polls closed for most of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Polls are closed for much of Indiana. News 8 will be providing live updates on key races in this blog, as well as in the WISH-TV news app and on Facebook. UPDATE:. UPDATE: 6:10 p.m. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist tweets out first guest are beginning to...
WISH-TV

Ex-Pence aide seeks Indiana elections office that ousted him

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Diego Morales comes into Election Day looking to extend his party’s control on Indiana’s top elections office after facing criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office...
WISH-TV

Winning Powerball numbers announced after delay Monday evening

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize. The numbers for the drawing held...
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Final days before Indiana’s election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talks to the chairs of Indiana’s major political parties as we enter the final days before Indiana’s election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sat down with Republican candidate, Kyle Hupfer and Democratic candidate, Mike...
WISH-TV

BMV extends hours for Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that all BMV branches will extend their hours to distribute ID cards and driver’s licenses for people to use at polling places. According to a release, the branch will be open from now until 6 p.m. Tuesday. All...
WTHI

Here's why gas prices just jumped in Indiana

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As of Tuesday, taxes on gas are going to be higher in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Revenue has raised the gasoline use tax to 7 percent per gallon for November. That's about 23 cents a gallon. Last year, that price used to be a...
The Associated Press

Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said. “A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” Dolan said in an email to the news media. Diener’s recusal came on the same day he approved a request from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby to transfer Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 killings, to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.
