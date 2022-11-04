Read full article on original website
Indiana police seek man who got free of handcuffs, took sheriff’s truck
LIBERTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police in eastern Indiana are on the search for a Connersville man who failed to show up for court when a jury found him guilty and has pending charges for resisting law enforcement, according to Indiana State Police and court records. Steven T. Lakes, 45,...
17 juveniles, 13 adults arrested after drugs, guns found at Scott County party
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and “disorderly conduct” were on display. Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356 […]
What you need to know: Election Day 2022 in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election Day arrives Tuesday with polling places open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting ended at noon Monday across Indiana. Registered voters can go online and click on “voting location” to find out where to vote and to see what’s on the ballot.
TechPoint and InnoPower Indy are partnering to inclusively grow Indiana’s tech force
Technology in Indiana is growing, and opportunities are growing. InnoPower and TechPoint have collaborated to inclusively grow Indiana’s tech force. The goal is 41,000 new tech jobs by 2030 and increasing opportunities for Black tech talent in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Gary. We spoke with Dennis Trinkle, Executive Vice...
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being […]
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms
INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
Thousands without power across Central Indiana
Wind and downed power lines left thousands of people across Central Indiana without power Saturday afternoon.
Election live blog: Polls closed for most of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Polls are closed for much of Indiana. News 8 will be providing live updates on key races in this blog, as well as in the WISH-TV news app and on Facebook. UPDATE:. UPDATE: 6:10 p.m. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist tweets out first guest are beginning to...
Ex-Pence aide seeks Indiana elections office that ousted him
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Diego Morales comes into Election Day looking to extend his party’s control on Indiana’s top elections office after facing criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office...
Winning Powerball numbers announced after delay Monday evening
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize. The numbers for the drawing held...
‘Life.Style.Live!’ hosts compete in St. Elmo shrimp cocktail eating contest, try Espresso Martini
Does one of our “Life.Style.Live!” hosts have what it takes to be the next Joey Chestnut when it comes to eating the St. Elmo shrimp cocktails?. Watch and find out! They also had the chance to wash it down with the restaurant’s brand-new ready-to-pour Espresso Martini, which just hit Indiana liquor and grocery stores last week!
‘All INdiana Politics’: Final days before Indiana’s election
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talks to the chairs of Indiana’s major political parties as we enter the final days before Indiana’s election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sat down with Republican candidate, Kyle Hupfer and Democratic candidate, Mike...
BMV extends hours for Election Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that all BMV branches will extend their hours to distribute ID cards and driver’s licenses for people to use at polling places. According to a release, the branch will be open from now until 6 p.m. Tuesday. All...
Here's why gas prices just jumped in Indiana
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As of Tuesday, taxes on gas are going to be higher in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Revenue has raised the gasoline use tax to 7 percent per gallon for November. That's about 23 cents a gallon. Last year, that price used to be a...
Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said. “A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” Dolan said in an email to the news media. Diener’s recusal came on the same day he approved a request from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby to transfer Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 killings, to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.
