Mitchell Miller signs with Bruins, addresses 'unacceptable' past

Sylvania native Mitchell Miller, who had been the subject of national headlines for a bullying case, has signed a contract with the NHL's Boston Bruins.

Miller, a 20-year-old defenseman, signed an entry-level contract with the NHL team Friday.

Miller had been selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL draft. However, the Coyotes then renounced the rights to him after the organization met criticism when reports surfaced highlighting an incident that happened in 2016. Miller and another youth were accused of bullying a Black classmate while they were in junior high.

Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely said the organization had extensive discussions with Miller leading up to the signing.

“[We] spent time with him over the last few weeks to better understand who he is as an individual and learn more about a significant mistake he made when he was in middle school,” Neely said in a press release. “During this evaluation period, Mitchell was accountable for his unacceptable behavior and demonstrated his commitment to work with multiple organizations and professionals to further his education and use his mistake as a teachable moment for others.”

In the same press release, Mitchell said he had made a poor decision and acted immaturely.

“I bullied one of my classmates,” he said. “I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago.”

Miller will report to the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins upon the completion of his signing.

Miller had previously admitted to bullying a black classmate with disabilities while in middle school. Miller and another youth were accused of making Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, then 14, eat a lollipop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal.

The Meyer-Crothers family is disappointed in the Bruins' decision to sign Miller, mother Joni told The Blade on Friday.

“Especially when they call years and years of abuse 'a mistake,'” she said, adding Miller contacted Isiah on Instagram last week to apologize.

The family claims there has been no true reconciliation. Joni Meyer-Crothers said their family was not out to ruin Miller's life, but only wanted a direct apology.

“I hope he shows remorse someday,” Joni Meyer-Crothers said.

Miller spoke to reporters in Providence on Friday and said he received interest from “a couple” of NHL teams.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney met with reporters via Zoom on Friday afternoon to discuss the signing. Sweeney said the Bruins considered walking away at multiple points during this process, but they ultimately concluded they were willing to give Miller a chance and weather the backlash.

“It invited a lot of negativity that, quite frankly, we didn’t need, didn’t want," Sweeney said. "Every time we got to the point where we were just walking away, walking away, we came back to: The young man was in the eighth grade, he was 14 years old, he has owned and will continue to own, he’s made his statement. There is no way that he doesn’t take full responsibility for the decision he made in a group dynamic where they were certainly trying to find somebody that would take the push pop. I think that he has to live with it, and we’ve had a lot of conversations about that. … I didn’t tell him that he deserved a second chance. I just think that the organization made a decision that we’ll allow for the growth of an individual."

The 5-foot-10, 189-pound Miller had put together a solid junior career before he was drafted.

After being let go by the Coyotes, he subsequently lost his scholarship to play at the University of North Dakota in 2020.

But he signed with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League before the 2021-22 season. In 60 games with Tri-City, he recorded 39 goals and 44 assists for 83 points. He earned the USHL's player of the year award.

“I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society,” Miller said in his statement. “As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others.”

Neely said representing the Bruins is a privilege the organization takes seriously.

“Respect and integrity are foundational character traits we expect of our players and staff,” Neely said. “The expectation is that he will continue this important educational work with personal development and community programs as a member of the Bruins organization.”

Miller, who also had been selected to play for Team USA Hockey in several international competitions, is grateful for the chance to his resume playing career.

“What I did when I was 14 years old was hurtful to others, and I'm truly sorry for that,” Miller said after signing with Tri-City last year. “I've done a lot of growing up … and become a mature person who is respectful of everyone at all times. I pledge to make the most of this opportunity, and be a good person on and off the ice, helping others in as many ways as I can.”