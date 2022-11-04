Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Open dialogues: Conservatism at TuftsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
whdh.com
Resident, nine dogs escape ongoing house fire in Raynham
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a house fire in Raynham, officials said Tuesday. In the afternoon at 12:36 p.m. crews responded to a call of a house fire on Center Street, where smoke and flames were visible on the first and second floors. There were no injuries reported....
whdh.com
Lynn Fire: 1 person unaccounted for after house fire on Circuit Ave
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Lynn say a person was unaccounted for after an early morning house fire forced residents, including two children, to escape. A multistory home on Circuit Avenue remained an active scene Tuesday, hours after Lynn Fire crews were able to put out a massive blaze that started sometime around 4 a.m.
whdh.com
Crews battle early morning house fire in Lynn that left family hospitalized
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn firefighters knocked down an early morning fire that tore through a multi-family home and left a family with two children recovering at the hospital, officials. said. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Circuit Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday found flames coming from the...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Stop & Shop in Swampscott
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded to the Stop & Shop in Swampscott on Monday after a driver crashed into a Stop & Shop. The car left a hole in the building on 450 Paradise St., and crews remain on the scene. The area was blocked off,...
whdh.com
Dorchester home severely damaged after overnight fire
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Fire crews were able to put out a large house fire in Dorchester overnight, putting out the flames before they could spread to neighboring homes. The blaze on Woodrow Avenue did leave parts of the house severely charred, including the back of the building, and...
whdh.com
Crews respond to large apartment fire in Methuen
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Methuen Monday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene on Hampshire Street, but said the building is a total loss. When responders arrived, the fire had completely enguylfed the building and even blew out a door on the first floor, hitting one of the firefighters.
whdh.com
Revere firefighters extinguish blaze at Kelly’s Roast Beef’s flagship location
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere firefighters worked quickly early Tuesday morning to extinguish a fire that broke out at the landmark Kelly’s Roast Beef location on Revere Beach Boulevard. The popular restaurant suffered some damage in the fire but it did not appear to be severe. Crews could be...
whdh.com
State trooper recovering after crash in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after a crash involved their cruiser in Randolph on Sunday. State Police said the trooper was conscious and alert after the crash occurred on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24. What led up to the...
whdh.com
Man fleeing police crashes SUV into woman’s car in Taunton, fatally injuring her
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was killed in a car crash Monday as a man sped away from police. State police officers said around 2 p.m. they were trying to stop a car in Middleborough being driven by Hector Bannister-Sanchez, whom they are investigating, they said. The 34-year-old Medford man sped away, fleeing the attempt at a stop.
whdh.com
Raynham man dies of gunshot wound in homicide, police say
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a homicide in Taunton Sunday night. At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call of a man who was bleeding and in need of an ambulance. When responders arrived to the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets, they found 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham suffering with a gunshot wound.
whdh.com
Driver fleeing police facing manslaughter charge after deadly crash in Taunton
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was fleeing from police when he caused a crash in Taunton that left a woman dead has been charged with manslaughter and other charges, police said Monday night. State troopers were trying to stop a car in Middleborough being driven by Hector Bannister-Sanchez,...
Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
whdh.com
Family, friends mourning after NH crash kills groom, seriously injures bride days before wedding reception
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Days away from their wedding reception, friends and family members of a Saugus couple are heartbroken after the groom was killed and bride was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac had already eloped in August, but their wedding...
ABC6.com
Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
WCVB
DA identifies woman killed in Taunton crash with suspect who was fleeing police
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are identifying the Massachusetts woman who was killed in a crash that involved a suspect who was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough, died as a result of the crash on Kingman Street in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
Merrimack woman killed in single tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, NH — A 62-year old woman was killed in a tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire early Monday morning. A little before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Manchester police said they were called to the area of 2604 Brown Avenue for a report of a single tractor trailer crash. Upon...
whdh.com
Acton police seize suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that left 13-year-old in a coma
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton police located and seized a vehicle Monday that they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old in a coma, Police Chief Richard Burrows said. The vehicle of interest was identified after reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business. Cesar Soto had...
NECN
Person Fatally Shot in Brockton
A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
whdh.com
Reported stabbing in Winthrop under investigation after victim hospitalized
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Winthrop left at least one person wounded Sunday night, according to officials. Police Chief Terence Delehanty said officers were called o Shirley Street between Crystal Cove Street and Moore Street around at 8 p.m. to find a man with a stab wound. The...
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire on second floor of house in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were able to put out flames at a home in Lynn Sunday. Officials said the fire was on the second floor of a home on Harwood Street. With no injuries reported, damage to the building appeared to include some wood paneling left charred, with burnt debris was scattered along the driveway.
Comments / 0