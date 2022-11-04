ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

whdh.com

Resident, nine dogs escape ongoing house fire in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a house fire in Raynham, officials said Tuesday. In the afternoon at 12:36 p.m. crews responded to a call of a house fire on Center Street, where smoke and flames were visible on the first and second floors. There were no injuries reported....
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

Lynn Fire: 1 person unaccounted for after house fire on Circuit Ave

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Lynn say a person was unaccounted for after an early morning house fire forced residents, including two children, to escape. A multistory home on Circuit Avenue remained an active scene Tuesday, hours after Lynn Fire crews were able to put out a massive blaze that started sometime around 4 a.m.
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Crews battle early morning house fire in Lynn that left family hospitalized

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn firefighters knocked down an early morning fire that tore through a multi-family home and left a family with two children recovering at the hospital, officials. said. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Circuit Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday found flames coming from the...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Stop & Shop in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded to the Stop & Shop in Swampscott on Monday after a driver crashed into a Stop & Shop. The car left a hole in the building on 450 Paradise St., and crews remain on the scene. The area was blocked off,...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester home severely damaged after overnight fire

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Fire crews were able to put out a large house fire in Dorchester overnight, putting out the flames before they could spread to neighboring homes. The blaze on Woodrow Avenue did leave parts of the house severely charred, including the back of the building, and...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to large apartment fire in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Methuen Monday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene on Hampshire Street, but said the building is a total loss. When responders arrived, the fire had completely enguylfed the building and even blew out a door on the first floor, hitting one of the firefighters.
METHUEN, MA
whdh.com

State trooper recovering after crash in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after a crash involved their cruiser in Randolph on Sunday. State Police said the trooper was conscious and alert after the crash occurred on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24. What led up to the...
RANDOLPH, MA
whdh.com

Man fleeing police crashes SUV into woman’s car in Taunton, fatally injuring her

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was killed in a car crash Monday as a man sped away from police. State police officers said around 2 p.m. they were trying to stop a car in Middleborough being driven by Hector Bannister-Sanchez, whom they are investigating, they said. The 34-year-old Medford man sped away, fleeing the attempt at a stop.
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Raynham man dies of gunshot wound in homicide, police say

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a homicide in Taunton Sunday night. At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call of a man who was bleeding and in need of an ambulance. When responders arrived to the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets, they found 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham suffering with a gunshot wound.
TAUNTON, MA
Boston Globe

Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.

The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
TAUNTON, MA
NECN

Person Fatally Shot in Brockton

A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to fire on second floor of house in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were able to put out flames at a home in Lynn Sunday. Officials said the fire was on the second floor of a home on Harwood Street. With no injuries reported, damage to the building appeared to include some wood paneling left charred, with burnt debris was scattered along the driveway.
LYNN, MA

