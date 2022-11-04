ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments

Ms. $weet $outhern Mi$ty Rain
4d ago

So .. Christine is NOT allowed to have Happiness in her life ?? Okay .. so be it Kody and Christine have kids together. And ?? The kids might be upset right now. They will be alright later on. When my parents divorced I was in first grade. I HATED both of them for divorcing. As I got older .. I realized Why they got divorced. My Siblings and I was Fine with it. Why should Christine stay in a Miserable .. Plural Family ??? The family is not really being ripped apart as it may seem to be. As one person said .. you just mad because she is taking her money. Are you really mad because she IS taking her money .. or you do not have the gumption yourself to leave ?? Or are you mad that she is leaving because she is miserable and you LOVE watching her be miserable because you yourself are miserable ?? Is Her Pain Your Satisfaction ?? Hhhhhmmmmmmm.............

patricia pote
3d ago

I don't blame her it's time that Kody and Robyn find real jobs.She's moved on ...you should do the same.

Guest
3d ago

I am happy for Christine and wish her well in her new life journey. God bless you Christine

