Vista, CA

Driver dies when car crashes into ditch

By Christy Simeral
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A man died Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a ditch in Vista, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m., when the driver’s grey Honda Civic veered off of eastbound South Santa Fe Avenue, east of Buena Creek Road, and went into a ditch, California Highway Patrol said in a news release. The driver died at the scene.

Man found dead inside vehicle on freeway ramp

Authorities have not publicly identified the driver. Investigators were working to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information on it was asked to call CHP’s Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.

