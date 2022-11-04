Driver dies when car crashes into ditch

SAN DIEGO — A man died Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a ditch in Vista, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m., when the driver’s grey Honda Civic veered off of eastbound South Santa Fe Avenue, east of Buena Creek Road, and went into a ditch, California Highway Patrol said in a news release. The driver died at the scene.

Authorities have not publicly identified the driver. Investigators were working to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information on it was asked to call CHP’s Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.

