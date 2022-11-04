Thanks to some generous anonymous donors, 21 SF museums will be free for the public to visit during SF Free Museum Weekend on December 3-4.Participating locations include both small museums, such American Bookbinders Museum and the Cartoon Art Museum, and larger institutions, such as the California Academy of Sciences and SFMOMA. Here are the museums offering free admission during SF Free Museum Weekend. Visitors must reserve their free spot in advance. Be sure to reserve your ticket online, as it will grant you access to all participating museums on the given day. There are two exceptions: tickets to the California Academy of Sciences and the Walt Disney Family Museum must be reserved at their respective websites. These free admission days during the weekend of December 3-4 are likely to draw big crowds, so plan accordingly. If you can’t make it to Free Museum Weekend, consult our guide to free admission days in SF for more opportunities. And don’t forget to read our running list of temporary and upcoming exhibitions to keep an eye out for.

