The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
milpitasbeat.com
From Vietnam to Milpitas: My journey to a better life
This is a sponsored post. My name is Hon Lien. I came from Bac Lieu, a coastal city in Southern Vietnam. My father, born in China, moved to South Vietnam. My father married my mother in Vietnam and created a family. I am one of eleven brothers and sisters. In 1978, my family escaped Vietnam by boat. My family spent 13 months in a Malaysian refugee camp and resettled in the United States on December 26, 1979. That evening, having delivered my family to freedom, my father suffered a stroke and died shortly after.
theshelbyreport.com
Dehoff’s Markets Marks 50 Years Of Service To Redwood City, CA
Dehoff’s Markets celebrated its 50th anniversary on Oct. 15, with the store’s original location in Redwood City, California, still thriving under family ownership. However, the Dehoffs’ history of entrepreneurship in the Northern California community stretches much farther back than 1972. Emil Dehoff immigrated to the U.S. from...
calmatters.network
With fewer workers coming in, Palo Alto looks to rethink retail
After taking a heavy hit in the first two years of the pandemic, Palo Alto’s main retail strips appear to be enjoying a quiet rebound. With fewer employees commuting to town and indoor dining on hiatus in the early days of the pandemic, many businesses on California and University Avenue saw revenues plummet in 2020 and 2021. Several popular establishments, including Antonio’s Nut House and Old Pro, closed up for good.
SFist
Most SF Museums Will Be Free the First Weekend In December, Thanks to Anonymous Donors
21 museums across San Francisco will be open to the public free of charge on the weekend of December 3, thanks to some generous, anonymous patrons of the arts who are underwriting the weekend. The Chronicle reported Monday that the SF Free Museum Weekend will be divided into two days,...
Palo Alto natives killed in Redwood City car collision, leaving behind twins
Gregory Ammen and Grace Spiridon were 'high school sweethearts'. The local community is mourning the loss of the parents of twin girls who were killed Friday night during a major car collision. The couple, who met in middle school, were "high school sweethearts," said one family member. Gregory Ammen, 44,...
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
Eater
It’s Official: Three-Michelin-Star Manresa Is Closing at the End of the Year
Is there such a thing as Manresa without chef and owner David Kinch? It seems the answer is, sadly, no. In a press release shared Monday morning, November 7, Kinch announced plans to close the esteemed 20-year-old Los Gatos restaurant, which holds three Michelin stars. Still, the news shouldn’t come as a complete shock to those paying attention; in August, Kinch announced his plans to part ways with the landmark restaurant at the end of this year. At the time, Kinch also said he was looking to sell the property on which the restaurant sits and the business itself, noting that he hoped the restaurant would be able to continue without him.
21 SF Museums Will Be Free To Visit For A Weekend In December
Thanks to some generous anonymous donors, 21 SF museums will be free for the public to visit during SF Free Museum Weekend on December 3-4.Participating locations include both small museums, such American Bookbinders Museum and the Cartoon Art Museum, and larger institutions, such as the California Academy of Sciences and SFMOMA. Here are the museums offering free admission during SF Free Museum Weekend. Visitors must reserve their free spot in advance. Be sure to reserve your ticket online, as it will grant you access to all participating museums on the given day. There are two exceptions: tickets to the California Academy of Sciences and the Walt Disney Family Museum must be reserved at their respective websites. These free admission days during the weekend of December 3-4 are likely to draw big crowds, so plan accordingly. If you can’t make it to Free Museum Weekend, consult our guide to free admission days in SF for more opportunities. And don’t forget to read our running list of temporary and upcoming exhibitions to keep an eye out for.
After Anonymous Donation, 21 San Francisco Museums Offer Free Admission Weekend
Thanks to an anonymous donation, 21 museums in San Francisco will offer free admission during the weekend of December 3, reported Datebook. The city, which is commonly associated with the tech industry, has reportedly struggled to come bounce back after Covid caused many workers to stop going into their offices. With a 20 percent office vacancy rate that has only kept climbing, the city seems emptier than it was back in 2019. Leaders at art institutions see the event, known as the San Francisco Free Museum Weekend, as a way to bring citizens back together. “The San Francisco Free Museum...
This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Widening tech, biotech job cuts could jolt broader Bay Area economy: experts
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bay Area tech and biotech companies have recently revealed plans to chop thousands of jobs, layoffs that raise the specter that these cutbacks might haunt the region’s broader economy. Facebook app owner Meta Platforms is the latest Bay Area tech company that’s thought to...
Salesforce joins list of tech companies ordering layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Salesforce, the largest private employer in San Francisco, is laying off hundreds of employees and joining a string of major Bay Area tech companies cutting their workforces. A Salesforce spokesperson issued a statement to KRON4 Tuesday, writing, “Our sales performance process drives accountability. Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the […]
sunset.com
This Pie Makes Every Other Holiday Dessert Look Boring
Jaynelle St. Jean’s pies are modernist works of edible art. Over the past few years, the Oakland-based baker has established herself as a design-minded deliverer of deliciousness with her bakery Pietisserie, which offers some 15 flavors in five visual categories. There’s the “cocoa” line of brooding dark crusts filled with contrasting dark berries and pumpkin; architectural lattice- and herringbone-topped “woven” pies; “open” pies, such as ultraviolet sweet purple potato; and the “pastel” collection featuring crusts dyed with beet, annatto, and other natural pigments, contrasted with yolky condensed-milk citrus fillings. St. Jean has garnered such a devoted following in the Bay Area that she announces her holiday pop-ups months in advance to give her customers a chance to strategize their dessert shopping.
marinmagazine.com
Beware of Deadly Death Caps, One of the World’s Most Poisonous Mushrooms
The death cap and its cousin, the destroying angel, are names coined for two of the world’s most poisonous mushrooms — the Amanita Phalloides and the Amanita Ocreata. A serious concern for dog lovers and mushroom foragers, these mushrooms are prolific in Marin County, Northern California and beyond. The nonnative death cap is thought to have been brought to California’s Central Coast in the 1930s by Spaniards importing cork oaks for the early wine industry.
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
Parents killed in Redwood City crash leave behind twin girls
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two twin girls are left without a mom and dad after both of their parents were killed in a car crash Friday. Liza Spiridon lost her sister Grace and brother-in-law Greg Ammen in Friday night’s crash. “She was my best friend and I feel I’ve lost a part of me,” […]
hk-now.com
Memories of Herb Caen and His Hilarious Aptronyms
(November 4, 2022)—Years ago when I lived in San Francisco, I would anxiously await the latest edition of The San Francisco Chronicle to read what humorist and columnist Herb Caen (1916 – 1997) had written. Caen began writing a radio programming column with the Chronicle in 1936. When...
foodgressing.com
B Patisserie: Top Bakery in San Francisco, Best Kouign Amann
B Patisserie is a paradise for those who have a sweet tooth. They’re also one of the best bakeries in San Francisco drawing lineups at the door. The owners of B Patisserie are professional pastry chefs who have worked at some of the most esteemed patisseries and restaurants in Paris (and the Bay Area), so you know that the European pastries at this bakery are as authentic as possible.
