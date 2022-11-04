Read full article on original website
KATV
Arkansas DHS announces mini grant program ahead of possible end of Public Health Emergency
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Humans Services has announced a mini-grant program that will assist with important outreach and engagement efforts ahead of the eventual unwinding and end of the outgoing Public Health Emergency. A news release said that when PHE ends, Arkansas Medicaid will redetermine...
thv11.com
'Miracle medicine' helping opioid crisis in Arkansas
The opioid crisis is a deadly impact that has a big impact on Arkansans. We're taking a look at the epidemic, and a promising treatment that some consider a miracle.
Kait 8
DOJ monitoring Arkansas election, safety concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With polls opening for the final time on Tuesday, some are worried for their safety as voters and poll workers. The Department of Justice announced that it would be monitoring 64 sites in 24 states ahead of Tuesday’s election to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the voting process.
Arkansas opioid crisis | How this treatment is combating addiction
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The devastating opioid crisis in Arkansas is something that we've continued to follow for some time now. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Arkansas is one of the top states in the country for the of number of opiate medications prescribed. This is especially...
KATV
Arkansas approved for FEMA High Hazard Potential Dam Grant funding
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced that its Natural Resources Division has been approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Rehabilitation of High Hazard Potential Dam Grant in the amount of $226,803. According to a news release, FEMA's Rehabilitation of HHPD grant program...
KYTV
Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case numbers rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402. Total Active Cases: 14,...
Arkansas Issue 4: Fact-checking ads on legalizing recreational marijuana
ARKANSAS, USA — Since late August, several ads have been for and against the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Some claim it will help the state and fund law enforcement, while others claim it will hurt the state and our children. There are two groups putting out these...
KHBS
Democrats, Republicans compete to control Arkansas' state house and state senate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of the Arkansas General Assembly. The general assembly is Arkansas' state legislature. Due to redistricting, all 135 seats in the general assembly are up for a vote. State Senate. There are 35 seats in the Arkansas State Senate.
magnoliareporter.com
Flu making annual run through Arkansas
Since October 2, the Arkansas Department of Health online database has received 3,180 positive influenza tests reports from health care providers. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. During flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) produces a Weekly Influenza...
menastar.com
How the Arkansas Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Arkansas Department of Agriculture now accepting grant applications for Farm to School Programs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for their annual grant programs that enhance the connection between farms and schools. The Arkansas School Garden grant and the Arkansas Taste Test grant created by the Department of Ag exist to help schools in the state start or expand farm-to-school activities. […]
Kait 8
Statewide tax collector and assessor systems impacted by ‘compromise’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Several county collectors and assessors’ offices across the state of Arkansas are dealing with the compromise of a third-party IT source. According to Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington, his office was notified its server was “compromised.” Eddington could not provide specifics about which systems were impacted or if personal information of taxpayers was exposed.
kuaf.com
Economy, Abortion Lead Results of Arkansas Poll
The 24th annual Arkansas Poll, led by the University of Arkansas, was released last week and shows the top concerns of likely voters ahead of the 2022 midterms. Political science professor, Janine Parry stopped by the Carver Center for Public Radio to explain the results.
KHBS
Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative
ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
thecentersquare.com
Prisoners, dead people were awarded unemployment benefits, Arkansas audit shows
(The Center Square) - A lack of internal controls brought on by the pandemic led to unemployment checks being sent to prisoners and deceased people, according to an Arkansas Legislative audit report. The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services was forced to relax internal controls that may have spotted some of...
What to know about Issue 2 on the Arkansas ballot
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas 2022 Midterm ballot brings four constitutional issues for voters to decide on. Issue 2 is just one of those four issues and it would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most statewide ballot issues if passed. Right now, there is a majority of votes required for statewide ballot […]
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading. […]
ASP trooper sends cease and desist to state rep. over campaign flyer
A local state representative running for Arkansas congress receives a cease and desist from an Arkansas State Police trooper.
KATV
More Arkansans early voting this year than in 2018 midterm election
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Monday marked the last day of early voting before election day on Tuesday, November 8th. In downtown Little Rock, Arkansans lined up around the block to vote at the 501 West Markham polling location. As of Monday morning, more than 450,000 votes had been cast,...
