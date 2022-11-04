ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

DOJ monitoring Arkansas election, safety concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With polls opening for the final time on Tuesday, some are worried for their safety as voters and poll workers. The Department of Justice announced that it would be monitoring 64 sites in 24 states ahead of Tuesday’s election to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the voting process.
KATV

Arkansas approved for FEMA High Hazard Potential Dam Grant funding

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced that its Natural Resources Division has been approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Rehabilitation of High Hazard Potential Dam Grant in the amount of $226,803. According to a news release, FEMA's Rehabilitation of HHPD grant program...
KYTV

Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 case numbers rise in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402. Total Active Cases: 14,...
magnoliareporter.com

Flu making annual run through Arkansas

Since October 2, the Arkansas Department of Health online database has received 3,180 positive influenza tests reports from health care providers. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. During flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) produces a Weekly Influenza...
menastar.com

How the Arkansas Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Department of Agriculture now accepting grant applications for Farm to School Programs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for their annual grant programs that enhance the connection between farms and schools. The Arkansas School Garden grant and the Arkansas Taste Test grant created by the Department of Ag exist to help schools in the state start or expand farm-to-school activities. […]
Kait 8

Statewide tax collector and assessor systems impacted by ‘compromise’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Several county collectors and assessors’ offices across the state of Arkansas are dealing with the compromise of a third-party IT source. According to Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington, his office was notified its server was “compromised.” Eddington could not provide specifics about which systems were impacted or if personal information of taxpayers was exposed.
kuaf.com

Economy, Abortion Lead Results of Arkansas Poll

The 24th annual Arkansas Poll, led by the University of Arkansas, was released last week and shows the top concerns of likely voters ahead of the 2022 midterms. Political science professor, Janine Parry stopped by the Carver Center for Public Radio to explain the results.
KHBS

Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative

ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
KOLR10 News

What to know about Issue 2 on the Arkansas ballot

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas 2022 Midterm ballot brings four constitutional issues for voters to decide on. Issue 2 is just one of those four issues and it would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most statewide ballot issues if passed. Right now, there is a majority of votes required for statewide ballot […]
WREG

Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading. […]
