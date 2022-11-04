ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Phoenix Country Club continues to evolve ahead of Schwab Cup

Lush greens, breathtaking views and a historic, competitive course are a few advantages that venerable Phoenix Country Club provides to its members and the PGA Tour Champions finale, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The club will host the season-ending event for the world’s leading golf tour for men 50 and...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

AZ Big Spotlight: Cresa, SB&H, Integrity CRE, Sagewood

Cresa’s Gary Gregg, Executive Chairman and Phoenix Managing Principal, announced today that Jason Malcolm has been promoted from Senior Vice President to Principal. “Jason has been a member of the Cresa team for more than a decade serving occupiers with their site selection and portfolio management requirements and building long term relationships with notable corporations,” said Gregg. “His well-deserved promotion is recognition of his hard work and dedication to his clients and the company.”
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How Gila River’s Robin Villareal went from food service to CIO

In the gaming and technology industries, women in leadership can be hard to find. But Robin Villareal is shattering the glass ceiling and leading the way for the future of women — not only in the gaming industry, but in the tech industry, too. Villareal is chief information officer...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

NortonLifeLock rebrands itself as Gen Digital

Tempe-based NortonLifeLock Inc. today unveiled its new company name, Gen Digital Inc., following the completed merger of NortonLifeLock and Avast. Gen™ unites trusted names in Cyber Safety – Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, CCleaner and ReputationDefender – with a single purpose to power Digital Freedom for people everywhere. The newly formed company is designed to further accelerate the company’s innovation and pave the way for the future of digital empowerment.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How Antique Sugar vintage clothing store protects environment

A vintage store in Downtown Phoenix encourages people to express themselves through their clothing while also reducing fast fashion waste. Antique Sugar is a vintage clothing store located in Downtown Phoenix off of 2nd Street. According to the website, the store “offers an astonishing, ever-revolving selection of curated, authentic vintage...
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks as No. 5 data center market by sales volume

The latest 42Floors report takes a closer look at the backbone of our rapidly growing digital economy: data centers. The Phoenix data center market ranks as the No. 5 market by sales volume. Our team analyzed data center sales activity and construction data from 2012 through 2021 in 90 U.S....
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

CitySkate returns to CityScape Phoenix Nov. 28

CitySkate, presented by the Arizona Lottery, will bring its winter wonderland magic to the heart of the city at CityScape Phoenix for a five-week run that will kick off on Nov. 28 and run through Jan. 1, 2023. Located at Patriot’s Park (11 W. Washington St.) in the center of...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Downtown Phoenix experiences major growth in restaurants amid challenges

Numerous restaurants have opened up in downtown Phoenix recently, but establishments are still navigating pandemic recovery and dealing with the impacts of inflation. Restaurants such as The Desmond Spirits and Oven opened on North First Street this summer, and Wren and Wolf opened on North Central Avenue last fall despite the risks of the post-pandemic economy.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

What Phoenix housing market buyers and sellers can expect in 2023

The Metro Phoenix housing market has heavily favored home sellers since the start of the decade as more people moved to Arizona and the pandemic scrambled the status quo. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index’s most recent release shows that home prices in Phoenix rose 17.1% from August 2021 to August 2022. In the past few months, however, the dynamic has started to shift. Andrea Crouch, president of Phoenix REALTORS, notes that prices are beginning to go down.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Banner Alzheimer’s Institute expands training, mentoring in dementia care

Banner Alzheimer’s Institute is expanding a virtual training and mentoring program for Phoenix metro area physicians and other primary care professionals to help them effectively treat patients with cognitive disorders, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. The Dementia ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) is a free, 12-week course...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

