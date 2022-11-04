ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Best of KC 2022: Quick to see Quixotic

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Drink This Now: Bourbon Caramel Latte at Sway Coffee Roasters

Up and comers, Sway Coffee Roasters are bringing the heat in their new Rosedale café space. Opening in September 2022, they are paving their way among the city’s collection of well-loved coffee shops. The Bourbon Caramel Latte is completely decadent, pairing perfectly with the incoming cold weather. Using...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KC Tenants help pass $50 million bond in historic affordable housing investment

KC Tenants’ support helped pass a $50 million bond in a historic housing investment. Question 2 on the KCMO ballot authorizes funds for deeply affordable housing in the metro area. The union’s resolution through City Council Oct. 13th guarantees that voter support of Question 2 on the KCMO ballot will direct the housing bond money toward Kansas City’s Housing Trust Fund.
KANSAS CITY, MO

