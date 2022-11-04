A new survey of Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) students shows local teens have been facing a decline in mental health over the last few years. The Fairfax County Youth Survey is an anonymous and voluntary survey of students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12. The newest survey, compiled from the 2021 school year, involved the participation of 33,479 students. There was no survey during 2020, making this the first look at student health since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

