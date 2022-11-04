ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Morning Notes

What to Know for Election Day — “Three congressional races and the Town of Herndon council and mayor are one the ballot. Every polling place will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m…Before you vote, double-check your registration status, polling place and congressional district.” [Fairfax County Government]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fairfax County’s second-ever poet laureate revealed by ArtsFairfax

Fairfax County has a new ambassador for poetry. Danielle Badra will serve as the second Fairfax Poet Laureate through 2024, leading a program to bring poetry-related activities to local parks, ArtsFairfax shared yesterday. Introduced by the arts agency in 2020, the poet laureate is intended to celebrate poetry and promote...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
FCPS mental health survey shows increase in depression and suicidal thoughts among teens

A new survey of Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) students shows local teens have been facing a decline in mental health over the last few years. The Fairfax County Youth Survey is an anonymous and voluntary survey of students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12. The newest survey, compiled from the 2021 school year, involved the participation of 33,479 students. There was no survey during 2020, making this the first look at student health since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Express lanes project will soon close I-495 North exit to Dulles Toll Road

Starting next week, all drivers traveling north on the Capital Beltway through Tysons will share the same exit to get to the westbound Dulles Toll Road. The existing Exit 45 will be closed around Wednesday, Nov. 16, so construction can begin on a new bridge for the Beltway (I-495) over the toll road ramps, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday (Nov. 3).
TYSONS, VA
TYSONS, VA

