Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 13: Which flagship phone wins?
The Galaxy S22 takes on the iPhone 13 with a bright display and improved cameras — is it enough? Our Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 13 face-off picks a winner.
Android Authority
Google reveals Black Friday deals, including Pixel 6a for $300
Google is preparing for Black Friday by revealing its deals for the shopping event. Google has revealed some of its Black Friday deals in its online store. The deals include a number of devices, including its recently released Pixel 7 phones. Just because Black Friday is still weeks away, that...
Android Authority
5 things the Pixel Watch does better and worse than the Apple Watch Series 8
Find out how the new kid on the block compares to Apple's eighth generation. Google’s first-ever smartwatch faces tough competition, especially from the leading Cupertino-based wearable. The Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Series 8 both launched this fall, so it’s only fitting to compare each watch head to head. While some features, like aesthetic or basic shape, might be too subjective to rank, others boast a clear winner. Find out five things the Pixel Watch does better vs Apple’s latest generation, and five areas where Apple comes out on top.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🎮 Long live micro-USB
The standard's here to stay, plus Google's Black Friday deals, a killer VR headset, clever corvids, and more top tech news. 🐀 Good morning and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. I’m just back from vacation and have been enjoying playing Plague Tale: Requiem on my week off — those rats are terrifying, though!
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Android Authority
Amazon just announced the cheapest annual Prime Video plan ever in this country
SD streaming and offline downloads on mobile only. Amazon has announced its cheapest Prime Video annual plan in India. It’s called the Prime Video Mobile Edition plan and costs just Rs 599 (~$7.2). When streaming services across the board are raising prices, Amazon just announced its cheapest annual Prime...
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You are still using tons of micro-USB devices
Smartphones with micro-USB ports are still being used, but accessories is a space where the port still rules the roost. Micro-USB ports are very much still a part of our lives, even though USB-C has been around for several years now. To think most devices would have switched to the latter would be wrong, or so proves a poll we recently conducted on Android Authority. We got some interesting results as to which devices people use with micro-USB ports on them. There are some device categories that are clearly behind in adopting USB-C ports. Read on for the results.
Android Authority
How to generate a secure password with LastPass
A 2019 Google study tells us 75% of Americans are struggling with passwords. I know I am one of them! Things get even more worrisome when we learn about password habits. Many are easy to guess, and some people use passwords as simple as “password.” It seems most of us can’t be trusted with passwords, so using a good secure password generator and storage like LastPass is the best option. Let’s show you how to generate a secure password with LastPass.
Android Authority
Here's what Qualcomm's first proper Apple Silicon rival could look like
Qualcomm's 2024 PC chip will apparently offer up to 12 cores and "extremely promising" performance. Qualcomm is purportedly working on a 2024 PC chip code-named Hamoa. The chip is said to sport up to 12 CPU cores based on Nuvia Phoenix tech. This processor is also tipped to offer discrete...
Android Authority
Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro cinematic video comparison: A clear winner
One of the defining characteristics of large lenses on traditional cameras is the stunning bokeh effect they produce. The stylistic choice creates segmentation between the subject and the background and adds to the overall cinematic appeal of video footage. Now that some of the best camera-focused phones can achieve near-DSLR...
Android Authority
How Incogni rescues your personal data online
Stop your personal data from being sold to the highest bidder with Incogni. A subscription is on sale for early Black Friday. Data is money. By now, we all know that if a service is free online, that means your data is the product. How can you expect to have...
Android Authority
Poll: How do you feel about the Nintendo Switch in 2022?
Are you still a big fan of the console or are you eagerly waiting for the Switch 2?. The Nintendo Switch has been around for almost six years now, launching way back in March 2017. The console still seems to be chugging along at a good pace, with a deep library of quality games on offer.
Android Authority
Back tap gestures are finally a thing on Samsung phones
The new Good Lock module also lets you tweak your settings menu and set up power button shortcuts. Samsung has announced a new Good Lock module called RegiStar. This module enables back tap gesture functionality and more. Apple and Google have both offered a back tap gesture on their devices...
Android Authority
What does 'iPhone cable not supported' mean?
Buying a cheap third-party cable can have its pitfalls. If you start to charge your iPhone and end up with an ‘iPhone cable not supported’ error message, then it is easy enough to fix. Apple produces very good quality charging cables that will protect your iPhone from any electrical mishaps, and this is partly the reason why those cables cost so much money. Anyone who decides to cheap out and buy a less expensive cable is perhaps going to encounter issues. Today, we’ll show you what this error message means and how to resolve it.
Android Authority
Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro renders leak: What do you think?
One of them resembles the latest iPhone, while the other sports a curved display. Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro renders have leaked online. The images show a sizeable camera bump and a curved screen for the Pro model. The vanilla variant seems inspired by the iPhone 14. Update: November 7,...
Android Authority
Mediatek Dimensity 9200 announced: The 64-bit only era is here
Mediatek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rival brings a 64-bit-only design, hardware-based ray tracing, and more. Mediatek stepped up its flagship silicon game last year when it announced the Dimensity 9000 processor. This marked the company’s first attempt at a truly cutting-edge chipset to take on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series.
Android Authority
7 foldable phone problems that haven't been fixed yet
From the screen to pricing and more, here's what we want to see addressed. Foldable phones are gaining momentum since they were first introduced globally in 2019, and we’ve also seen these devices bring notable improvements over the years. These strides include tougher folding screens, reduced display creases, and more robust software.
Android Authority
November 2022 Android security patch here for Pixels, first update for Pixel 7
The latest update is the first for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and fixes some bugs. The November 2022 Android security patch is here! If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone, you can perform a software update check now in System Settings to grab it. You can also update manually or simply wait for the OTA notification.
Android Authority
Google is working with Renault to build a "vehicle of tomorrow"
With Android Auto as its base, the "software-defined vehicle" will benefit from Google's expertise in AI and Cloud computing. Google and Renault have teamed up to create a new car based on the Android Auto platform. The “software-defined vehicle’ will have a Digital Twin to help it get continuous updates...
Android Authority
Android 13 is rolling out to the Galaxy Note 20 series
Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users in Switzerland can download the update right now. Samsung is rolling out the stable version of One UI 5 to the Galaxy Note 20 series. The update will provide a new firmware version and October’s security patch. The update is...
