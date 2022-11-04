ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, UT

suindependent.com

High Point Trail in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve

Difficulty: Easy along an old, mostly rocky, maintenance road with a small total elevation gain, although there are up and down sections. Average Hiking Time: Two hours at a leisurely pace with many stops for photos. Elevation: The trailhead elevation is 4,170 feet, with an approximately 150 feet elevation change...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

3 Southern Utah Homes That Will Blow Your Mind

3 Southern Utah luxury homes that rival anything in the country. Artistic creativity in construction makes this one of the most iconic builds in the entire country seamlessly combining the red mountain backdrop of southern Utah to fine craftsmanship inside the home. Check out the sellers descriptions:. Literally born from...
WASHINGTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sideswiping leads to rollover crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on I-15 near milepost 16 Sunday afternoon. The Utah Department of Safety says a Toyota Highlander and a Subaru Outback were traveling near one another when they sideswiped. This caused the Toyota to go into the median and roll several times.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Teens not prosecuted as police, school district conclude investigation into blackface video

Iron County School District and Cedar City Police Department concluded their investigation into a viral video of teens with blackface, and found no crimes to be prosecuted. The investigation found that the video was filmed at a Cedar City Walmart on Oct. 31, 2022 and began circulating on social media after a “concerned community member” shared the video on Nov. 1, 2022.
CEDAR CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Two ejected, hospitalized after I-15 rollover near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to a hospital when they were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash Friday afternoon. “Troopers responded to a vehicle rollover on I-15 at mile marker 13 northbound,” according to a Utah Highway Patrol post on social media Friday evening.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

