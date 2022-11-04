Read full article on original website
suindependent.com
High Point Trail in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve
Difficulty: Easy along an old, mostly rocky, maintenance road with a small total elevation gain, although there are up and down sections. Average Hiking Time: Two hours at a leisurely pace with many stops for photos. Elevation: The trailhead elevation is 4,170 feet, with an approximately 150 feet elevation change...
890kdxu.com
3 Southern Utah Homes That Will Blow Your Mind
3 Southern Utah luxury homes that rival anything in the country. Artistic creativity in construction makes this one of the most iconic builds in the entire country seamlessly combining the red mountain backdrop of southern Utah to fine craftsmanship inside the home. Check out the sellers descriptions:. Literally born from...
Earthquake reported near Utah-Arizona border
Did you feel the earthquake this morning? Officials say they registered a 3.8 magnitude earthquake at 4:39 am in Colorado City, Arizona.
kslnewsradio.com
Sideswiping leads to rollover crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on I-15 near milepost 16 Sunday afternoon. The Utah Department of Safety says a Toyota Highlander and a Subaru Outback were traveling near one another when they sideswiped. This caused the Toyota to go into the median and roll several times.
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
KSLTV
Teens not prosecuted as police, school district conclude investigation into blackface video
Iron County School District and Cedar City Police Department concluded their investigation into a viral video of teens with blackface, and found no crimes to be prosecuted. The investigation found that the video was filmed at a Cedar City Walmart on Oct. 31, 2022 and began circulating on social media after a “concerned community member” shared the video on Nov. 1, 2022.
suunews.net
A.P.E.X. speaker explores historical impact of Joseph Smith’s campaign for president
On Nov. 3, the Ask. Ponder. Educate. [X]. program welcomed author and historian Spencer McBride to the Great Hall in the Hunter Alumni Center to speak about the interaction between religion and politics. Author of “Joseph Smith for President: The Prophet, the Assassins, and the Fight for American Religious Freedom,”...
Utah woman crashes her car while allegedly trying to run her ‘boyfriend’ off the road
A Utah woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to run a man off the road, crashing her car in the process, according to the Cedar City Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Two ejected, hospitalized after I-15 rollover near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to a hospital when they were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash Friday afternoon. “Troopers responded to a vehicle rollover on I-15 at mile marker 13 northbound,” according to a Utah Highway Patrol post on social media Friday evening.
