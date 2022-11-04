Read full article on original website
What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids
Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why Cats are the Worst and Dogs Are Better to Own in Idaho
Owning a pet can be one of the great joys in life. Depending on what you own, it can be your best friend or your child, and they can often make bad days better. Pets take time, effort, money, and love, but they are worth it most of the time. There has been a great debate for years about what the best pet is and it usually comes down to the simple question of dogs or cats. In Idaho, there can be a case made for either one, but the correct answer is dogs are the best pet, especially in Idaho, and here is why.
Delivery Driver Reports Unfamiliar, Massive South Idaho Bird
Idaho has a large number of immense, elusive birds that take flight throughout the state every day, and although condors aren't native to the Gem State, a delivery driver who was headed northeast of Twin Falls compared a bird he recently saw while on the clock to the massive breed of vulture more commonly found in California and Nevada.
Why the People of Idaho Are Drinking Water Wrong
There are certain things that human instincts teach us that nobody has to show us how to do. Nobody teaches you to blink as a baby, or how to breathe, you just come out knowing how to do it. Eating and drinking are also things that your body and brain figure out without help. Babies may need help latching on to mommy or taking a bottle, but their instinct is to suck and swallow the milk that comes out. Despite knowing how to do these instinctual things, you may be surprised to find out you have been doing one of them wrong this whole time, but don't worry you can now learn how to do it the proper way.
The Idaho Mall Santa Your Kid Visits Likely Has A Pill Addiction
Christmas Day is officially very close. Radio stations are already playing the music, and holiday commercials are in high rotation. Soon, Santa Clause will be paying city malls a visit throughout the United States, and Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will likely be carrying a healthy supply of a certain pill in his coat pocket.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 4
A Bonneville County teenager has been reported missing. Have you seen Nivaeh Rain Marie Nielsen?. Nivaeh Nielsen, 14, is missing from southeast Idaho. Her profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last date of contact is listed as November 4, 2022, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
Here’s How Idahoans Can Help Ukraine With Humanitarian Drive This Week
A humanitarian aid collection drive will be taking place this week in Southern Idaho to gather items to send to Ukraine. Items needed include food, clothes, baby items, hygiene products, and money. Idahoans Can Help Ukraine With Humanitarian Drive This Week. The humanitarian aid collection drive is happening in Twin...
What Would Convince You To Drive An Electric Car In Idaho?
Electric vehicles have come a long way in recent years, not just in appearance but in reliability and variety. But not everyone is jumping on the EV bandwagon in Idaho. Yet. I’m honestly a fan of some of the new models of electric cars. The Tesla Roadster is exponentially more aesthetically pleasing than the Toyota Prius. The new Hummer EV is arguably just as tough looking as a gas-powered Hummer and most other EVs look like regular cars instead of tiny bug-looking vehicles like the Nissan Leaf and Smart Fortwo.
Idaho Election Day 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It is election day across the Gem State as polls open for voters to choose the next governor and other top elected officials. Along with the governor's seat up for election, voters could decide on a new lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, including United States Senator and U.S. Representatives. A number of local legislative seats are up for grabs and contested in Southern Idaho as well. Voters not sure where to cast a vote can go to the state website www.voteidaho.gov to enter their address and find out which precinct and polling place they belong. Idaho requires voters to present a photo identification when casting a ballot.
Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter
The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
Watch: Native Says Blame Greed For Self-Inflicted Idaho Crowding
As someone who has both purchased and sold a home in Idaho, I might be part of the state's housing boom and mass exodus from the west in some people's opinion. I'll admit, I benefited greatly by selling my Twin Falls home after owning it for just two years, but I also have never blamed out-of-staters for the current overcrowding plight.
Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho
COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
Why Your Vote Does and Doesn’t Matter in the State of Idaho
November has begun and while many think of Thanksgiving, Fall, and the beginning of Christmas shopping with the month, it also means that voting season is here. While early voting has been open for a bit, many wait until voting day to cast their ballots. For those that don't know, as it is easy to forget sometimes, the polls are open on November 8, which is fast approaching. While this year is not a presidential election, it doesn't mean you should skip voting. We are blessed with the freedom to vote for those in power and should exercise that right, but in Idaho does it mean as much as it does in other states?
Here’s How To Donate Leftover Halloween Candy To Idaho Soldiers
For those in the Gem State that collected way too much candy during the Halloween celebration, you can donate some to Idaho troops currently serving our country overseas and perhaps save yourself a hefty bill from the dentist. Prior to taking our young son trick or treating Monday night on...
Idaho’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Is A Vegetable, Says Survey
As we prepare to take down the Halloween decorations and begin to check food items off our Thanksgiving menu, one food website believes they have figured out what Idahoans love the most as a turkey day side. Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching. Over the weekend, my wife and I went out...
New Executive Director Named for Southern Idaho Tourism
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho Tourism will have new leadership to promote the Magic Valley. The non-profit organization announced it has picked Sarah Rohrbach to take over as executive director when Melissa Barry steps down. Rohrbach started with Southern Idaho Tourism in 2018 working with social media, writing for visistsouthidaho.com, and capturing the beauty of the region on camera. "Sarah's ability to showcase Southern Idaho in a compelling way will continue to grow the region economically and through recreation development," Daniel Olmstead, board chair for Southern Idaho Tourism. "We look forward to seeing where her talents and abilities take the organization and region." Rohrbach has run a side business called Earth to Sarah Media that has played an important part in Southern Idaho Tourism's success, according to outgoing Director Barry, "Sarah has a keen eye, an excellent understanding of tourism and recreation, and is a fantastic choice for Southern Idaho Tourism. There are great things in store for the Magic Valley." Rohrbach is currently training to take over the position.
Which Chore Sucks More in the Magic Valley? Raking Leaves or Shoveling Snow
While it took a bit to finally feel like Fall, the wind has picked up, the temperatures have dropped, and the leaves have changed and begun to fall to the ground. While Autumn has just truly begun, there have already been sights of snow in the Magic Valley. Between the leaves falling and the inevitable snow that will make its way into the area in the coming weeks and months, it begs to ask the question, which chore is worse? Is it worse to have to rake the leaves or shovel the snow?
RECALL: Western U.S. Costco Chicken Patties May Contain Plastic
A voluntary recall by one of the largest manufacturers of packaged frozen chicken in the United States is underway. Foster Farms, Farmerville, La. Establishment, announced the recall on October 29, and the flagged products were shipped to Costco stores throughout the western United States. Foster Farms has recalled nearly 150,000...
Why Idaho Needs to Step up their Game When Celebrating Halloween
Halloween weekend is finally here and it's time to put on the costumes, grab your buckets or kids, and head out for a fun weekend of Halloween activities. While many will be going to parties this weekend, trunk or-treating events, or haunted attractions, it is fair to wonder if you are getting the most you can out of the holiday this year. Compared to other places, how do Idaho and its towns do Halloween, and do we do the holiday justice?
