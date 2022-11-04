Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
What is austerity and where could 'eye-watering' cuts fall now?
Billions of pounds worth of cuts to public spending are expected to be announced by the Conservative government on 17 November in what will be seen as a new period of austerity. What is austerity?. In 2010, the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government embarked on a programme of deep...
BBC
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
White House gets 'Goldilocks' jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number.
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
Twitter staff in UK facing axe given three days to nominate representative
Twitter staff who face losing their jobs in the UK have been given three days to nominate a representative for a formal consultation about their employment. An email sent to staff from Twitter’s HR department on Saturday said they had until 9am on Tuesday to nominate any current employee. Staff can nominate themselves.
CNBC
European stocks advance to end a big week for earnings and central banks; Stoxx 600 up 2.3%
European stocks climbed on Friday as markets rounded out a big week for central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings. Central banks were in focus this week as they continued aggressive monetary tightening in a bid to rein in inflation. The Bank of England implemented a 75 basis point hike to interest rates on Thursday but warned that the U.K. economy faces its longest recession on record, and the U.S. Federal Reserve also opted for a 75 basis point hike on Wednesday.
German industrial orders drop in Sept as foreign demand dives
BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell by more than expected in September as foreign demand slumped, putting Europe's largest economy on course for recession, data showed on Friday.
We shouldn’t take Prigozhin’s admission of US election interference at face value | Peter Beaumont
Analysis: By saying he is continuing to interfere he appears to be trying to shape the idea that results can’t be trusted
BBC
Nurses are traumatised and fed up, says strike supporter
Concerns about patient care and staff shortages are among the reasons nurses are backing a strike, a nurse has said. Leanne Lewis voted in favour of a walkout in the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) ballot, the results of which are due in a few days' time. Ms Lewis, 47,...
Labour takes inspiration from Cameron and Osborne on economic attack
George Osborne is an unlikely inspiration for Labour strategists but as the party plans the next stage of how to tackle the government’s autumn statement, there is something there from his playbook. Two shadow cabinet ministers said the party can learn from how badly tarnished Labour had been by...
Vietnam PM says will keep aiming to control inflation, ensure macro-stability
HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam will stick to its target to keep inflation under control and ensure macroeconomic stability, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Saturday, as the economy faces fresh challenges.
BBC
Ukraine war: West warned against complacency on air defence support
Up to now, neither Russia nor Ukraine has been able to gain control of Ukraine's skies, largely because their pilots don't want to risk getting shot down by the other side's air defence systems. While Russia's air force far outweighs Ukraine's, both in size and sophistication, Russia has resorted to...
European shares rise as China reopening hopes lift luxury, mining stocks
Nov 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday as China-sensitive luxury stocks and miners jumped on hopes that the world's second-largest economy will ease COVID-19 curbs. The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 1.1% by 0932 GMT. The European basic resources index (.SXPP) surged 4.6% to a seven-week high and was set for its biggest weekly gain in more than three months.
People Living Abroad Are Sharing The Distinctly "American" Foods They Feel Homesick For When They're Not In The US
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
BBC
Cost of living: Millions have no savings as prices soar
A quarter of UK adults have less than £100 set aside in savings, a survey suggests, leaving them vulnerable to rising and unexpected bills. The lack of a financial safety net means many have to borrow money to cover any extra costs, creating greater anxiety about their plight. One...
CNBC
CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum: Watch the recap
CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum took place place on Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. London time. The special live event took place ahead of the all-important COP27, or 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. It was a dialogue between speakers and CNBC reporters about the most pressing questions on the energy crisis, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and how governments and industries have responded to earlier goals. It focused on three crucial pillars: Regulation & Responsibility, Future Power, and Industry Response.
BBC
Artist's work tells story of fleeing war in Ukraine
Artist Oleksandra Novatska fled the Ukraine with her daughter Anna and ended up in Dumfries. At first she found it impossible to resume her work but now she has found the inspiration for an exhibition in the town. It draws on her home country's rich history for producing embroidered towels...
getnews.info
Anti-reflective Coatings Market Size 2022-2027 | Industry Overview, Share, Trends and Forecast
The global Anti-reflective Coatings Market size reached US$ 4.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.47 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.40% during 2022-2027. Anti-reflective Coatings Market Overview. The latest research study “Anti-reflective Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends,...
Police deal with 'disturbance' involving armed detainees at London immigration center
Police were deployed to an immigration center near London Saturday following what they called a "disturbance."
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC'S, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Darian Woods. I'm Wailin Wong. And it is Jobs Friday. (SOUNDBITE OF AIR HORN BLASTING) WOODS: Love Jobs Friday - all the numbers. WONG: The monthly jobs report is...
Comments / 0