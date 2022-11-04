Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Jeff Norton, Former Longtime Edgartown Moderator, Dies at 84
Philip J. (Jeffrey) Norton Jr., the longtime Edgartown town moderator who had led town meetings with a deft hand and dry wit for 43 years, died Saturday night at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital after an extended illness. He was 84. His death was confirmed by his son Jeffrey Norton...
vineyardgazette.com
MVC Closes Hearings on Marina Project, North Bluff Roundabout
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission closed its hearings on Safe Harbor Marinas’ proposed expansion on Lagoon Pond and the town of Oak Bluffs’ redesigned North Bluff streetscape, which includes a roundabout and new parking configurations. Safe Harbors’ Vineyard Haven manager Chris Scott, in his company’s fourth appearance before...
vineyardgazette.com
Details Emerge on Stillpoint Project in West Tisbury
More details have emerged on a proposed arts and humanities center in West Tisbury that would play host to classes, discussion space, weddings and more, drawing support and questions during a hearing before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Thursday,. In written and videoconferenced testimony since the hearing for Stillpoint opened...
2022 Mass. Election Results: 2nd Barnstable state Rep. District (Kip Diggs vs. William Buffington Peters)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican William Buffington Peters is challenging incumbent Democrat Kip Diggs to be state Rep. for the 2nd Barnstable District, which represents parts of Barnstable County on Cape Cod. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Diggs has held...
Eat Barbecue and Sip Wine Soon at This Spot in Dartmouth
A couple of popular local Dartmouth businesses are "linking" up to bring customers the best of both worlds: barbecue and wine. Missing Link BBQ and Running Brook Vineyard & Winery will work together as the food truck continues its search for a permanent location. Starting Nov. 18, you'll be able to wash down some melt-in-your-mouth brisket with delectable wine at Running Brook on Old Fall River Road.
capecod.com
Tech rescue team called for missing person search in Sandwich
SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called to Sandwich sometime after 5 PM Sunday. According to reports, a person is missing in the Ryder Conservation Lands off Cotuit Road. Units searched without results until 8 PM including with drones. Further details were not immediately available.
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
vineyardgazette.com
Barn Raisers Ball Celebrated at the Agricultural Hall
In May 1994, nearly 40 Vineyarders traveled to a town in the foothills of the White Mountains in New Hampshire to take down a 1905 dairy barn; after five days, the crew packed up the trucks and headed back to West Tisbury. In November of the same year, hundreds of Islanders turned out to help hoist the barn into place.
vineyardgazette.com
Rural Scholars Find Gaps in Services for Homebound Seniors
Better communication, more collaboration and new training programs are all needed to improve services for elderly Islanders who are homebound, a new report from the Rural Scholars has found. And the critical shortage of affordable year-round housing on the Island is exacerbating insufficient services, the scholars said. A hundred per...
capecod.com
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs dump truck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car and dump truck collided in Falmouth about 12:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Palmer Avenue (Route 28) by Crabapples Restaurant. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver of the car. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Falmouth Hospital to fly that driver to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for the Mass State Police truck team and crash reconstruction to investigating the crash. Traffic was being detoured around the scene and heavy delays were likely.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
vineyardgazette.com
Voting Locations By Town
In-person voting is open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. in all six Island towns Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polling locations are included below. Aquinnah: Town Hall (65 State Road) Chilmark: Community Center (520 South Road) West Tisbury: Public Safety Building (454 State Road) Edgartown: Town Hall (70 Main Street) Oak...
capecod.com
Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne about 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) betweend Edge Hill and Nightingale Roads. The driver was evaluated at the scene but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Low hanging wires were forcing traffic detours. Bourne Police confirm the Scenic Highway will be closed for an extended time. Sandwich Road would be an alternate route. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
vineyardgazette.com
Shell Station Owner Takes Over Depot Market Lease
Management of the Edgartown Shell and Depot Market has changed hands, after owner Lou Paciello decided not to renew his contract with longtime lease holders Paul Hakala and Carrie Lee. Mr. Paciello will take over the operations of the Main street market, he said in a phone call with the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Coyote washes ashore in Edgartown
A Coyote was found washed onto the beach Saturday morning on the shoreline of Edgartown’s Cow Bay. Cow Bay is adjacent to Beach Road in Edgartown. The animal was identified as a coyote by Edgartown Animal Control Officer Kim Andrade, according to Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee. Coyotes aren’t...
vineyardgazette.com
Christmas in Edgartown Is a Go
Planning for the 41st annual Christmas in Edgartown parade is officially underway as select board members approved a Santa-sized list of permits at their meeting on Monday. The weekend of yuletide activities will take place from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11. Edgartown Board of Trade vice president Julia Tarka is...
capecod.com
Divers called to Hyannis docks after report of person in the water
HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck
FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Falmouth Sunday. It happened about 2 PM on Palmer Ave. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
Truck driver arrested after New Bedford crash
Police arrested a New Bedford man Monday afternoon following a crash that left two women injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.
NECN
Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Cape Cod
A man was stabbed to death Monday morning on Cape Cod, authorities say. Shortly after 9 a.m., police in Harwich, Massachusetts, received a 911 call for a stabbing at a property on Route 28, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they said he later died.
