Wichita Eagle

Seahawks in Super Bowl? Seattle Odds Rise After Dominant Win

When the Seattle Seahawks season started, most observers' expectations were low, with several analysts and media outlets coming to the conclusion that they would rebuild and try again in 2023. After all, when you trade away a franchise quarterback and name a starting quarterback who, until that point had struggled...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars’ Coaches, Teammates Review Montaric Brown’s Debut vs. Raiders

After weeks of trying new things at the cornerback position, the Jacksonville Jaguars turned to a rookie option in Week 9. While seventh-round rookie cornerback Montaric Brown didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders, he did make his defensive debut by playing non-special team snaps for the first time this season. Brown played 24 snaps, 41% of the Jaguars' defensive outing and splitting reps with veteran cornerback Tre Herndon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Tom Brady Bluntly Questions Bucs’ Effort Despite Win Over Rams

The Buccaneers edged out a close win against the Rams on Sunday as quarterback Tom Brady helped lead Tampa Bay to a late 16–13 win. In the last 44 seconds of the game, Brady led the team to a 60-yard game-winning drive. Rookie tight end Cade Otton scored the one-yard winning touchdown with nine seconds left in the game.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Rodgers Does Not Credit Lions Defense Enough

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has endured many struggles throughout the 2022 season. After starting 3-1, the Packers have lost five straight games dating back to a matchup with the New York Giants in London. The most recent loss came Sunday to the Detroit Lions, which was a sloppy 15-9 victory for Detroit that snapped its own five-game losing streak.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Comparing Broncos to AFC West Opponents at the Halfway Mark

The 2022 AFC West was supposed to feature a power struggle over what looked to be a stacked division. Halfway through the NFL season, though, a lot has stayed the same from years prior. The Kansas City Chiefs still have a stranglehold on first place, the Los Angeles Chargers are...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs add prime-time game to schedule as AFC West tilt moves to Sunday night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs have added another prime-time game to their schedule this month. KC’s Nov. 20 AFC West matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers — previously set for a 3:25 p.m. kick on CBS — has been flexed to NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the league announced Tuesday. Previously, the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game was in that time slot; that contest was moved to 3:25 p.m. Central on CBS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Jalen Hurts’ Rushing Yards are Down, But There are Two Big Reasons Why

PHILADELPHIA – Not since their Super Bowl season has the Eagles' offense been this dynamic in terms of scoring points on a consistent basis. It is averaging 28.1 points per game, which is second-best in the league behind the Chiefs’ average of 30.4. In 2017, when the Eagles went to and won Super Bowl LII, they averaged 29 points per contest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Dicker The Kicker Walks it Off for Chargers

Cameron Dicker has been bouncing around the NFL like a bowling ball all season. From being signed by the Los Angeles Rams in August to kicking for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. This past week the Los Angeles Chargers signed Dicker in place of their injured kicker Justin Hopkins....
TEXAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Impact of A.J. Brown Trade Impossible to Ignore

NASHVILLE – In the closing moments of the Tennessee Titans’ overtime loss at Kansas City on Sunday, A.J. Brown couldn’t keep his thumbs to himself. The former Titans wide receiver sent out a laughing “Ain’t nobody open” tweet as he watched rookie quarterback Malik Willis – scrambling away from Chiefs defenders – search unsuccessfully for open targets downfield.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Simply Strange: Belichick Explains Benching Patriots Rookie

Cole Strange was supposed to pave the way for the New England Patriots' offensive future. Alas for Foxboro and the Chattanooga alum, Strange's present has seen its share of challenges. Though New England (5-4) has generated some offensive traction in recent weeks, thanks primarily to the efforts of newly-minted top...
Wichita Eagle

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Fall After Win Streak Snapped vs. Vikings?

The Washington Commanders are back in the loss column after a 20-17 defeat at the hands of the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. Even though the Commanders were close against one of the NFL's best teams, they remain in the bottom quartile of teams in the league, ranking 25th in this week's edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings.
WASHINGTON, DC

