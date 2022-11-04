ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wichita Eagle

Dusty Baker on Astros Contract: ‘We’re Working on It’

After winning his first World Series as a manager, the Astros’ Dusty Baker is ready to return for the 2023 season. Although nothing is official yet, the Astros manager told MLB’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that the team is working on a contract extension with him, which would mark his 26th year as an MLB manager.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Kyrie Irving Meets With NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, per Report

Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Irving’s meeting with the commissioner comes after the Brooklyn guard made headlines for sharing an antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on social media. While Irving has since deleted his tweet, Rolling Stone described the film and book as one that was “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.”
BROOKLYN, NY

