2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys Next Opponent - ‘Washed’ After Packers QB’s Embarrassing Loss at Lions?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' next opponent, if we turn back to clock to the day the NFL schedule was released, is an intimidating one: It's Dallas at Green Bay, featuring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. But today? The Packers just lost a fifth straight game - for the first time...
Wichita Eagle
‘Never over with that guy’: On the infinite repertoire of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Entering the game with Tennessee on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs coach Andy Reid had been 20-3 in games he’s coached after a bye week. And the Chiefs were double-digit favorites. But the fifth-winningest coach in NFL history also had been 1-8 in regular-season games (and 2-9 overall)...
Wichita Eagle
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Look to Bounce Back vs. Rockets: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, & Storylines
The Toronto Raptors will return home Wednesday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET tilt against the Houston Rockets. View the original article to see embedded media. TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. AT&T SportsNet Southwest and SportsTalk 790 will air the game in Houston. Storylines.
Wichita Eagle
Tom Brady Bluntly Questions Bucs’ Effort Despite Win Over Rams
The Buccaneers edged out a close win against the Rams on Sunday as quarterback Tom Brady helped lead Tampa Bay to a late 16–13 win. In the last 44 seconds of the game, Brady led the team to a 60-yard game-winning drive. Rookie tight end Cade Otton scored the one-yard winning touchdown with nine seconds left in the game.
Wichita Eagle
Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner. In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of Mike Macdonald's defense and he's ready to make his debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks in Super Bowl? Seattle Odds Rise After Dominant Win
When the Seattle Seahawks season started, most observers' expectations were low, with several analysts and media outlets coming to the conclusion that they would rebuild and try again in 2023. After all, when you trade away a franchise quarterback and name a starting quarterback who, until that point had struggled...
Wichita Eagle
Why Andy Reid interrupted Travis Kelce’s post-game interview after Chiefs beat Titans
Travis Kelce stood in front of his locker late Sunday, holding court in front of a group of local reporters. He had just begun his answer to the first question when a booming voice interrupted. The sound caught Kelce’s attention almost immediately, and he twisted his head to see the...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Fall After Win Streak Snapped vs. Vikings?
The Washington Commanders are back in the loss column after a 20-17 defeat at the hands of the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. Even though the Commanders were close against one of the NFL's best teams, they remain in the bottom quartile of teams in the league, ranking 25th in this week's edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Place OL Matt Hennessy on Injured Reserve
The injury hits just keep on coming for the Atlanta Falcons, especially on the offensive line. After putting starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury, the Falcons started backup center Matt Hennessy in his place for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers - but he sustained a knee injury during the game, and after trying to come back in, was ultimately ruled out.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Paltry Offense: Mac Jones Regression or Coaching Staff’s Fault?
Mac Jones no longer has to worry about his job. But do the New England Patriots need to fret over their quarterback's regression?. After starting and winning consecutive games for the first time this season, Jones isn't looking over his shoulder at rookie back Bailey Zappe as the Pats enter their Bye this weekend. But even in the victories over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, Jones didn't resemble last year's confident, competent rookie that led New England to 10 wins and a playoff berth while making the Pro Bowl.
Wichita Eagle
‘Don’t Like That’: Kirk Cousins Says Signature Phrase After Win Over Commanders
When Kirk Cousins first shouted the phrase “You like that!” it became a battle cry for the Washington's fanbase in 2015. Cousins first muttered the phrase seven years ago on Oct. 25 after he led Washington back from a 24-0 deficit to win 31-30 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The comeback victory was the largest in franchise history.
Wichita Eagle
Ezekiel Elliott To Wear Knee Brace in Cowboys at Packers
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott sat out the Monday workout to begin the week here inside The Star, and he's not sure he will practice during the next scheduled workout on Wednesday, either. But after having him sit out the Week 8 win over Chicago and then...
Wichita Eagle
Dicker The Kicker Walks it Off for Chargers
Cameron Dicker has been bouncing around the NFL like a bowling ball all season. From being signed by the Los Angeles Rams in August to kicking for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. This past week the Los Angeles Chargers signed Dicker in place of their injured kicker Justin Hopkins....
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers Does Not Credit Lions Defense Enough
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has endured many struggles throughout the 2022 season. After starting 3-1, the Packers have lost five straight games dating back to a matchup with the New York Giants in London. The most recent loss came Sunday to the Detroit Lions, which was a sloppy 15-9 victory for Detroit that snapped its own five-game losing streak.
Wichita Eagle
Comparing Broncos to AFC West Opponents at the Halfway Mark
The 2022 AFC West was supposed to feature a power struggle over what looked to be a stacked division. Halfway through the NFL season, though, a lot has stayed the same from years prior. The Kansas City Chiefs still have a stranglehold on first place, the Los Angeles Chargers are...
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Hurts’ Rushing Yards are Down, But There are Two Big Reasons Why
PHILADELPHIA – Not since their Super Bowl season has the Eagles' offense been this dynamic in terms of scoring points on a consistent basis. It is averaging 28.1 points per game, which is second-best in the league behind the Chiefs’ average of 30.4. In 2017, when the Eagles went to and won Super Bowl LII, they averaged 29 points per contest.
Wichita Eagle
Impact of A.J. Brown Trade Impossible to Ignore
NASHVILLE – In the closing moments of the Tennessee Titans’ overtime loss at Kansas City on Sunday, A.J. Brown couldn’t keep his thumbs to himself. The former Titans wide receiver sent out a laughing “Ain’t nobody open” tweet as he watched rookie quarterback Malik Willis – scrambling away from Chiefs defenders – search unsuccessfully for open targets downfield.
Wichita Eagle
Mike McCarthy ‘Revenge’? Packers Firing ‘Left a Dent,’ Says Emotional Cowboys Coach
For Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, feelings of nostalgia will be in the air on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Mostly good feelings. But not all. “The exit, it left a dent, just to be honest, with our family,” McCarthy said. "The exit'' came after spending 13 years in...
Wichita Eagle
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Chubb, Tindall, Stopping Running QBs, and More
Part 1 of the post-Bears game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. My question is, did the Chicago game tell us anything about the team that we didn’t already know? Offense looked great, but lots needed on defensive side of the ball. Thoughts going forward?. Hey Craig, hmm, no,...
