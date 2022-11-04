ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Wichita Eagle

Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?

Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner. In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of Mike Macdonald's defense and he's ready to make his debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Ezekiel Elliott To Wear Knee Brace in Cowboys at Packers

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott sat out the Monday workout to begin the week here inside The Star, and he's not sure he will practice during the next scheduled workout on Wednesday, either. But after having him sit out the Week 8 win over Chicago and then...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks in Super Bowl? Seattle Odds Rise After Dominant Win

When the Seattle Seahawks season started, most observers' expectations were low, with several analysts and media outlets coming to the conclusion that they would rebuild and try again in 2023. After all, when you trade away a franchise quarterback and name a starting quarterback who, until that point had struggled...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Paltry Offense: Mac Jones Regression or Coaching Staff’s Fault?

Mac Jones no longer has to worry about his job. But do the New England Patriots need to fret over their quarterback's regression?. After starting and winning consecutive games for the first time this season, Jones isn't looking over his shoulder at rookie back Bailey Zappe as the Pats enter their Bye this weekend. But even in the victories over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, Jones didn't resemble last year's confident, competent rookie that led New England to 10 wins and a playoff berth while making the Pro Bowl.
Wichita Eagle

Comparing Broncos to AFC West Opponents at the Halfway Mark

The 2022 AFC West was supposed to feature a power struggle over what looked to be a stacked division. Halfway through the NFL season, though, a lot has stayed the same from years prior. The Kansas City Chiefs still have a stranglehold on first place, the Los Angeles Chargers are...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Impact of A.J. Brown Trade Impossible to Ignore

NASHVILLE – In the closing moments of the Tennessee Titans’ overtime loss at Kansas City on Sunday, A.J. Brown couldn’t keep his thumbs to himself. The former Titans wide receiver sent out a laughing “Ain’t nobody open” tweet as he watched rookie quarterback Malik Willis – scrambling away from Chiefs defenders – search unsuccessfully for open targets downfield.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Fall After Win Streak Snapped vs. Vikings?

The Washington Commanders are back in the loss column after a 20-17 defeat at the hands of the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. Even though the Commanders were close against one of the NFL's best teams, they remain in the bottom quartile of teams in the league, ranking 25th in this week's edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Place OL Matt Hennessy on Injured Reserve

The injury hits just keep on coming for the Atlanta Falcons, especially on the offensive line. After putting starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury, the Falcons started backup center Matt Hennessy in his place for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers - but he sustained a knee injury during the game, and after trying to come back in, was ultimately ruled out.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Jalen Hurts’ Rushing Yards are Down, But There are Two Big Reasons Why

PHILADELPHIA – Not since their Super Bowl season has the Eagles' offense been this dynamic in terms of scoring points on a consistent basis. It is averaging 28.1 points per game, which is second-best in the league behind the Chiefs’ average of 30.4. In 2017, when the Eagles went to and won Super Bowl LII, they averaged 29 points per contest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Simply Strange: Belichick Explains Benching Patriots Rookie

Cole Strange was supposed to pave the way for the New England Patriots' offensive future. Alas for Foxboro and the Chattanooga alum, Strange's present has seen its share of challenges. Though New England (5-4) has generated some offensive traction in recent weeks, thanks primarily to the efforts of newly-minted top...

