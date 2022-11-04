ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Wichita Eagle

Mavs’ Christian Wood to Miss Wednesday’s Game vs. Magic: Details

When the Dallas Mavericks travel to face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, they'll be without their sixth man. On Tuesday, the Mavericks announced that Christian Wood did not make the trip to Orlando and will be out for Wednesday's game due to a left knee sprain. Davis Bertans joins Wood remaining in Dallas while Tim Hardaway Jr. made the trip and is listed as questionable with a left hip strain.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Kyrie Irving Meets With NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, per Report

Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Irving’s meeting with the commissioner comes after the Brooklyn guard made headlines for sharing an antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on social media. While Irving has since deleted his tweet, Rolling Stone described the film and book as one that was “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Wichita Eagle

NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Lakers

View the original article to see embedded media. As he continues to work his way back from knee tightness, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not be ready for Wednesday's game vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Leonard played on opening night vs. the Lakers, in what is now just one of two games he has played all season. The Clippers have offered no timetable for his return, and will continue taking it game by game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Mavs vs. Magic Tipoff Time Changed Due to Tropical Storm Nicole - NBA Tracker

Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the NBA adjusted the tipoff time when the Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The game will now begin at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Mavs will be without Christian Wood (left knee sprain) for their two-game Eastern Conference road trip. He was added to Dallas' injury report after sustaining a left knee sprain during the team's 96-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
ORLANDO, FL
Wichita Eagle

Jalen Hurts’ Rushing Yards are Down, But There are Two Big Reasons Why

PHILADELPHIA – Not since their Super Bowl season has the Eagles' offense been this dynamic in terms of scoring points on a consistent basis. It is averaging 28.1 points per game, which is second-best in the league behind the Chiefs’ average of 30.4. In 2017, when the Eagles went to and won Super Bowl LII, they averaged 29 points per contest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Place OL Matt Hennessy on Injured Reserve

The injury hits just keep on coming for the Atlanta Falcons, especially on the offensive line. After putting starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury, the Falcons started backup center Matt Hennessy in his place for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers - but he sustained a knee injury during the game, and after trying to come back in, was ultimately ruled out.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Blue Jays Picking Up Anthony Bass’ 2023 Option

Unsurprisingly, the Blue Jays will pick up Anthony Bass' team option for the 2023 season. The option year carries a $3 million salary for next season, instead of the $1 million buyout if the Jays chose not to pick up the reliever's final season. Bass was acquired at the 2022 trade deadline and finished the season with a 1.54 ERA across 70 innings with the Marlins and Blue Jays. Toronto's decision to pick up Bass' option was first reported by Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

