Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Mavs’ Christian Wood to Miss Wednesday’s Game vs. Magic: Details
When the Dallas Mavericks travel to face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, they'll be without their sixth man. On Tuesday, the Mavericks announced that Christian Wood did not make the trip to Orlando and will be out for Wednesday's game due to a left knee sprain. Davis Bertans joins Wood remaining in Dallas while Tim Hardaway Jr. made the trip and is listed as questionable with a left hip strain.
Wichita Eagle
Kyrie Irving Meets With NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, per Report
Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Irving’s meeting with the commissioner comes after the Brooklyn guard made headlines for sharing an antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on social media. While Irving has since deleted his tweet, Rolling Stone described the film and book as one that was “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.”
Wichita Eagle
NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Look to Bounce Back vs. Rockets: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, & Storylines
The Toronto Raptors will return home Wednesday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET tilt against the Houston Rockets. View the original article to see embedded media. TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. AT&T SportsNet Southwest and SportsTalk 790 will air the game in Houston. Storylines.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Dolphins Have Significantly Greater Record than Miami Heat for the First Time Since 2008
The Miami Heat are 4-7 after their latest loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins boast a 6-3 record and one of the most explosive offenses in the league. This is arguably the first time since 2008 where the Heat’s football counterparts are more prevalent than, aside...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. As he continues to work his way back from knee tightness, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not be ready for Wednesday's game vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Leonard played on opening night vs. the Lakers, in what is now just one of two games he has played all season. The Clippers have offered no timetable for his return, and will continue taking it game by game.
Wichita Eagle
Mavs vs. Magic Tipoff Time Changed Due to Tropical Storm Nicole - NBA Tracker
Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the NBA adjusted the tipoff time when the Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The game will now begin at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Mavs will be without Christian Wood (left knee sprain) for their two-game Eastern Conference road trip. He was added to Dallas' injury report after sustaining a left knee sprain during the team's 96-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Multi-Point Plan For Revitalizing L.A.’s Defense
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing-but-not-unexpected 139-116 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena last night, L.A. head coach spoke at length with the gathered media scrum to discuss the side of the floor the team needs to address ASAP: its defense. Ham first addressed the team's apparent...
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Hurts’ Rushing Yards are Down, But There are Two Big Reasons Why
PHILADELPHIA – Not since their Super Bowl season has the Eagles' offense been this dynamic in terms of scoring points on a consistent basis. It is averaging 28.1 points per game, which is second-best in the league behind the Chiefs’ average of 30.4. In 2017, when the Eagles went to and won Super Bowl LII, they averaged 29 points per contest.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Place OL Matt Hennessy on Injured Reserve
The injury hits just keep on coming for the Atlanta Falcons, especially on the offensive line. After putting starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury, the Falcons started backup center Matt Hennessy in his place for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers - but he sustained a knee injury during the game, and after trying to come back in, was ultimately ruled out.
Wichita Eagle
Blue Jays Picking Up Anthony Bass’ 2023 Option
Unsurprisingly, the Blue Jays will pick up Anthony Bass' team option for the 2023 season. The option year carries a $3 million salary for next season, instead of the $1 million buyout if the Jays chose not to pick up the reliever's final season. Bass was acquired at the 2022 trade deadline and finished the season with a 1.54 ERA across 70 innings with the Marlins and Blue Jays. Toronto's decision to pick up Bass' option was first reported by Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.
Comments / 0