'Politics at its worst' – records link Cantrell to stalking complaint against deputy

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

Who was behind the complaint that led to New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno's security detail being reassigned? Public documents obtained by WWL-TV indicate it was none other than the mayor.

Sgt. Greg Malveaux was cleared after an internal investigation by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. But Councilmember Moreno told the TV station this shows it was "politics at its worst, and that it was retaliatory in nature."

An October 7 email to Sheriff Susan Hutson from Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño reads: "On behalf of the Administration the Mayor requests the reassignment of Sheriff Greg Malveaux based on your discretion."

Malveaux was alleged to have taken pictures of Cantrell entering and leaving a city-owned apartment in the Pontalba off Jackson Square. Cantrell admits she has used the apartment, but says she is not doing anything with it that previous mayor's have not done.

New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission President Rafael Goyeneche said the photos and video they released did not come from Sgt. Malveaux.

"So this whole report is just confirmation that this was a political witch hunt and that this was retaliation," said Goyeneche. "So you have the sheriff and the mayor retaliating against one of their critics, who's the female council member-at-large Helena Moreno. So I think this is a black eye for the city."

Kim Cascio
4d ago

I hope to see a variety of comments, nothing will match the old saying, sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me, well there are three words you will never be able to wash off, these words will never be forgotten, Latoilet, "YOUR NO GOOD"!!!!!!!!

