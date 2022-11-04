HOUSTON (KIAH) Hermann Park Conservancy’s 8th annual Park to Port bike ride is happening Saturday, November 5. Get a bike’s-eye view of the Bayou City!. The 20-mile round-trip bike ride takes cyclists from Hermann Park’s Bayou Parkland along the Bayou Greenway trail all the way to the Port of Houston. Enjoy a turn-around party at the halfway point, but be sure to save some energy for a well-deserved post-ride party under the Bill Coats Bridge!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO