cw39.com
Woman killed in Saturday night Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead after she was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Houston Saturday evening. Preliminary information from the scene showed a group of people outside of Modern Food Store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek Drives just before 8:30 p.m. At some...
cw39.com
METRO Houston Astros World Series Parade advisory
HOUSTON (METRO) To help ease traffic congestion, METRO is helping fans get to and from the Houston Astros World Series Championship Parade with adjusted service in the downtown area on Monday, Nov. 7. All rides on METRO services will be free throughout World Series Parade day. Officials estimate that more...
cw39.com
HPD pursuit ends with rollover in east Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) For drivers with expired registration – RENEW!. Overnight Monday morning at 3:40 a.m., Houston Police pursued a driver in east Houston. A driver in an SUV crashed and rolled into a ditch according to preliminary information. Two men were inside of that vehicle while in pursuit. One...
cw39.com
City announces plans for Monday’s Astros World Series parade
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s time to celebrate another World Series championship, Houston! And the plans for a big parade to celebrate our Houston Astros are now officially ready to be put into place. The City of Houston has set for the parade to be on Monday and will...
cw39.com
Houston Astros World Series Championship parade Monday
HOUSTON (KIAH) Come cheer on your World Champion Astros in the World Series Parade! The Astros World Series Parade will take place tomorrow, November 7th at 12:00pm CST. The parade will travel southwest along Smith Street in Downtown Houston. Parade Route. The starting point will be Smith Street at Preston...
cw39.com
Puptopia at Discovery Green
HOUSTON (KIAH) H-Town will officially be transformed into Pup-Town on Saturday, November 5th at beautiful Discovery Green in downtown Houston!. Furry friends from every corner of the city (and their humans) will be welcomed into our doggy haven in downtown Houston. More information!
cw39.com
Gallery: Houston Astros win World Series
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros won the World Series 4-1 against the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston tonight. Here are a few moment on the field as they prepared for the big 2022 World Series win. PHOTOS BY KIAH.
cw39.com
Sanders, Jackson St. beat Texas Southern
HOUSTON (AP) — Shedeur Sanders passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, Sy’veon Wilkerson had 26 carries for a career-high 214 yards and two TDs and Jackson State beat Texas Southern 41-14 Saturday night. Shane Hooks had seven receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns for Jackson...
cw39.com
Scott throws for 7 TDs in 1st half, Incarnate Word rolls HCU
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. tied a school record with seven touchdowns in the first half and Incarnate Word routed Houston Christian 73-20 on Saturday. Scott’s now the program record holder with 51 touchdowns this season. He led Incarnate Word to 49 points in the second quarter to set another program record for scoring in any quarter.
cw39.com
8th Annual Park to Port Bike Ride
HOUSTON (KIAH) Hermann Park Conservancy’s 8th annual Park to Port bike ride is happening Saturday, November 5. Get a bike’s-eye view of the Bayou City!. The 20-mile round-trip bike ride takes cyclists from Hermann Park’s Bayou Parkland along the Bayou Greenway trail all the way to the Port of Houston. Enjoy a turn-around party at the halfway point, but be sure to save some energy for a well-deserved post-ride party under the Bill Coats Bridge!
cw39.com
A shopping dream awaits at this event in Angleton
ANGLETON, TX (KIAH) Do you love vintage thrift shopping? Well, you may want to head to Angleton this week, because it will be vintage shopping HEAVEN! It’s called Vintage Market Days!. Organizers of the Vintage Market Days call it an upscale vintage-inspired market. It features original art, antiques, clothing,...
cw39.com
This is the largest and longest running Palestinian Festival in the U.S.
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an event filled with culture, heritage and so much meaning. And this weekend you have a chance to learn first had about the Palestine culture and its people. The 10th Annual Houston Palestinian Festival 2022 takes place this weekend. Festivities include international super star performances both...
cw39.com
13th Annual Senior Citizens Saturday, concert and health fair
HOUSTON (KIAH) The 13th Annual Senior Citizens Saturday, a citywide concert and health fair. The event is honoring Lady B and Angelic Gospel Singers 40th Anniversary. The event is hosted by Letitia “Tish” Jackson along with KWWJ 1360 AM and KYOK 1140 AM radio stations. Special guest performers...
cw39.com
Howard’s TD run in OT gets Alcorn St. past Prairie View A&M
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jarveon Howard had 125 yards rushing that included a touchdown run in overtime and Alcorn State beat Prairie View A&M 23-16 on Friday night. Javonta Leatherwood’s 5-yard touchdown run for Alcorn State tied the game 16-16 with 6:48 remaining. Howard scored on a 2-yard run to open the extra period before Tavarian McCullum intercepted a Trazon Connley pass to end it.
