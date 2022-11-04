Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 4
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No report
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
November 2
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $15
November 3
- theft of property-1 st degree; Co. Rd. 482; 2013 Toyota Camry
- domestic violence-3 rd degree; Brookridge Ln. S.E.
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Johnson St. S.W; miscellaneous items; $2,400
- harassment; St. Joseph St.
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 482; miscellaneous items
Arrests
November 3
Ford, Jeffrey E; 51
- FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
Fuller, Autumn E; 27
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
- FTA-driving without license (2 counts)
Guthery, Trey B; 29
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
- FTA-criminal mischief-3 rd degree
- FTA-violation of court order
Johnson, William N; 65
- domestic violence-3 rd degree
Kelley, Remington H; 39
- public intoxication
McKinney, Karl T; 49
- public intoxication
Oden, Hannah G; 26
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA-public intoxication
Pace, Hunter L; 24
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
Pearson, Juwan I; 25
- FTA-domestic violence-3 rd degree
Williams, Shayla C; 28
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
- FTA-leaving the scene of accident
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
