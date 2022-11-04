ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 4

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No report

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

November 2

  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $15

November 3

  • theft of property-1 st degree; Co. Rd. 482; 2013 Toyota Camry
  • domestic violence-3 rd degree; Brookridge Ln. S.E.
  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Johnson St. S.W; miscellaneous items; $2,400
  • harassment; St. Joseph St.
  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 482; miscellaneous items

Arrests

November 3

Ford, Jeffrey E; 51

  • FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree

Fuller, Autumn E; 27

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
  • FTA-driving without license (2 counts)

Guthery, Trey B; 29

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
  • FTA-criminal mischief-3 rd degree
  • FTA-violation of court order

Johnson, William N; 65

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree

Kelley, Remington H; 39

  • public intoxication

McKinney, Karl T; 49

  • public intoxication

Oden, Hannah G; 26

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA-public intoxication

Pace, Hunter L; 24

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree

Pearson, Juwan I; 25

  • FTA-domestic violence-3 rd degree

Williams, Shayla C; 28

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
  • FTA-leaving the scene of accident

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

The Cullman Tribune

CCSO weekend arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the weekend, including:   Thursday, Nov. 3  CCSO deputies went to a residence in the Gold Ridge community to serve warrant on Courtney Leigh Walker, 48, Cullman.   Walker was located and arrested. A subsequent search of her person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.   At the same residence, deputies located Ryan Dale Panter, 36, of Eva. He, too, had warrants and was placed under arrest.  A subsequent search of his person also allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.     Walker was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (failure to appear), unlawful possession of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO donates $20K to local schools for special needs programs

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday donated $5,000 to Cullman City Schools and $15,000 to Cullman County Schools in support of special needs programs for students.  The funds were raised at the CCSO’s long-running Jimmy Arrington Memorial Cullman County Sheriff’s Rodeo, which is named in memory of former Cullman County Deputy Lt. Jimmy Arrington for his pivotal role is launching the event. As part of the rodeo, the sheriff’s office also invites several local special needs children from across the city of Cullman and Cullman County to participate.  “Children are the most valuable resource we have, and...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Limestone County Nov. 8-11

DECATUR POST — At approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 11, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the ramps to and from Interstate 65 southbound at Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Alabama 304) in Limestone County.  The closure will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.  Additionally, traffic on Huntsville Brownsferry Road will experience delays due to lane closures and brief stoppages.  Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. The nearest alternate exits are Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens and Exit 340 (Alabama 20/I-565) at Decatur and Huntsville. 
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arab, AL man killed in crash

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Wesley Darnell, 43, of Arab, was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Nov. 3.   The crash happened at approximately 7:45 p.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), which reported that Darnell’s 1999 Mercury Marquis crossed into oncoming traffic on Alabama Highway 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County and was struck by a 2013 Toyota Highlander. Troopers said Darnell was not using a seat belt.  The driver of the Toyota Highlander, Randy Rathmann, 78, of Arab, and his passenger, Francine Rathmann, 77, of Arab, were both injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital.  No other information is available at this time as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues the investigation.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Agent ‘Ghost’ begins special mission

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Students, faculty and staff at Hanceville Elementary School were treated to a surprise Monday when Service Dogs Alabama visited the school to deliver a new facility service dog. Ghost will join the students on campus each day to provide comfort and assistance.   The students were previously informed about a new faculty member, but not told that they would be getting a new service dog.   The students assembled in the elementary gymnasium, separated into their “families” of Honor, Loyalty, Integrity, Resilience, Character and Respect, encouraged through the districtwide families initiative begun earlier this year. The initiative’s goal is to promote...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville Fire Department receives new truck thanks to Tyson settlement

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, community and state leaders unveiled a valuable asset to the Hanceville Fire Department: a new truck to be used for medical response in Cullman County’s growing municipality. The new truck will be vital in faster response times for assisting citizens in need when the department is handling multiple calls. The truck, equipped with an automatic chest compression machine and other critical medical equipment, was provided thanks to funds from the Tyson Foods settlement.  “We only had one rescue truck, and this serves as an additional rescue truck,” Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said. “Sometimes we...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Latest CCSO Citizens’ Academy class celebrates graduation

CULLMAN, Ala. – The latest class of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Citizens’ Academy graduated Tuesday, Oct 25.   The academy is a nine-week journey that provides an up-close and inside look at law enforcement.  According to the CCSO, participants hear from various speakers, participate in ridealongs, spend a day at the range, tour the detention center facility and take part in numerous other elements of law enforcement life.  “As I have said many times, the office of the sheriff does not belong to me- it belongs to the citizens of this great county,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said. “I am so grateful for...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene.  The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band.  Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST).   CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles “Sonny” Cashion

Funeral Service for Charles “Sonny” Cashion, age 85, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Jeff Harper officiating. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service.  Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.  Mr. Cashion passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was born Aug. 16, 1937, in Tennessee to Charles William Cashion and Billie Mae Cannon.  He was preceded in death by his parents.  Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Cashion; son, Charles Edward (Toni) Cashion; daughter, Melissa (Tony) Salinas; stepdaughter, Tammy (Kevin) Ryan; sister, Faye Cashion; nephew, Terry (Michele) Cashion; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many family and friends. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman’s Emily Abney graduates from Troy University

TROY, Ala. – Emily Abney, of Cullman, graduated from Troy University during Term 1 of the 2022/2023 academic year.  Abney attended Troy Online and graduated with a bachelor’s degree.  Term 1 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.  Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.  
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Pamela Kaye Mann

Pamela Kaye Mann, age 69, of Chelsea, AL passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Kaye was born in Cullman, AL. Kaye is survived by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth Mann; her daughter, Aundrea M. (Eric) Snyder; her sister, Vicki (Mike) Gilbreath; her aunt, Jan Hand; her grandchildren, Sophia, Stella and Oscar Snyder; and her niece, Shona Gilbreath. Kaye was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Sue Smith and her stepfather, Albert Smith. Kaye was an exemplary nurse who was loved by all her patients. Kaye’s favorite duty as a nurse was caring for newborns and working in the nursery. Kaye loved Jesus and her family. Her family loves her,  finds peace, and rejoices knowing they will see her again. A celebration of life visitation for Kaye will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 Second Ave. N.W., Cullman, AL 35055. Following the celebration of life visitation will be a celebration of life graveside service at 2 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery, Hanceville, AL 35077.
CHELSEA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Regional to build north Alabama’s 1st freestanding emergency department

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Cullman Regional is taking steps to build north Alabama’s first freestanding emergency department at Hartselle Health Park, a multi-service outpatient facility opened by the hospital in 2021.   “We’ve learned a lot about the Hartselle community and its health care needs over the last several years,” said Lisa Courtney, vice president of physician and outpatient services at Cullman Regional. “We’re proud to be able to add quality emergency care to the services offered in Hartselle.”   Hartselle Health Park had nearly 14,000 patient visits since opening its urgent care clinic, diagnostic imaging center and two physician clinics last year. The new...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Annual Veterans Day program honors local veterans

VINEMONT, Ala. – The annual Cullman County Veterans Day Celebration returned to Cullman Regional Airport Saturday. It was a rainy day, which meant the cancelation of some planned WWII B-17 Bomber Flying Fortress and Vietnam UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter rides and a demonstration by Skydive Alabama, but that didn’t put a damper on attendance.   Hosted by the Cullman Elks Lodge, the celebration featured a patriotic concert by Redstone Army Band, a free lunch for veterans and their spouses, military equipment displays from WWII to Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom, a P-51 Mustang/ Mustang car show, D-Day 1944 C-47 aircraft display, a...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife

HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive.   Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
HOOVER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Tools of the Trade: 8th graders take over WSCC campus

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Over 1,200 eighth-grade students from Cullman, Marshall and Morgan counties descended on the campus of Wallace State Community College (WSCC) Thursday, Nov. 3, to attend the Career Showcase: Tools of the Trade Career Fair. “Vendors” representing areas of study at WSCC and career avenues available in the region filled several campus buildings and lined the paths between them.  “The Tools of the Trade event was an incredible opportunity for eighth-grade students from our area schools to experience hands-on activities and skills across all career clusters,” shared WSCC Vice President for Advancement and Innovation Suzanne Harbin. “These are careers...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charlene Clark Sibley

Charlene Clark Sibley, age 87 of Haleyville, AL, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at her residence. Charlene was born on Jan. 9, 1935, in Winston County, Alabama. She married Billy C.D. Sibley on July 3, 1953, and was married for more than 60 years. She loved her family, church (Union Grove Missionary Baptist), gardening, flowers, and getting visits from her grandkids. A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home – Haleyville, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest City Cemetery. Brother Keith Hood will officiate. Charlene...
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Jacobs proclaims November Home Care and Hospice Month in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs on Tuesday proclaimed the month of November Home Care and Hospice Month in Cullman, urging citizens to recognize and appreciate home care and hospice professionals in our community. Emily Price Hall, Jennifer Harbin and Justin Gollott from ComfortCare Hospice accepted the proclamation from Jacobs.  “Many of us know someone who has used the services of a home health care or hospice program,” said Jacobs. “We hope we never need home health or hospice care, but when we do need these services they are a great comfort to us.”  November is set aside each year in...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hometown Hospitality training coming Monday

CULLMAN, Ala. – Customer service has the power to make or break a company, be it a small business of a handful of employees or an international conglomerate. Employees who work directly with consumers are often the first voice or face the public encounters when engaging with the business.  On Monday, Nov. 7, a Hometown Hospitality training will be provided at the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce from 9-11 a.m. for those front-line employees to hone their skills in customer engagement and retention. Participants will be given the valuable opportunity to network with representatives from a variety of local businesses.   Cullman County Extension Agent Kira Sims shared, “The free training can help employees strengthen their customer service skills and build loyal customers for the business. Because Cullman is an interstate town and tourism is flourishing, the Cullman County Extension is trying to provide a service to local business to enhance the customer experience. The training is engaging and allows employees to meet people from other industries.”  To register for the workshop, call 256-737-9386 or visit www.aces.edu/go/HHCullman.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dolores ‘Dee’ Lucille Jordan

Funeral service for Dolores ‘Dee’ Lucille Jordan, 87, of Cullman will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service.  Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.  Mrs. Jordan passed away Nov. 5, 2022, at The Folsom Center.  She was born Aug. 31, 1935 to Daniel James and Veronica Racz Foley.  She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church.   She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Harry Foley.  Survivors include her son, Dale (Barb) Jordan; daughter, Jenny (Dan) Durkin; six grandchildren, Michael (Susan) Dedonato, Danny (Anna) Durkin, Joey Durkin, Dale Jordan, Jr., Jessica Jordan, Cassandra (Doug) Eaton; eight great-grandchildren, Justin, Joseph and Jimmy Dedonato, Celena Mills, Easton Durkin, Emily Jordan, Zoey Jordan, Sloan Jordan; great-great grandchild, Willow Back; family and friends. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Glendel Lyvoid Hale

Glendel Lyvoid Hale, of Gardendale, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 82. Mr. Hale was born in Blount County, Alabama, on March 19, 1940, to John William and Reba Wood Hale. Mr. Hale was a man of many accomplishments. Glendel served his country honorably in the United States Navy, was a 33rd Degree Mason, and a Shriner. Mr. Hale holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Montevallo and was a member of the first graduating class of Emergency Medicine in the state of Alabama. In addition to his Business and Emergency Medicine diplomas,...
GARDENDALE, AL
