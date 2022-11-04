Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – Customer service has the power to make or break a company, be it a small business of a handful of employees or an international conglomerate. Employees who work directly with consumers are often the first voice or face the public encounters when engaging with the business. On Monday, Nov. 7, a Hometown Hospitality training will be provided at the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce from 9-11 a.m. for those front-line employees to hone their skills in customer engagement and retention. Participants will be given the valuable opportunity to network with representatives from a variety of local businesses. Cullman County Extension Agent Kira Sims shared, “The free training can help employees strengthen their customer service skills and build loyal customers for the business. Because Cullman is an interstate town and tourism is flourishing, the Cullman County Extension is trying to provide a service to local business to enhance the customer experience. The training is engaging and allows employees to meet people from other industries.” To register for the workshop, call 256-737-9386 or visit www.aces.edu/go/HHCullman. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO