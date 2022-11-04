Quincy Junior/Senior High School eighth-graders who attended the Rotary Eighth Grade Leadership Program (REGL) spoke at Quincy Rotary during the group’s Nov. 7 meeting. The student were chosen for their leadership qualities by QHS staff and faculty. The students told the Rotarians they were impressed by the people they met at the camp, and how they learned to trust each other despite having just met. Attendance is by scholarship only and all costs were covered by Quincy Rotary.

