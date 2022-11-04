ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to fire at Birmingham synagogue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was announced Monday in connection to a fire at a synagogue in Birmingham last Friday. The Birmingham Police Department said 45-year-old Gregory Earl Fuller, Jr. was charged with Arson 2nd degree and has a bond of $30,000. Police said he was being held...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Apparent home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Birmingham

An apparent home invasion suspect was shot by a homeowner in the 5300 block of Avenue O early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Birmingham Police Department. The call of a home invasion came in at 12:44 A.M., two minutes later a call reported a man had been shot and was at the Chevron located at 1381 Bessemer Road.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman found dead off road in Pell City

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead Sunday morning in Pell City. Officials responded to a call and located the woman off Cook Springs Road at approximately 11 a.m. The office said the woman had been shot. Police are now attempting to...
PELL CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County

PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
PELL CITY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham woman dies after single-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa Monday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 31-year-old Jamarria E. Montgomery was seriously injured when the SUV she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials said the crash...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Remains of missing Columbiana man discovered in Calera

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The remains of a Columbiana man who was reported missing almost four years ago were discovered in Calera Thursday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing on December 31, 2018. The 2015 GMC Terrain he was last seen driving was located unattended on County Road 16 between County Road 22 and Spring Creek Road in Calera.
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

Man found shot to death inside car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a car Friday night. According to Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 45th Place North on reports of a Shot Spotter alert at around 6 p.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Missing 12-year-old found safe

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Damien Alewine has been found and is safe. Pelham Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old. According to PPD, Damian Holliday Alewine was last seen in the Canyon Park area of Pelham wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack. He is described […]
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

24-year-old killed after crashing into officer

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Police are investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, an accident was reported in the southbound lanes of Hugh Thomas Bridge going from the city of Northport into Tuscaloosa around 2:07 a.m. Upon arrival, Northport Police, Fire and Rescue and NorthStar […]
NORTHPORT, AL

