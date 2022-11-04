Read full article on original website
Man shot during reported home invasion in Birmingham, death investigation underway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after police responded to the call of a man shot Tuesday morning. According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers received a call of a home invasion in the 5300 block of Avenue O around 12:46 a.m. The homeowner […]
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to fire at Birmingham synagogue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was announced Monday in connection to a fire at a synagogue in Birmingham last Friday. The Birmingham Police Department said 45-year-old Gregory Earl Fuller, Jr. was charged with Arson 2nd degree and has a bond of $30,000. Police said he was being held...
Young man found dead in crashed, bullet-riddled vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
An investigation is underway after a young man died following a Sunday-night crash in Pinson. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:30 p.m. to a report of a wreck near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive, said Lt. Joni Money. When they arrived at the location, they...
27-year-old ID’d as man found fatally shot inside burning west Jefferson County mobile home
A 27-year-old man has been identified as the homicide victim found slain inside a burning west Jefferson County home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Sebedeo Mendez Nunez. Sheriff’s deputies and Bessemer firefighters responded at 3:20 a.m. Friday to the mobile home in the...
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
ABC 33/40 News
Apparent home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Birmingham
An apparent home invasion suspect was shot by a homeowner in the 5300 block of Avenue O early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Birmingham Police Department. The call of a home invasion came in at 12:44 A.M., two minutes later a call reported a man had been shot and was at the Chevron located at 1381 Bessemer Road.
Family members searching for missing Hoover woman find unidentified human remains in Shelby County
Human remains were discovered over the weekend in Shelby County by a group searching for a missing Hoover woman. Family members and friends of Floriselda Milla Villanueva, who has been missing since Oct. 16, were carrying out a search Saturday in a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman found dead off road in Pell City
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead Sunday morning in Pell City. Officials responded to a call and located the woman off Cook Springs Road at approximately 11 a.m. The office said the woman had been shot. Police are now attempting to...
ABC 33/40 News
Vestavia Hills church outdoor basketball court temporarily closes after Sunday shooting
One person was shot Sunday afternoon at an outdoor basketball court on Shades Mountain Baptist Church's property in Vestavia Hills. Church leaders said the shooting was not connected to any church events and do not know any of the people involved. The victim was taken to UAB with a non-life-threatening...
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa man arrested, charged with spreading 'obscene matter' involving child
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Tuscaloosa man is facing 10 charges of dissemination or display of obscene matter depicting a child younger than 17. The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force said 34-year-old Jamal Coy Patton Al-Sayyad was indicted on Wednesday October 5. He was taken into custody Friday, October 28.
wbrc.com
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
1 injured in shooting on basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills
Gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m. at the church on Columbiana Road. Ware said few details were available but said one person was injured in the...
Years after brothers serve 20 years for rape they said they did not commit, judge tosses wrongful conviction
This is an opinion column. Frank Meadows, Jr. may never wear sneakers again. He and his older brother Quinton Cook can laugh about it now. They can laugh about something as inconsequential as footwear and what they’ll wear to church. They can laugh about it now because of the...
wvtm13.com
Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County
PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman dies after single-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa Monday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 31-year-old Jamarria E. Montgomery was seriously injured when the SUV she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials said the crash...
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
ABC 33/40 News
Remains of missing Columbiana man discovered in Calera
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The remains of a Columbiana man who was reported missing almost four years ago were discovered in Calera Thursday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing on December 31, 2018. The 2015 GMC Terrain he was last seen driving was located unattended on County Road 16 between County Road 22 and Spring Creek Road in Calera.
Man found shot to death inside car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a car Friday night. According to Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 45th Place North on reports of a Shot Spotter alert at around 6 p.m. […]
Missing 12-year-old found safe
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Damien Alewine has been found and is safe. Pelham Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old. According to PPD, Damian Holliday Alewine was last seen in the Canyon Park area of Pelham wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack. He is described […]
24-year-old killed after crashing into officer
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Police are investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, an accident was reported in the southbound lanes of Hugh Thomas Bridge going from the city of Northport into Tuscaloosa around 2:07 a.m. Upon arrival, Northport Police, Fire and Rescue and NorthStar […]
