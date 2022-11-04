Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
NASDAQ
Want to Invest in Cannabis With Minimized Risk? Buy This Growth Stock.
A big drawback of investing in cannabis is that, right now, it's a risky industry to be putting your money into. Many businesses aren't profitable, and fund their growth through equity, or share, offerings, diluting current investors in the process. As a result, their stock prices have been crashing. In just the past year, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has declined by more than 50%. Although the S&P 500 has struggled, it's down a more modest 16% over that time frame.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar slips on wide risk-on sentiment
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday as investors embraced hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease the pace of its interest rate hikes and the idea that China may ease COVID restrictions. Markets looked...
NASDAQ
Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Falling Today
A number of cryptocurrencies fell today for no obvious reason. But bond yields ticked higher, and investors digested several key events from last week that could impact monetary policy, and that might be having an effect. Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:...
NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
Have $2,000? 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Consider Buying on the Dip
If you're looking to buy stocks on the dip, there is certainly no shortage of companies trading down in the current market. Even so, it's important to distinguish solid companies with a strong path to growth moving forward that have simply been hit in the current market from those that are trading down for legitimate reasons tied to concerns about the underlying business.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
NASDAQ
Why MacroGenics Stock Popped Again Today
Not to jinx it, but MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) might just be at the start of a winning streak. For the second straight day, powered by very encouraging quarterly results, the biotech's shares saw a notable rise on Monday. The stock gained more than 8% on the day as yet another analyst weighed in with a post-earnings price target raise.
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
2 Healthcare Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in the 4th Quarter
Growth-oriented healthcare stocks have been trending lower ever since the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors have been sidestepping this asset class in response to rising interest rates, industry-specific risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and a wave of profit-taking following healthcare's stellar performance over the period covering March 2020 to March 2021. Speaking to this last point, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF more than doubled in value during this feverish period for healthcare stocks in general.
NASDAQ
Why Carvana Stock Crashed Again Today
Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were going in reverse for the second day in a row today after the company posted disappointing results and wide losses in its third-quarter earnings report. Investors continue to rush to the exits in fear that the online used car seller could go bankrupt. With used car prices falling, the company is sitting on billions of dollars' worth of depreciating inventory.
NASDAQ
Invest Like Warren Buffett With These 3 Stocks
Investors are highly familiar with Warren Buffett, also known as the “Oracle of Omaha.”. Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a diversified holding company whose subsidiaries engage in insurance, freight rail transportation, energy generation and distribution, manufacturing, and many others. Throughout time, investors have loved to mimic Buffett’s...
NASDAQ
Wendy's Q3 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?
The Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has primarily struggled in 2022, down nearly 29% and underperforming the S&P 500 by a fair margin. A widely-recognized company in the realm, The Wendy’s Company WEN, is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 9th, before the market open. The Wendy's...
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MMLG
The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 157,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of MMLG were up about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were...
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 11/07/2022: DQ,BTU,NINE,CVE,CVE.TO
Energy stocks eased slightly from their midday highs, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.8%. West Texas Intermediate...
NASDAQ
Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Slipped Today
As a stock smack dab in the midst of the ever up-and-down biotech sector, Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has certainly had some good trading days. Alas, Monday wasn't one of them, as investors traded the company's shares down modestly. This was on the back of the company's latest quarterly earnings release.
NASDAQ
Waste Connections (WCN) Stock Gains 5% on Q3 Earnings Beat
Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Raised 2022 revenue outlook motivated investors as the stock has risen 5% since the earnings release on Nov 2. Full-year revenues are estimated at $7.190 billion (previous view: $7.125 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is below the raised guidance of $7.17 billion.
NASDAQ
Why Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) were falling today after the company announced a $7.3 billion acquisition of IAA (NYSE: IAA), saying it would form a leading global marketplace for heavy equipment and vehicles. Ritchie Bros. also reported third-quarter revenue below analyst estimates. As of 1:54 p.m. EST, the...
NASDAQ
Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3
Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A quarter ago, it...
