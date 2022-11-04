ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

BCSO search for suspect in assault with a deadly weapon

By Isaac Cruz
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a suspect in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. BCSO says the assault happened Friday at 1414 Bridge Blvd near the bus stop at the Bridge and 5 points intersection.

Officials say the suspect is still at large. While deputies search for the suspect a perimeter has been set up in the area. Traffic is restricted on Bridge Blvd., east of Sunset while deputies search for the suspect.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

