ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Cannabis entrepreneurship program encourages inclusion in Grand Rapids

By Phil Pinarski
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQFys_0iyzAIEG00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the third year in a row, a Grand Rapids cannabis business is looking to give residents a behind-the-scenes look at the industry with hands-on experience.

The Cannabis Entrepreneurship Program will give five applicants the chance to learn from Fluresh about how to enter and be a member in the cannabis market. The program was started to help create “a more just and inclusive industry.”

“What you find in the cannabis industry, is this push for a social equity policy,” Fluresh’s general counsel and chief regulatory counsel Shoran Reid Williams told News 8. “And the theory behind the social equity policy is that Black and brown communities have been decimated by the war on drugs and so those powers that be thought that having a social equity arm to the burgeoning cannabis industry could help to undo some of those wrongs.”

Williams said she is concerned with providing opportunities specifically to those who live in the 49507 zip code, where Fluresh is headquartered. While the program will focus on cannabis, her main hope is to inspire change in the community.

“I don’t care if anyone from 49507 decides to be in the cannabis industry,” she said. “I care much more about making 49507, and communities like it, having better parks, creating avenues for people in those communities to have ways out of that condition, out of those circumstances.”

The five people selected by Fluresh will see how the company operates over the course of nine months. Some of the training will include learning about the industry, technical assistance and understanding the regulations cannabis businesses operate under. But the majority of the program will focus on what the individuals are most interested in, Williams said.

Previous participants have stayed on to work with Fluresh or used the experience to find new employment. Jessica Austin, who completed the program in 2021, is now the owner of Creative Carvings , which makes fruit bowls and arrangements, in Grand Rapids.

“The Fluresh Cannabis Entrepreneur Program helped me on my cannabis entrepreneurial journey,” Austin said in a release from Fluresh. “The key sessions helped me identify how I can thrive in the cannabis industry through networking and educational opportunities. The connections I’ve made and the things I’ve learned about the cannabis industry started here.”

Though participants will get a first-hand look at how Fluresh operates, Williams said the company isn’t worried about creating new competitors. The idea is to educate as many people about cannabis as possible.

“Obviously we’re not opening up the kitchen to our competitors, but for people who want to gain experience, we really do give a very unvarnished look under the hood,” she said.

Applications for the program will be accepted until Dec. 2. The five people selected to participate will be notified a week later. You can find more information on how to apply by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Black Wall Street Muskegon to host Business Pitch event

MUSKEGON, MI - The Black Wall Street Muskegon Business Pitch, a competition to generate innovative business concepts, features more than 30 submissions this year, organizers say. Black Wall Street Muskegon, an organization created to support Black and Brown-owned businesses in the area, is hosting the one-day Nov. 18 event from...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Cannabis retailer taking applications for free entrepreneur program

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Fluresh, a leading Grand Rapids-based cannabis company, recently announced the launch of the application process for its free Cannabis Entrepreneur Program. This is the third year Fluresh has offered the nine-month entrepreneurial program, formerly known as the Fluresh Five Accelerator. Tia Ezell, community engagement manager at...
mibiz.com

$8M north GR apartment project among recipients of state brownfield grants

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded a total of $1.73 million in brownfield grants for three redevelopments on contaminated properties in West Michigan. The brownfield grants include $1 million for the Boston Square Together project in Grand Rapids, $430,000 for a multi-building apartment project in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Photos: Mary Free Bed Foundation’s ‘Thrive Gala’ at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Saturday, Nov. 5, was an evening for the community to come together for a great cause. The Mary Free Bed Foundation hosted its annual “Thrive Gala” at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids to raise proceeds to benefit Mary Free Bed’s Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics. Guests also attended to support the mission of “providing hope and freedom to individuals who need Mary Free Bed.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

United Bank helping those in need this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With inflation, the upcoming holiday season and harsh Michigan winters, it can be an especially challenging time for those struggling with hunger and shelter. The team at United Bank is teaming up with Community Action House to help provide meals and shelter for those in need in our community. Community Action House is the only street outreach team in the area and they help provide shelter, food, financial wellness and more. Their service relies on volunteer and this year, they need more than 650 volunteers to keep their programs running. You can learn more and sign up at Volunteer.CommunityActionHouse.org.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022

Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD TV8

How does environment affect generational health?

One way they'll be doing that is through an event happening at VAI on Nov. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A Conversation About Health & the Environment will be hosted by Carol Van Andel and the conversation with go through Heidi Lempradl's, Ph.D., research alongside Dr. Yvonne Fondufe-Mittendorf.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”

A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy