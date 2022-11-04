The highest-rated beer in Tennessee is from Memphis

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020 —all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33% .

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in Tennessee using ratings from BeerAdvocate . A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

#29. Imperial Peanut Butter & Jelly Milk Stout

– Rating: 4.02 (11 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: TailGate Brewery

#28. New Heights IPA

– Rating: 3.97 (54 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.90%

– Brewery: New Heights Brewery

#27. Starless

– Rating: 3.97 (66 ratings)

– Type: Schwarzbier

– ABV: 5.30%

– Brewery: Wiseacre Brewing

#26. Coffee & Cream

– Rating: 4.02 (14 ratings)

– Type: Cream Ale

– ABV: 5.40%

– Brewery: New Heights Brewery

#25. Gotta Get Up To Get Down

– Rating: 3.98 (446 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 5.00%

– Brewery: Wiseacre Brewing

#24. Hop Perfect IPA

– Rating: 4.0 (184 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.00%

– Brewery: Yazoo Brewing Company

#23. Imperial Peanut Butter Milk Stout

– Rating: 4.04 (24 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 9.50%

– Brewery: TailGate Brewery

#22. The Promenade

– Rating: 4.04 (30 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.70%

– Brewery: Hutton & Smith Brewing Company

#21. Paper Crowns

– Rating: 4.12 (10 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.80%

– Brewery: Xül Beer Co.

#20. Fenceline

– Rating: 4.03 (67 ratings)

– Type: Saison

– ABV: 5.50%

– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery

#19. Harvest Ale

– Rating: 4.16 (10 ratings)

– Type: Saison

– ABV: 6.30%

– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery

#18. TENN No. 12 – Imperial Porter

– Rating: 4.17 (11 ratings)

– Type: Imperial Porter

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Tennessee Brew Works

#17. Abbey Quad

– Rating: 4.12 (31 ratings)

– Type: Quadrupel (Quad)

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery

#16. Classic Saison

– Rating: 4.07 (362 ratings)

– Type: Saison

– ABV: 6.30%

– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery

#15. Navel Gazer

– Rating: 4.12 (48 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.25%

– Brewery: New Heights Brewery

#14. Sue

– Rating: 4.12 (896 ratings)

– Type: Smoked Beer

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Yazoo Brewing Company

#13. Strawberry Upside Down Cake

– Rating: 4.21 (29 ratings)

– Type: Milkshake IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.

#12. Hoppy Timbs

– Rating: 4.18 (46 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 7.90%

– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.

#11. Boil the Ocean

– Rating: 4.21 (31 ratings)

– Type: Fruited Kettle Sour

– ABV: 5.80%

– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.

#10. Black Belle – Coconut

– Rating: 4.31 (14 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.20%

– Brewery: Blackstone Brewing Company

#9. [Insert Juicy Pun]

– Rating: 4.24 (44 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.

#8. Always Something

– Rating: 4.28 (43 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.30%

– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.

#7. DDH Tunnel Vision

– Rating: 4.26 (74 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.80%

– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing

#6. Double Homestyle

– Rating: 4.24 (207 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.20%

– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing

#5. Chasing Rainbows

– Rating: 4.31 (40 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 5.80%

– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing

#4. Embrace The Funk – Deux Rouges

– Rating: 4.27 (114 ratings)

– Type: Flanders Red Ale

– ABV: 6.20%

– Brewery: Yazoo Brewing Company

#3. Chief Of Chiefs – Double Dry-Hopped

– Rating: 4.28 (146 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing

#2. Attention Please!

– Rating: 4.33 (241 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.20%

– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing

#1. Astronaut Status

– Rating: 4.37 (213 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.20%

– Brewery: Wiseacre Brewing

