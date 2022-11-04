ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

shiftedmag.com

First-Time Home Buyers’ Home Warranty Guide

Home warranties can be a powerful tool for buyers. They can save a buyer a lot of money by providing coverage for regular repairs. They can even help close a deal when buying a home with older appliances. However, they can also cause problems for buyers. Here are some essential tips to remember when purchasing a home warranty.
CNBC

39-year-old millionaire shares why he 'regrets' paying off his 2 home mortgages: 'I felt trapped'

Three years ago, I paid off two home mortgages: our primary residence and a three-bedroom house that my wife and I rented out for $1,500 a month. I felt like I was on the right financial track. I was officially debt-free, and also ran a successful music blog and business coaching service — both brought in a combined annual income of $1 million. Before that, my family and I had been living off food stamps.
TheStreet

These States Have the Highest Property Tax Rates

The surge in home prices over the past two years means higher property tax bills for homeowners. HomeAdvisor, an online marketplace for home services, created a list with each state’s property tax rate and median tax payment now, and projected their payments for one, five and 10 years from now.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Do not sign it’: Insurance tips to help homeowners navigate Tropical Storm Nicole

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, there are some important insurance tips Action 9 wants you to keep in mind. It’s important to have your homeowner’s policy handy and take pictures or videos of your belongings and the exterior of your home. If you’re taking a video of your contents, narrating details about what you’re recording could help you later on if you need to make a claim.
CNET

BMO Harris Bank: 2022 Home Equity Review

Founded in Canada, BMO Harris Bank now serves customers throughout North America. It offers personal banking services, wealth management and business banking. Though it doesn't rank as one of the 10 biggest banks in the US, BMO Harris Bank has over 500 branches in Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas, Florida and Wisconsin.
