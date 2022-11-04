Read full article on original website
Related
shiftedmag.com
First-Time Home Buyers’ Home Warranty Guide
Home warranties can be a powerful tool for buyers. They can save a buyer a lot of money by providing coverage for regular repairs. They can even help close a deal when buying a home with older appliances. However, they can also cause problems for buyers. Here are some essential tips to remember when purchasing a home warranty.
Business Insider
A couple making $28,000 a year in passive income from real estate used an out-of-the-box approach to buy their first rental
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Marques and Shyra of Black, Married...
CNBC
39-year-old millionaire shares why he 'regrets' paying off his 2 home mortgages: 'I felt trapped'
Three years ago, I paid off two home mortgages: our primary residence and a three-bedroom house that my wife and I rented out for $1,500 a month. I felt like I was on the right financial track. I was officially debt-free, and also ran a successful music blog and business coaching service — both brought in a combined annual income of $1 million. Before that, my family and I had been living off food stamps.
These States Have the Highest Property Tax Rates
The surge in home prices over the past two years means higher property tax bills for homeowners. HomeAdvisor, an online marketplace for home services, created a list with each state’s property tax rate and median tax payment now, and projected their payments for one, five and 10 years from now.
‘Do not sign it’: Insurance tips to help homeowners navigate Tropical Storm Nicole
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, there are some important insurance tips Action 9 wants you to keep in mind. It’s important to have your homeowner’s policy handy and take pictures or videos of your belongings and the exterior of your home. If you’re taking a video of your contents, narrating details about what you’re recording could help you later on if you need to make a claim.
Business Insider
Cardinal Financial review: A mortgage lender with options for tiny homes and other unique housing
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Minimum Credit Score. 620. Minimum Down...
CNET
BMO Harris Bank: 2022 Home Equity Review
Founded in Canada, BMO Harris Bank now serves customers throughout North America. It offers personal banking services, wealth management and business banking. Though it doesn't rank as one of the 10 biggest banks in the US, BMO Harris Bank has over 500 branches in Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas, Florida and Wisconsin.
Comments / 0