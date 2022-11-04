Read full article on original website
Victim shot in the leg after Lancaster Co. home is broken into
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a robbery that ended with the victim being shot in the leg by the home invader. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lancaster, the early morning robbery had happened on the 800 block of Millwood Rd. in Pequea Township on Oct. 16 at around 4:51 a.m.
Harrisburg man arrested on number of charges including indecent assault, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Harrisburg man has been arrested for an incident earlier this year for which he is facing a number of charges, including Unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault on a person under 16 along with another charge, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.
Shooter fires gun from sunroof while speeding through neighborhood
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are looking for the person responsible for firing off a round while chasing another car, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department. Police say that the shooting occurred on Nov. 5 at around 3:05 p.m. Officers were initially called to the...
Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
Part of I-83 in Dauphin County open to unrestricted after repairs
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Over the week, part of I-83 was closed so PennDOT could remove two damaged beams, install concrete barrier, and pave. PennDOT says the roadway is now open to unrestricted on both north and southbound directions. Additionally, the bridge allowing traffic from I-83 southbound to Paxton Street is now open.
Sky View 21 | I-83 South reopens as I-83 North remains shut down for construction
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT has officially announced that I-83 South is now open. According to the organization, I-83 South detours are no longer in place but I-83 North detours are still in place. I-83 North is still set to be closed until 6 a.m. tomorrow. PennDOT says...
Final preparations in full gear as Election Day draws near
York, PA — Fourteen hours and counting until the polls open in PA. County election workers are frantically putting the final touches on preparations. “Right now everyone is kind of taking a deep breath,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. With 161 polling locations and almost 34,000...
Fetterman Campaign joins lawsuit over mail-in ballots ahead of election day
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
What to do if you haven't sent or received a mail-in ballot
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Haven’t received or sent in your mail-in ballot yet? You can still head to the polls and cast a vote on Tuesday. Cumberland County communications director, Samantha Krepps, said you can vote with a provisional ballot if initially applied for a mail-in ballot.
Clear skies with another warm day, overnight temps drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Skies will clear today and it will be another warm afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will take a pretty big tumble overnight, putting an end to our run of 70 degree days. ELECTION DAY:. More sunshine is on tap for tomorrow but it...
Honoring WWII Veterans in Dillsburg
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some people are celebrating Veterans Day early. For the people of Dillsburg, they honored their WWII Veterans with music at Compass Point Church. At the event, they partnered with the Northern York County Historical and Preservation Society to share stories of past WWII heroes. After...
Live with Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano as both hope to become PA's next Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's been a contentious race between Attorney General and State Senator Doug Mastriano as they battle it out in the race for Governor. Now, one of them could be hours away from winning. Supporters for Shapiro will start arriving at the Greater Pennsylvania Expo...
Sunny with a bit of a breeze this Election Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — More sunshine is on tap for today but it will be much cooler with highs near 60. Overall, the first half of the work week looks quite sunny, but a bit breezy. Temperatures moderate back into the mid 60s late in the work week ahead of our next weather maker.
Hours before election day, Oz and Fetterman make final push for votes in PA Senate Race
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz was in Lebanon Monday. He stopped by Heisey’s Diner to greet supporters in the community. During his visit, Dr. Oz focused on crime, drugs and immigration, while challenging everyone in the room to spread his campaign’s message in an effort to get the vote of moderate Democrats and voters in the middle.
Live with Oz and Fetterman in the race for PA's next Senator
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The eyes of the nation are keeping an attentive eye on the clash for United States Senate in Pennsylvania. At stake, the possible balance of power in the Senate. Dr. Mehmet Oz's Campaign will be waiting out election night in Bucks County, where nerves...
Jeff Dunham and characters coming to GIANT Center in April
HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Entertainment has exciting news, on April 13, 2023, Jeff Dunham's "Still Not Canceled Tour" will visit the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pa. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Following a long pause from the pandemic, Dunham is back on the road with his characters...
Showers lead into warm and cool days for the rest of the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions are expected tonight with a few more showers rolling through. Lows will be mild around 60. Remember, it gets dark a lot earlier tonight with sunset now at 4:58 PM. TEMPERATURE ROLLER COASTER:. Another warm day is expected on...
Sunny but cooler weather with breezy conditions
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Our cold front has moved through leaving us with Clear skies tonight but much cooler temps. We'll dip into the low 40's tonight!. More sunshine is on tap for tomorrow but it will be much cooler with highs near 60. Overall, the first half of the work week looks quite sunny, but a bit breezy. Temperatures moderate back into the 60s late in the work week ahead of our next weather maker.
Colder temps creep back in before next chance for rain
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Under clear skies, a colder night is on tap as we dip into the low 30's!. This week looks quite sunny, but a bit breezy. Temperatures moderate back into the mid 60s late in the work week ahead of our next weather maker. RAIN...
