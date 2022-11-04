DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Our cold front has moved through leaving us with Clear skies tonight but much cooler temps. We'll dip into the low 40's tonight!. More sunshine is on tap for tomorrow but it will be much cooler with highs near 60. Overall, the first half of the work week looks quite sunny, but a bit breezy. Temperatures moderate back into the 60s late in the work week ahead of our next weather maker.

1 DAY AGO