ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Winter weather advisories issued, heavy snow for Utah’s northern mountains this weekend

By Nate Larsen
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Happy Friday Utah! Welcome to a brief pause in the winter-like weather we’ve been experiencing.  With the exception of very cold temperatures, today will seem much calmer and drier than we’ve seen the last few days. However, it’s only a short break because another storm is moving in tonight through Saturday. High pressure takes control for our Friday but breaks down quickly with a chance of wet weather for the weekend in parts of the state.

We’re seeing mostly clear skies this morning with clouds increasing from the west as the afternoon and evening wear on. Temperatures will be mostly in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout northern Utah with 40s and 50s down south. By late evening, wet weather wants to move into the state with valley rain and mountain snow into Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLzXs_0iyz9YX200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1N5h_0iyz9YX200

The Wasatch and western Uintas have the best chance of picking up snow, as a decent cold front dips into Northern Utah. The front stalls just to the south of Utah County so the best chance for valley rain and mountain snow will be north of Utah County.  Temperatures will warm throughout the day, so we will see precipitation changing from snow to rain and back to snow through early Sunday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Wasatch Mountains beginning tonight through Sunday morning. Snow totals for the mountains north of I-80 are expected to be in the 12-18″ range with areas south of I-80 in the 8-16″ range as well. Winds will be gusting up to 55 mph as the front pushes in into Sunday morning with snow levels rising to 6,000-7,000 feet.

More wet weather is expected as we head into next week as well, thanks to the influx of moisture to our West. Utah may be able to tap into the remnants of an atmospheric river which brings some milder temps, steady valley rain at times and the chance for heavy mountain snow. Mild temperatures will hang on for the start of the work week, but another cold front looks to sweep through and open the door for colder air by Wednesday.

Bottom line? Showers will increase over northern Utah later this evening with heavy mountain snow over the weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
rdzphotographyblog.com

Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Provo Canyon

Seemingly keeping with the Utah approach of naming everything the same (Utah Lake, Utah Valley, Utah County), Provo Canyon is just east of the city of Provo, with the Provo River running through it. The 28 mile drive through the Wasatch Mountains east of Provo takes you through Provo Canyon.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police concerned about two teens missing from Utah area

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens that have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13,...
SPANISH FORK, UT
Axios

The best taquerias in Utah County

Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm

According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Tourism predictions for Park City this winter

Dan Howard with Park City’s Chamber and Visitors Bureau provides an overview of what tourism may look like this winter season. Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012. Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Getting Better Handle on Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Population

The Grand Plan – How Salt Lake City along with the support of Utah leaders can get a much better handle on our unsheltered population. Today the Pioneer Park Coaltion (PPC) has a new Grand Plan to initiate a sanctioned homeless campground and a “transformational campus” for homeless individuals to get far more help, especially for drug addiction, mental illness, and vocational training.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios

Salt Lake City rates poorly as a place to retire

Salt Lake City ranks poorly among major American cities to retire in, according to the latest "Best Places to Retire" ratings by U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: Salt Lake City ranked No. 133 among 150 metro areas evaluated in the annual rankings. That's down from No. 124...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lehi Police issue order for shelter in place

LEHI, Utah — Lehi Police issued an order to shelter in place Monday night. Police say the order is in connection to an incident at 8000 N. 9550 West. Additionally, police say that a woman has barricaded herself inside a home. Law enforcement personnel say there were shots fired...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced it was working to fix a power outage in Salt Lake City Friday morning. According to RMP, the outage is affecting around 3,040 customers. The company estimated that power will be back by 3:00 p.m. Outages can be checked and reported...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy