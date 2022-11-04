Dad Defends Daughters’ Homecoming Dresses Against Karens: ‘It’s Your Job to Not Raise a Pervert': WATCH

Read full article on original website
Reporter Goes Viral for Annihilating Trolls Criticizing His Teen Daughters' Homecoming Dresses
"Not her job to dress hideous enough to where your son doesn't assault her. It's your job to not raise a pervert with no self control." A Florida father went viral after fiercely defending his two teenage daughters on TikTok from trolls criticizing the dresses they chose to wear to their Homecoming dance.
Father hits back at online trolls who criticised his daughters’ homecoming dresses
A Florida father slammed online trolls on social media after they criticised his daughters for their homecoming dresses.On his Facebook earlier this month, Matt Austin, who is evening anchor for News 6 in Orlando, shared a photo of him with his two daughters as they posed in their dresses for their homecoming dance. Days later, Austin went to his TikTok account to address the Facebook photo, which he thought was a “pretty innocuous post of his daughters looking beautiful” for a school event. He said he was “shocked” by some of the comments on the image and recited some...
Dad Claps Back at Karens After They Criticize His Daughters' Outfits
Nothing like posting a cute photo of you and your children only to get mauled by criticism from other parents. That's what happened to Florida news anchor Matt Austin, who goes by @flnewsman on TikTok, when he shared a photo he took with his two daughters prior to their homecoming dance.
Mom Refuses to Let Husband Drive Diabetic Child to School with Stepsiblings
What’s the biggest difficulty with co-parenting?. No couple plans to have children with the assumption they will separate. Of course, when parents decide to have a child, they are hopeful that they will be parenting as a couple.
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
Stay-at-Home Mom ‘Forgets’ to Feed 5-Year-Old Daughter of Boyfriend
Parenting is incredibly difficult, and takes a lot of work. It’s also very hard to raise children on one’s own. Which is exactly why it can be exciting when a single parent finds a partner who is happy to be involved in the raising of their child.
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Celebrate First Halloween with Their Three Kids as Minions
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik celebrated Halloween for the first time as family of five Loren and Alexei Brovarnik wore sweet matching costumes with their three kids as they celebrated their first Halloween as a family of five. On Tuesday, the After the 90 Days couple shared photos from their Halloween out with daughter Ariel Raya, 8 weeks, and sons Asher Noah, 1, and Shai Josef, 2. "Happy Halloween from Gru & his minions 😏," they captioend the shot, which shows Alexei holding Ariel in a little Minions onesie as he wears...
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
Man hits back after being slammed for letting daughters wear ‘provocative’ dresses
When a man was slated for the way his teenage daughters were dressing, he decided to hit back at the criticism with some choice words of his own. News anchor Matt Austin was recently shamed on social media for the way his daughters were dressed, so he decided to hit back at the critics.
"Let Me Cheat Or I'm Leaving You!" Husband Gives Wife Ultimatum
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand, used with permission. Does disrespecting your husband give him the right to cheat?. A couple I know have been together for over ten years, married for three years with two children. They've had their share of ups and downs like any normal couple, but for the past few years, they've been at each other's throats.
Minnesota father accused of executing daughter's boyfriend that he believed was abusing her
A Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree intentional murder after allegedly executing his daughter's boyfriend because he believed he was abusing her.
Woman 'Tricked' Into Feeding Stepkids While Husband Attends Party Defended
"One red flag after another with this guy," one commenter wrote. "She needs to get out."
Internet Backs Wife Furious Over $660 Monthly Payout to Mother-in-Law
Multi-award-winning financial advisor Catherine Morgan told Newsweek: "Every family has disagreements with money."
Mum heartbroken as she can’t pay £2.50 entry for daughter’s school disco
One mum was left heartbroken after she was unable to afford a £2.50 entrance fee for her daughter's school disco. Taking to Mumsnet, she outlined her situation as she wrote that she couldn't send her five-year-old daughter to her first school disco. She explained that she feels like she...
Mother-In-Law Says Bride Shouldn’t Be “Happy” for Her Wedding While Sister-In-Law Goes Through Divorce
In-laws and extended family members may feel like they have a say in how relationships should be conducted. And when things go wrong, like a divorce, they may assume they have the right to intervene.
intheknow.com
Mom ‘loses it’ over husband forgetting to pack baby’s daycare supplies: ‘Scary as hell’
A woman is furious with her husband for always “forgetting” things. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice in the post “AITA for ‘losing it’ on my husband because he can’t seem to remember anything?” Her husband forgets his work ID and even to pay bills on a regular basis. But she became fed up when he forgot to take care of their 1-year-old’s medical needs.
Upworthy
Mom shares how her 3-year-old daughter's obsession with a creepy doll worked out in their favor
It was love at first sight for little Briar Rose. The moment she spotted the spooky-looking baby doll wearing dirty clothes and cracks painted on its skin, the 3-year-old decided it was coming home with her. "She said, 'But I'm its mommy and it needs me!' Briar named the doll, Chloe and I then immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe. I'm pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," Briar's mother, Brittany Beard, wrote on Facebook in a now-viral post. Speaking to TODAY, the 33-year-old mother-of-two revealed that although she herself isn't a big fan of Halloween, she took her family to a Spirit Halloween store at the end of August just to browse.
Mum says grandparents have to ask for consent before hugging toddler daughter
A mum has shared the very important reason why her one-year-old daughter's grandparents have to ask permission before going in for a hug. Watch her explain below:. Many of us will have had grandparents who were always asking for hugs or pecks on the cheek when we were kids. Usually...
Father and Daughter Find Each Other After Searching for Decades: 'We Had So Much in Common'
"It was a long shot," Criss Rosenlof said of finding and reuniting with his daughter Rachael Robertson after they matched through the genealogy service MyHeritage.com in 2019 It was a moment they hoped would one day come, but were uncertain would ever happen. "I literally screamed and threw my phone across the room, which startled my husband," Rachael Robertson tells PEOPLE of the morning in August 2019 when she received a life-changing message in her inbox. The email, sent by a man through the genealogy service MyHeritage.com, delivered the...
Woman furious when husband abandons her on 10-mile run to hang out with his friends
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband came home from work and announced he had signed us up for a ten-mile run to benefit charity. The insurance company where he worked sponsored the run.
